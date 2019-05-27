Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Renault    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Renault : Groupe Renault confirms receipt of a proposal from FCA regarding a potential 50/50 merger transaction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 01:46am EDT

PRESS RELEASE                                                                                                       2019/05/27

Groupe Renault confirms receipt of a proposal from FCA
regarding a potential 50/50 merger transaction

Boulogne-Billancourt, Mai 27th, 2019 - Groupe Renault confirms that it received a proposal from FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) regarding a potential 50/50 merger transaction between Groupe Renault and FCA.

Renault's Board of Directors will meet this morning to discuss this proposal.

A press release will be issued following this meeting.

***

About Groupe Renault
Groupe Renault has manufactured cars since 1898. Today it is an international multi-brand group, selling close to 3.9 million vehicles in 134 countries in 2018, with 36 manufacturing sites, 12,700 points of sales and employing more than 180,000 people.
To address the major technological challenges of the future, while continuing to pursue its profitable growth strategy, Groupe Renault is focusing on international expansion. To this end, it is drawing on the synergies of its five brands (Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine and LADA), electric vehicles, and its unique alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors. With a 100% Renault owned team committed to the Formula 1 World Championship since 2016, the brand is involved in motorsports, a real vector for innovation and awareness.

For more information:

Frédéric TEXIER
Head of Media Relations
+33 (0)1 76 84 33 67
+33 (0) 6 10 78 49 20
frederic.texier@renault.com

GROUPE RENAULT
MEDIA OFFICE
Tel.: +33 (0) 1 76 84 63 36
renault.media@renault.com 

Sites web: www.media.renault.com - www.group.renault.com




This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: RENAULT via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RENAULT
01:58aFiat Chrysler Unveils Renault Merger Proposal
DJ
01:51aRENAULT : Fiat Chrysler proposes merger with French carmaker Renault
AQ
01:46aRENAULT : Groupe Renault confirms receipt of a proposal from FCA regarding a pot..
GL
01:43aFiat Chrysler confirms merger talks with Renault
RE
01:42aRENAULT : Fiat Chrysler proposes 50-50 merger with France's Renault amid carmake..
AQ
01:36aCARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn's Paris lawyers contacted U.N. body to complain about his t..
RE
05/26RENAULT : French government cautious on Fiat-Chrysler-Renault hookup
AQ
05/26Carmakers FCA and Renault to go public on tie-up talks
RE
05/26RENAULT : gives more this season
AQ
05/26Carmakers FCA and Renault to go public on tie-up talks
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 57 092 M
EBIT 2019 3 353 M
Net income 2019 3 578 M
Finance 2019 3 215 M
Yield 2019 7,04%
P/E ratio 2019 3,98
P/E ratio 2020 3,72
EV / Sales 2019 0,20x
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
Capitalization 14 782 M
Chart RENAULT
Duration : Period :
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 74,0 €
Spread / Average Target 48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Bolloré Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Clotilde Delbos Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Philippe Lagayette Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENAULT-8.37%16 558
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP5.21%193 532
VOLKSWAGEN2.84%80 716
DAIMLER AG3.31%56 842
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION4.99%49 814
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG-10.23%46 256
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About