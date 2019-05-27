Renault : Groupe Renault confirms receipt of a proposal from FCA regarding a potential 50/50 merger transaction

PRESS RELEASE 2019/05/27

Groupe Renault confirms receipt of a proposal from FCA

regarding a potential 50/50 merger transaction

Boulogne-Billancourt, Mai 27th, 2019 - Groupe Renault confirms that it received a proposal from FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) regarding a potential 50/50 merger transaction between Groupe Renault and FCA.

Renault's Board of Directors will meet this morning to discuss this proposal.

A press release will be issued following this meeting.

About Groupe Renault

Groupe Renault has manufactured cars since 1898. Today it is an international multi-brand group, selling close to 3.9 million vehicles in 134 countries in 2018, with 36 manufacturing sites, 12,700 points of sales and employing more than 180,000 people.

To address the major technological challenges of the future, while continuing to pursue its profitable growth strategy, Groupe Renault is focusing on international expansion. To this end, it is drawing on the synergies of its five brands (Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine and LADA), electric vehicles, and its unique alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors. With a 100% Renault owned team committed to the Formula 1 World Championship since 2016, the brand is involved in motorsports, a real vector for innovation and awareness.

