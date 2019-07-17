Log in
Renault, Jiangling Motors Create Electric-Vehicle JV in China

07/17/2019 | 02:32am EDT

By Anthony Shevlin

Renault said Wednesday that it has formed an electric vehicles joint-venture in China with Jiangling Motors Corp. Ltd. (000550.SZ).

The French car maker said it will increase its share capital by 1 billion Chinese Yuan ($145.4 million) in order to take a 50% stake in the joint venture.

The two companies agreed to the deal in December.

"China is a key market for Groupe Renault. This partnership in electric vehicle business with JMCG will support our growth plan in China and our [electric-vehicle] capabilities," said Francois Provost, senior vice president, chairman of China region, for Renault.

Write to Anthony Shevlin at anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com; @anthony_shevlin

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JIANGLING MOTORS CORPORATION, LTD. End-of-day quote.
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -0.17% 774.1 End-of-day quote.-9.58%
RENAULT -0.55% 52.3 Real-time Quote.-3.59%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.01% 6.8834 Delayed Quote.0.07%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 56 692 M
EBIT 2019 3 389 M
Net income 2019 3 083 M
Finance 2019 2 986 M
Yield 2019 6,36%
P/E ratio 2019 4,93x
P/E ratio 2020 4,38x
EV / Sales2019 0,20x
EV / Sales2020 0,20x
Capitalization 14 081 M
Chart RENAULT
Duration : Period :
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 65,55  €
Last Close Price 52,59  €
Spread / Highest target 80,6%
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Bolloré Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Clotilde Delbos Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Philippe Lagayette Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENAULT-3.59%15 533
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP13.27%179 048
VOLKSWAGEN AG11.53%86 498
DAIMLER AG1.98%56 196
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY17.88%54 509
BMW AG ST-5.06%47 561
