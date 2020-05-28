Renault : LADA car sales results in April

LADA summed up the results of the first month in the "self-isolation" mode, in April sales totaled 10,055 vehicles (including Niva sales of 659 units).

TOP-3 of the most popular LADA cars were led by Granta family models with a result of 3,058 cars. The second most popular family is the Vesta family. In April, 2,913 LADA Vesta cars were sold. The third place was taken by passenger versions of the Largus family - 1,286 cars.

According to the Company's own assessment, LADA has maintained its leading position in terms of market share in the segment of passenger and light commercial vehicles.

«In these difficult times, we must develop new distribution channels and way of communication with our customers. At the moment, our dealers are open in every city where it is allowed, in strict compliance with all necessary sanitary safety measures. In April, considering the long-lasting confinement, we also successfully launched online car ordering system. These two factors, in addition to the quality of the current customer offer, high professionalism and efficiency of LADA dealers, let us show attractivity of LADA Brand and a fairly good level of sales for the current circumstances», - noted Olivier Mornet, Executive Vice President for sales and marketing of AVTOVAZ JSC.