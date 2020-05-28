Renault : Nissan contributes - 3,573 million for first quarter...

PRESS RELEASE
Nissan contributes - €3,573 million for first quarter 2020 to Renault's earnings
Nissan released today its results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019/2020 (April 1st, 2019 to March 31th, 2020).
Nissan's results, published in Japanese accounting standards, for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019/2020 (January 1st to March 31th, 2020) will have a negative contribution to Renault's first quarter 2020 net income estimated at - €3,573 million(1) after IFRS restatements ( - €976 million).
based on an average exchange rate of 120.1 yen/euro for the period under review.
