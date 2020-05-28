Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/28 03:59:59 pm
21.623 EUR   -3.90%
05:11pRENAULT : Nissan contributes - 3,573 million for first quarter...
PU
05:11pRENAULT : Alliance new cooperation business model to support...
PU
05:11pRENAULT : LADA car sales results in April
PU
Renault : Nissan contributes - 3,573 million for first quarter...

05/28/2020 | 05:11pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

May 28th, 2020

Nissan contributes - €3,573 million for first quarter 2020 to Renault's earnings

Nissan released today its results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019/2020 (April 1st, 2019 to March 31th, 2020).

Nissan's results, published in Japanese accounting standards, for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019/2020 (January 1st to March 31th, 2020) will have a negative contribution to Renault's first quarter 2020 net income estimated at - €3,573 million(1) after IFRS restatements ( - €976 million).

  1. based on an average exchange rate of 120.1 yen/euro for the period under review.

Disclaimer

Renault SA published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 21:10:06 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 44 955 M 49 860 M 49 860 M
Net income 2020 -2 017 M -2 238 M -2 238 M
Net cash position 2020 98,7 M 109 M 109 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,63x
Yield 2020 0,17%
Capitalization 5 896 M 6 518 M 6 539 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 179 565
Free-Float 62,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 27,56 €
Last Close Price 21,90 €
Spread / Highest target 316%
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,5%
Managers
NameTitle
Clotilde Delbos Executive VP, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Pascale Sourisse Independent Director
Benoît Ostertag Director
Eric Personne Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENAULT-46.66%6 652
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-9.61%172 973
VOLKSWAGEN AG-20.49%81 085
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-6.49%45 037
DAIMLER AG-27.99%41 767
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-24.07%39 770
