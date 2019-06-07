Renault : Pride, Politics Sank Fiat-Renault Deal -2

Renault's chief lawyer explained the concessions that Fiat Chrysler had agreed with the French government. Directors quizzed Mr. Senard at length.

The meeting paused at 9 p.m. while the government's representative, Martin Vial, tried to phone Mr. Le Maire, the finance minister. The pause lasted two hours. Mr. Le Maire proved hard to reach.

The waiting Renault directors checked emails, drank coffee and ate pizza and sushi brought to them by security guards. At 11 p.m. Mr. Vial finally returned, looking somber. Mr. Le Maire had told him there was a problem.

The rest of the board soon knew it, too. The two directors from Nissan said they would stick to their intention to abstain.

The French government's long experience of dealing with Nissan told it that an abstention at this stage spelled trouble. Unless the Japanese would commit to a yes vote, their polite response could later turn into opposition.

Mr. Vial took the floor, saying the government saw many positive aspects to the proposal, but that Renault's Japanese alliance was "très importante."

The finance minister was leaving for Tokyo the next day, Mr. Vial said. The government wanted a delay of five days while Mr. Le Maire discussed the merger with the Japanese government.

Mr. Senard said further delay was an enormous risk that could kill the deal. He asked for another break and phoned Mr. Elkann. He told the Fiat Chrysler chairman that the board would not be voting on his merger proposal that day.

Mr. Elkann had thought France was on board. Paris taking issue with Nissan's abstention "was the last straw," said a person familiar with his thinking.

"It's not a question of 5 days or 10 days or 15 days, it is a question of there not being the fundamentals to reach an agreement," the person said. Mr. Elkann held a conference call with his own company's directors.

The Renault board meeting was finally ending, and directors were walking out, when Mr. Senard received a phone message from Mr. Elkann. He read it aloud. Fiat Chrysler was withdrawing its offer. The deal was off.

--Stacy Meichtry in Paris and Eric Sylvers in Milan contributed to this article.

