Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Renault    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 07/26 04:17:43 am
52.02 EUR   -0.52%
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:54aRENAULT : Profit Drops, Hit by Lower Sales, Nissan Payout -- Update
DJ
02:49aNissan to Cut 9% Of Its Workforce -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Renault : Profit Drops, Hit by Lower Sales, Nissan Payout -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 02:54am EDT

--Renault first-half profit dropped on lower sales, Nissan contribution

--French auto maker cuts revenue outlook, but backs other targets

--Company reports negative automotive operational free cash flow 

 
   By Max Bernhard

Renault on Friday reported a drop in first-half net profit, hit by lower sales and a decline in the payout from its alliance partner Nissan Motor Co.

Net profit fell to 970 million euros ($1.08 billion) in the six months to the end of June from EUR1.95 billion the same period last year, the French auto group said. Revenue fell 6.4% to EUR28.05 billion.

Renault said its earnings were "heavily penalized" by a decline in Nissan's contribution, which swung to a EUR21 million loss from a EUR805 million profit the same period a year ago.

Nissan on Thursday reported a 95% fall in first-quarter net profit and said it would slash some 12,500 jobs globally. Renault's alliance with the Japanese partner has been in turmoil since the arrest of former CEO Carlos Ghosn and amid tensions over the future of their partnership.

Earnings were also hit by a slump in demand. Vehicle sales fell in Renault's homemarket of France and were hit by a sharp drop in demand in Turkey and Argentina.

Operational free cash flow in the automotive business was negative EUR716 million, compared with positive EUR418 million a year ago, due to higher investments and a change in working capital requirements, Renault said.

Renault cut its 2019 revenue outlook, now expecting revenue to be close to last year's, compared with a previous forecast for an increase. The company backed its guidance for an operating margin of about 6% and a positive operational free cash flow in its core auto business.

Write to Max Bernhard at max.bernhard@dowjones.com; @mxbernhard

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -2.05% 766 End-of-day quote.-10.52%
RENAULT -1.13% 51.74 Real-time Quote.-4.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RENAULT
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:54aRENAULT : Profit Drops, Hit by Lower Sales, Nissan Payout -- Update
DJ
02:49aNissan to Cut 9% Of Its Workforce -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aPorsche, SUVs Lift VW's Results -- WSJ
DJ
02:30aRenault cuts revenue goal after weaker first half
RE
01:48aRENAULT : 1st Half Profit Halved, Hit by Lower Nissan Payout
DJ
01:27aGROUPE RENAULT : First-half 2019 Earnings Report Availability
GL
01:19aGROUPE RENAULT : H1 2019 Financial Results
GL
07/25Consumer Cos Down, But Not by Much, Amid Mixed Earnings -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
07/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 56 623 M
EBIT 2019 3 345 M
Net income 2019 2 950 M
Finance 2019 2 974 M
Yield 2019 6,41%
P/E ratio 2019 5,07x
P/E ratio 2020 4,58x
EV / Sales2019 0,19x
EV / Sales2020 0,20x
Capitalization 14 001 M
Chart RENAULT
Duration : Period :
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 65,07  €
Last Close Price 52,29  €
Spread / Highest target 81,7%
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Bolloré Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Clotilde Delbos Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Philippe Lagayette Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENAULT-4.14%15 623
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP16.86%188 054
VOLKSWAGEN AG10.90%89 659
DAIMLER AG5.11%58 665
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY21.82%57 984
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%50 464
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group