Renault : Sales Rose in 2018 on China Brand Integration

01/18/2019 | 03:15am EST

--Renault 2018 vehicle sales rose 3.2%

--Renault brand sales down 5.2% on year

--Group redoubles position as Europe's leading EV supplier with 37% on year sales increase

By Nathan Allen

Renault SA (RNO.FR) said Friday that vehicle sales in 2018 rose by more than 3%, driven partly by the integration of Chinese brands Jinbei and Huasong.

The French automotive group said global sales rose 3.2% to 3.9 million vehicles, despite a challenging year for car makers, which were buffeted by the trade dispute between China and the U.S., the introduction of new emissions-testing standards in Europe and the rising popularity of alternative modes of transport.

"Sales growth in Russia, Brazil and Africa offset almost all of the economic and geopolitical headwinds outside Europe," Renault's Sales and Regions Executive Vice President Olivier Murguet said.

Renault's namesake brand sold 2.5 million vehicles, down 5.2% on year, while sales of its Lada marque rose nearly 19% to 398,282 vehicles, the company said.

The group also cemented its position as a dominant supplier of electric vehicles in Europe, increasing global sales by 37% over the year to gain a regional market share of 22%.

Looking ahead, Renault said it is aiming for a slight increase in sales in 2019, with a pronounced acceleration in the second half when it will introduce several new models, including a revamped version of its flagship Clio car.

The global automotive market in 2019 should be broadly stable with at least 3% growth in Russia and 10% growth in Brazil, Renault said.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

