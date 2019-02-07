Log in
Renault : Says Ghosn May Have Benefitted From Payments to Palace of Versailles -- 2nd Update

02/07/2019 | 05:27am EST

By Nick Kostov and Stacy Meichtry

PARIS -- Renault SA said for the first time it has found evidence that former Chairman and Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn may have personally benefited from a EUR50,000 ($57,000) payment the company made under a sponsorship agreement with the Palace of Versailles.

The company said it had reported the payment to French authorities.

Renault is looking into whether company funds were used to pay for a private party held in the fall of 2016 to celebrate Mr. Ghosn's second marriage as well as his new wife's birthday, according to a person familiar with the matter.

A Ghosn family representative didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The disclosure marks the first time Renault has notified judicial authorities since launching an internal probe in November last year. Days earlier, Japanese authorities arrested him, and Nissan Motor Co. -- where he was once chairman and CEO -- revealed it was investigating him for possible financial misconduct.

Mr. Ghosn has been detained since Nov. 19, 2018. Tokyo prosecutors charged him with underreporting his compensation in eight years of Nissan financial statements and with causing Nissan to pay the company of a Saudi friend who helped him with a personal financial problem. Mr. Ghosn has denied any wrongdoing.

Write to Nick Kostov at Nick.Kostov@wsj.com and Stacy Meichtry at stacy.meichtry@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -0.06% 930.3 End-of-day quote.8.67%
RENAULT -2.00% 59.24 Real-time Quote.10.78%
