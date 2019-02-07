Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Renault    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT (RNO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Renault : Says It Has Evidence of Possible Misuse of Funds by Carlos Ghosn -- 4th Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 07:08am EST

By Nick Kostov and Stacy Meichtry

PARIS -- Renault SA said it has found evidence that Carlos Ghosn may have misused company funds to pay for a party to celebrate his marriage, the first time the French auto maker has disclosed possible inappropriate behavior by its former chairman and chief executive.

The French auto maker said Thursday that Mr. Ghosn may have personally benefited from a EUR50,000 ($57,000) payment the company made under a sponsorship agreement with the Palace of Versailles. It is looking into whether company funds were used to pay for a private party held in the fall of 2016 to celebrate Mr. Ghosn's marriage to his second wife as well as her birthday, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The company said it has reported the payment to French authorities.

A Ghosn family representative declined to comment.

The scrutiny of Mr. Ghosn's party marks a potential turning point for Renault. The company kept Mr. Ghosn on as its chairman and CEO until his resignation in late January, months after his Nov. 19 arrest in Tokyo. Japanese prosecutors charged Mr. Ghosn, who remains in jail, with underreporting his compensation in eight years of Nissan financial statements and with causing Nissan Motor Co. -- where he was once chairman and CEO -- to pay the company of a Saudi friend who helped him with a personal financial problem. Mr. Ghosn has denied any wrongdoing.

Under pressure from Nissan, Renault launched its own internal probe into Mr. Ghosn's remuneration and use of company assets. Thursday's disclosure marks the first findings announced from that inquiry.

Renault signed a sponsorship deal in June 2016 with the Palace of Versailles, with the funds earmarked to pay for renovations of the palace, a person familiar with the matter said. As part of that contract, Renault was given a number of benefits, including the rental of palace facilities.

Renault found one document from the Palace of Versailles valuing the rental of the Grand Trianon, a château on the palace's sprawling grounds, at EUR50,000. The document states the rental occurred on Oct. 8, 2016, the same day Mr. Ghosn held his party.

One person who attended the black-tie party said it was held at the Grand Trianon. About 120 guests celebrated among pastry towers and tables adorned with candelabras under a giant chandelier, the person said.

"The elements gathered so far require additional checks to be carried out," Renault said. The company also found a receipt from a third-party organizer of the event stating the rental was "a gift from Versailles," according to the person familiar with the matter. That could mean the rental was a gift the Palace of Versailles made privately to Mr. Ghosn, the person said.

The Palace of Versailles declined to comment on the third-party receipt. The palace said Renault paid EUR2.3 million to sponsor the restoration of the "Salon de la Paix," a gilded reception room adjacent to the apartment of Marie Antoinette with a clear view of the gardens.

As part of the sponsorship, the palace said, Renault was entitled to 25% of the sponsorship's amount in benefits, and the company asked to rent the Grand Trianon on Oct. 8, 2016, the statement says. It added that EUR50,000 is the standard rate for the rental.

Renault's probe into Mr. Ghosn is drawing to a close, people familiar with the matter said. The Renault board was updated on its findings at a meeting Wednesday, one of the people said.

Write to Nick Kostov at Nick.Kostov@wsj.com and Stacy Meichtry at stacy.meichtry@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RENAULT
07:08aRENAULT : Says It Has Evidence of Possible Misuse of Funds by Carlos Ghosn -- 4t..
DJ
06:21aRenault needs to show 'total transparency' - French finance minister
RE
06:16aRENAULT : Says It Has Evidence of Possible Misuse of Funds by Carlos Ghosn -- 3r..
DJ
06:02aRENAULT : Says It Has Evidence of Possible Misuse of Funds by Carlos Ghosn -- 3r..
DJ
06:02aRENAULT : Best selling car brands in Turkey revealed
AQ
05:27aRENAULT : Says Ghosn May Have Benefitted From Payments to Palace of Versailles -..
DJ
05:14aRENAULT : Says Ghosn May Have Benefitted From Payments to Palace of Versailles -..
DJ
04:50aRENAULT : probes gift from Versailles chateau to ex-CEO Ghosn
AQ
04:15aRENAULT : Megane RS, Megane GT enthuse customers
AQ
03:56aCARLOS GHOSN : Renault to alert prosecutors over ex-CEO Ghosn's wedding costs
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 58 259 M
EBIT 2018 3 561 M
Net income 2018 3 950 M
Finance 2018 3 658 M
Yield 2018 6,14%
P/E ratio 2018 4,23
P/E ratio 2019 4,11
EV / Sales 2018 0,24x
EV / Sales 2019 0,24x
Capitalization 17 870 M
Chart RENAULT
Duration : Period :
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 81,7 €
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Bolloré Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Clotilde Delbos Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Philippe Lagayette Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENAULT10.78%20 305
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.46%198 859
VOLKSWAGEN7.54%85 835
DAIMLER13.16%63 150
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION19.31%56 329
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE4.17%54 475
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.