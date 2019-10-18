Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Renault    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 10/18 04:47:57 am
48.105 EUR   -12.31%
04:28aRENAULT : Shares Fall After Cut to Outlook
DJ
02:49aRenault Cuts Revenue Forecast -- WSJ
DJ
10/17Renault Trims Revenue Outlook as Sales Slow, Costs Rise -- Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Renault : Shares Fall After Cut to Outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 04:28am EDT

By Carlo Martuscelli

Shares of Renault S.A. (RNO.FR) slumped Friday following a cut to its revenue forecast.

The French car maker said late Thursday that it expected revenue to fall by between 3% and 4% in 2019. This comes after a previous cut to revenue forecasts in July.

Renault also lowered its outlook for its operating margin to around 5%, compared with a previous forecast of around 6%.

Renault shares at 0804 GMT fell 7.05 euros ($7.83), or 13%, to EUR47.81.

Acting Chief Executive Clotilde Delbos attributed the weakened expectations to soft trading in July and August, which wasn't compensated for in September.

Furthermore, research expenses haven't come down as quickly as the company had expected, pressuring its operating margin, Ms. Delbos said.

Analysts at U.S. bank Jefferies said that while the guidance downgrades won't come as a surprise, their magnitude does. Meanwhile Deutsche Bank downgraded the company to a hold rating from buy and said that there is the risk that the situation doesn't improve next year.

Write to Carlo Martuscelli at carlo.martuscelli@dowjones.com; @carlomartu

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RENAULT
04:31aRenault shares plunge as profit warning deepens its problems
RE
04:30aRenault shares plunge as profit warning deepens its problems
RE
04:28aRENAULT : Shares Fall After Cut to Outlook
DJ
02:49aRenault Cuts Revenue Forecast -- WSJ
DJ
10/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/17Consumer Cos Up Slightly Amid Mixed Economic, Earnings Data -- Consumer Round..
DJ
10/17Renault Trims Revenue Outlook as Sales Slow, Costs Rise -- Update
DJ
10/17RENAULT : warns sales to fall in 2019 as automakers struggle
RE
10/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/17RENAULT : Cuts 2019 Guidance on Unfavorable Economic Environment -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 55 793 M
EBIT 2019 3 208 M
Net income 2019 2 422 M
Finance 2019 2 523 M
Yield 2019 5,55%
P/E ratio 2019 6,09x
P/E ratio 2020 5,26x
EV / Sales2019 0,22x
EV / Sales2020 0,22x
Capitalization 14 689 M
Chart RENAULT
Duration : Period :
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 60,48  €
Last Close Price 54,86  €
Spread / Highest target 65,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Bolloré Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Clotilde Delbos Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Pascale Sourisse Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENAULT0.57%16 338
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION19.47%189 638
VOLKSWAGEN AG22.50%94 661
DAIMLER AG7.00%58 454
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY9.57%51 670
BMW AG-3.95%48 840
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group