Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Renault    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 08/30 11:37:46 am
52.16 EUR   +0.68%
05:32pRENAULT : Signatech Alpine, 4 Heures de Silverstone results
PU
08/31RENAULT : Tragic death of Athoine Hubert
PU
08/30RENAULT : Press kit 2019-2020 - signatech alpine elf - fia world...
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Renault : Signatech Alpine, 4 Heures de Silverstone results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/01/2019 | 05:32pm EDT

The FIA World Endurance Championship began today with the 4 Hours of Silverstone (Great Britain).

· Thanks to a shift in strategy, Signatech Alpine Elf finished second in the LMP2 category with a last lap pass and positions itself as a candidate to its own succession.

· After a ninth consecutive podium finish for the team, the trio of Thomas Laurent, André Negrão and Pierre Ragues looks ahead to Fuji (6 October).

The season got underway on Friday with two productive free practice sessions, then a third prior to Saturday qualifying. The timed exercise was entrusted to Thomas Laurent and Pierre Ragues, who posted the fifth best time in LMP2.

After the tragic loss of Anthoine Hubert the previous day, hearts were heavy when André Negrão got behind the wheel for the start of the 4 Hours of Silverstone. Boxed in at the inside of turn one by an LMP1 car, the Brazilian lost a position before striking back to move into fourth place ahead of the first safety car period.

Contrary to the majority of its rivals, the Signatech Alpine Elf team stayed out as long as possible before its first stop and Andre Negrão gave it all he had in the battle during his second stint before handing over to Pierre Ragues at the 90-minute mark of the race.

The Frenchman soon had to come back to the pits as it began to rain. In these tricky conditions in his first race in the Alpine A470 in more than two years, Pierre pushed as hard as he could with the intermediate tyres before the second safety car period at the mid-way point of the race.

Meanwhile, the track began to dry and Thomas Laurent took over with an hour and 40 minutes remaining. For his first race with the French squad, he was sixth when the race resumed and soon made a stout overtake on the n°47 Cetilar Racing entry.

As the various strategies faded, the newcomer to the team increased his pace in his second stint before a perfectly executed stop by the team with 20 minutes to go. Leaving the pits in third place, Thomas put the hammer down in the final minutes to close right up to the n°29 Racing Team Nederlands car and snatch second place on the last lap of the race.

With this ninth consecutive podium finish and big points on the board, Signatech Alpine Elf hopes to continue its streak and confirm this strong start to the season at the next round, the 6 Hours of Fuji on 6 October.

Philippe Sinault, Team principal Signatech Alpine Elf:

'We are satisfied with the result of this first race, because our goal was to make a good start to the season and take a ninth straight podium finish. Despite a small technical issue in qualifying, we were quite relaxed after that. Andre put in an excellent start with a different strategy than our rivals, who stopped during the first safety car period. We wanted to reduce the number of stops and it paid off just until the second safety car which didn't work out in our favour. Pierre still stayed within striking distance and didn't make any mistakes while dealing with the trickier conditions. Thomas was able to put in a great comeback drive that finished in style on the last lap. I think that we did a good job with the championship in mind, although we did get an idea of how competitive the season is going to be with so many fantastic driver line-ups and top-notch teams among the contenders.'

Thomas Laurent

'It was a busy race with a lot of traffic, tyre management and some great overtakes. I wasn't sure we would be on the podium when I got in the car and I got caught up in a false pace in my opening stint. I wore out my front-tyres in traffic, but the team put on new left-side tyres to pick up the pace before our final and super-fast stop. The podium was looking out of reach, but I managed to pull away from the guys behind me and was able to take a second place that had looked to be impossible a few minutes before. The team and my team mates did a fantastic job and this result is perfect for my first race with them!'

André Negrão

'It had been a long time since I was so nervous as it was such a difficult race! My stint could have been better if I had been a little more aggressive at the start, but the team made huge strides forward with the strategy and set-ups that let us move from fifth to second place. It is always good to score a lot of points straight away when the championship promises to be very competitive with so many serious title contenders behind us. We now look towards Fuji, a meeting that we need to prepare seriously as the conditions are difficult there.'

Pierre Ragues

'We knew there was a chance of rain, but the timing didn't work out in our favour because it began to sprinkle on just my second lap. The team was very quick to switch to intermediate tyres, which are always hard to figure out in race conditions, but I did my best to keep a solid pace and hand over to Thomas in the best conditions. André put in a great start of the race and Thomas drove a perfect end of the race, so our efforts were rewarded during this very emotional weekend. As a French driver in a French team, it was hard to not think of Anthoine Hubert today and we all wanted to honour him.'

Classifications

4 Hours of Silverstone - LMP2

1. Cool Racing n°42 - 124 laps

2. Signatech Alpine Elf n°36 +49.311s

3. Racing Team Nederland n°29 +51.733s

4. Jackie Chan DC Racing n°37 +58.972s

5. JOTA n°38 +59.457s

6. Cetilar Racing n°33 + 2 laps

7. High Class Racing n°33 + 2 laps

NC. United Autosports n°22

FIA LMP2 Teams' Trophy

1. Cool Racing n°42 - 25 points

2. Signatech Alpine Elf n°36 - 18 points

3. Racing Team Nederland n°29 - 16 points

4. Jackie Chan DC Racing n°37 - 12 points

5. JOTA n°38 - 10 points

6. Cetilar Racing n°33 - 8 points

7. High Class Racing n°33 - 6 points

NC. United Autosports n°22

Disclaimer

Renault SA published this content on 01 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2019 21:31:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RENAULT
05:32pRENAULT : Signatech Alpine, 4 Heures de Silverstone results
PU
08/31RENAULT : Tragic death of Athoine Hubert
PU
08/30RENAULT : Press kit 2019-2020 - signatech alpine elf - fia world...
PU
08/29VOLKSWAGEN DISCUSSING TURKISH CAR TA : sources
RE
08/29RENAULT : French driver Esteban Ocon to drive for Renault next season
AQ
08/29RENAULT : Esteban Ocon joins Renault F1 Team
PU
08/29RENAULT : Trophy asset
AQ
08/29RENAULT : French bred
AQ
08/28Toyota pulls Suzuki firmly into its orbit through stake deal
RE
08/28Toyota pulls Suzuki firmly into its orbit through stake deal
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 55 904 M
EBIT 2019 3 333 M
Net income 2019 2 472 M
Finance 2019 2 679 M
Yield 2019 5,92%
P/E ratio 2019 5,76x
P/E ratio 2020 4,97x
EV / Sales2019 0,20x
EV / Sales2020 0,20x
Capitalization 13 966 M
Chart RENAULT
Duration : Period :
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 61,04  €
Last Close Price 52,16  €
Spread / Highest target 74,5%
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Bolloré Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Clotilde Delbos Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Philippe Lagayette Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENAULT-4.38%15 361
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP12.62%184 228
VOLKSWAGEN AG5.17%81 495
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY10.88%52 954
DAIMLER AG-6.98%50 250
BMW AG-13.99%43 342
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group