Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Renault    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Renault : Signatech Alpine Elf completes its line-up for the 2019-2020 FIA...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 04:30pm EDT

Two weeks prior to the Barcelona Prologue, Signatech Alpine Elf reveals its full driver line-up for the 2019-2020 FIA World Endurance Championship season.
2013 ELMS champion and LMP2 podium finisher in the 2017 24 Hours of Le Mans with Alpine, Pierre Ragues rejoins the squad to team with Thomas Laurent and André Negrão.
The team thanks Pierre Thiriet for proudly defending its colours in winning another world title and 24 Hours of Le Mans victory.

Following the official announcement of up and coming French hopeful Thomas Laurent alongside André Negrão during the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Signatech Alpine Elf is able to announce the return of Pierre Ragues to the team.

Pierre Thiriet has decided to focus on new personal and professional challenges and the Philippe Sinault run team has decided to call upon a driver they now particularly well to replace him.

After finishing runner-up in the 2003 Formula Campus championship, Pierre Ragues raced in his first 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2006. Two years later, he finished on the LMP2 podium before joining the Signature-Alpine team, with whom he won the first Alpine title in the 2013 European Le Mans Series season.

After setting off for other challenges in the ELMS then the FIA WEC, Pierre returned to the French squad in 2017 with a part-time programme highlighted by a fourth-place overall finish in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and third in the LMP2 category. Since then, he has continued to star in the ELMS with two more podium results.

The trio of Thomas Laurent, André Negrão and Pierre Ragues will aim for a third world title for Alpine as well as a third consecutive LMP2 victory in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The team will begin its preparations on Tuesday July 23 and Wednesday July 24 at the Prologue at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain.

Philippe Sinault, Team principal Signatech Alpine

We would first like to thank Pierre Thiriet for playing an extremely important part in our latest victory in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and our FIA World Endurance Championship title reconquest. He made no mistakes while putting in a perfect drive at Le Mans.

We had the opportunity to bring Pierre Ragues back in to the team and everything fell naturally into place. We share the same sporting and human values, which represents both a time saving and a guarantee of competitiveness. In addition, his atypical and versatile profile has always made him one of the best Alpine ambassadors both on and off track. We are carrying on the continuity we have shown these past few years with a strong, coherent and complementary driver line-up. We are now very excited to return to the track in two weeks in Barcelona!

2019-2020 FIA World Endurance Championship calendar

  • July 23-24 2019 : Prologue - Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (Spain)
  • September 1 2019: 4 Hours of Silverstone (Great-Britain)
  • October 6 2019: 6 Hours of Fuji (Japan)
  • November 10 2019: 4 Hours of Shanghai (China)
  • December 14 2019: 8 Hours of Bahrain (Bahrain)
  • February 1 2020: 6 Hours of São Paulo (Brazil)
  • March 20 2020: 1,000 Miles of Sebring (United States)
  • May 2 2020: Total 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium)
  • June 13-14 2020 : 24 Hours of Le Mans (France)

Disclaimer

Renault SA published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 20:27:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RENAULT
04:30pRENAULT : Signatech Alpine Elf completes its line-up for the 2019-2020 FIA...
PU
07/05RENAULT : has unveiled its 'Electrify July' sales event
AQ
07/05NEW RENAULT MÉGANE R.S. TROPHY-R : Exclusively...
PU
07/05Renault-Nissan unsure whether will publish cost-saving figures - sources
RE
07/05RENAULT : Police Search Renault Offices
DJ
07/04French official says 'not aware' of new discussions on Renault, Fiat Chrysler..
RE
07/04EU opens road to 5G connected cars in boost to BMW, Qualcomm
RE
07/04INDUSTRY 4.0 : The renault group awarded by the world economic forum
AQ
07/04BMW and Daimler team up on automated driving
RE
07/04INDUSTRY 4.0 : The renault group awarded by the world...
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 56 743 M
EBIT 2019 3 397 M
Net income 2019 3 075 M
Finance 2019 3 114 M
Yield 2019 6,27%
P/E ratio 2019 4,81x
P/E ratio 2020 4,39x
EV / Sales2019 0,20x
EV / Sales2020 0,20x
Capitalization 14 360 M
Chart RENAULT
Duration : Period :
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 67,4  €
Last Close Price 53,6  €
Spread / Highest target 77,1%
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Bolloré Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Clotilde Delbos Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Philippe Lagayette Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENAULT0.22%16 413
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP11.47%179 243
VOLKSWAGEN AG11.29%87 539
DAIMLER AG6.99%58 920
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION15.10%54 608
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%48 707
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About