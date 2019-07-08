Renault : Signatech Alpine Elf completes its line-up for the 2019-2020 FIA...

Two weeks prior to the Barcelona Prologue, Signatech Alpine Elf reveals its full driver line-up for the 2019-2020 FIA World Endurance Championship season.

2013 ELMS champion and LMP2 podium finisher in the 2017 24 Hours of Le Mans with Alpine, Pierre Ragues rejoins the squad to team with Thomas Laurent and André Negrão.

The team thanks Pierre Thiriet for proudly defending its colours in winning another world title and 24 Hours of Le Mans victory.

Following the official announcement of up and coming French hopeful Thomas Laurent alongside André Negrão during the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Signatech Alpine Elf is able to announce the return of Pierre Ragues to the team.

Pierre Thiriet has decided to focus on new personal and professional challenges and the Philippe Sinault run team has decided to call upon a driver they now particularly well to replace him.

After finishing runner-up in the 2003 Formula Campus championship, Pierre Ragues raced in his first 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2006. Two years later, he finished on the LMP2 podium before joining the Signature-Alpine team, with whom he won the first Alpine title in the 2013 European Le Mans Series season.

After setting off for other challenges in the ELMS then the FIA WEC, Pierre returned to the French squad in 2017 with a part-time programme highlighted by a fourth-place overall finish in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and third in the LMP2 category. Since then, he has continued to star in the ELMS with two more podium results.

The trio of Thomas Laurent, André Negrão and Pierre Ragues will aim for a third world title for Alpine as well as a third consecutive LMP2 victory in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The team will begin its preparations on Tuesday July 23 and Wednesday July 24 at the Prologue at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain.

Philippe Sinault, Team principal Signatech Alpine

We would first like to thank Pierre Thiriet for playing an extremely important part in our latest victory in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and our FIA World Endurance Championship title reconquest. He made no mistakes while putting in a perfect drive at Le Mans.

We had the opportunity to bring Pierre Ragues back in to the team and everything fell naturally into place. We share the same sporting and human values, which represents both a time saving and a guarantee of competitiveness. In addition, his atypical and versatile profile has always made him one of the best Alpine ambassadors both on and off track. We are carrying on the continuity we have shown these past few years with a strong, coherent and complementary driver line-up. We are now very excited to return to the track in two weeks in Barcelona!

2019-2020 FIA World Endurance Championship calendar

July 23-24 2019 : Prologue - Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (Spain)

September 1 2019: 4 Hours of Silverstone (Great-Britain)

October 6 2019: 6 Hours of Fuji (Japan)

November 10 2019: 4 Hours of Shanghai (China)

December 14 2019: 8 Hours of Bahrain (Bahrain)

February 1 2020: 6 Hours of São Paulo (Brazil)

March 20 2020: 1,000 Miles of Sebring (United States)

May 2 2020: Total 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium)

June 13-14 2020 : 24 Hours of Le Mans (France)