Renault Signs Electric Vehicle Agreements With Energy Companies

By Nathan Allen



Renault said Thursday that it has signed agreements with Electricite de France SA (EDF.FR), Total and Enel as part of its push into developing electric-vehicle infrastructure.

The French auto maker said it would cooperate with EDF in the fields of electric mobility and energy services. The companies plan to expand its smart-charging services to French overseas territories such as Corsica.

With Total, Renault said it will develop an app along with its partner Jedlix to optimize electric-vehicle charging to maximize the use of renewable energies and benefit from lower electricity prices.

Renault's partnership with Enel will initially cover a pilot study to evaluate smart charging of electric vehicles in Italy, with potential to expand into the installation of new charging stations across Austria and Italy, the car maker said.

