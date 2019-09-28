Log in
Renault : Sport Racing's Statement

09/28/2019 | 05:34am EDT

Renault Sport Racing and McLaren Racing have agreed not to renew their F1 engine supply contract beyond the 2020 season.

Cyril Abiteboul, Renault Sport Racing Managing Director:

Since our partnership began, McLaren has gone from ninth to fourth position in the Constructors' Championship. We can therefore consider this a very successful relationship. However, while looking beyond the terms of the current contract, which concludes at the end of 2020, it was apparent that Renault and McLaren have different ambitions for the future.

Each of the different elements of this decision have been carefully evaluated over the past few weeks. 2021 will be a crucial season for all teams and it is important for us to have a precise and clear view of the strengths and ambitions of our competitors going forward.

This decision is in line with Renault's vision to become a works' team, with a goal to return to the front.

Renault will continue to honour its commitments to McLaren Racing next season, as has always been the case over our long history of engine supply.

Disclaimer

Renault SA published this content on 28 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2019 09:32:01 UTC
