Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Renault    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Renault : Tragic death of Athoine Hubert

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2019 | 04:27pm EDT

Renault Sport Racing is devastated at the loss of one of its brightest young talents, Anthoine Hubert, who passed away today following an accident involving several cars at Circuit Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium. The 22-year-old Frenchman was racing for BWT-Arden in the FIA Formula 2 Championship.

Anthoine was a member of the Renault Sport Academy and raced in the FIA Formula 2 Championship, the final ladder to F1. As reigning GP3 champion and member of the Equipe de France, FFSA (French Federation of Motorsport), the Frenchman was a huge talent who also brought great energy and positivity to his championship, his teams and the Renault Sport Academy. His smile and sunny personality lit up our formidable group of young drivers, who had formed tight and enduring bonds.

His strong results in F2 this season, including wins on home soil in Monaco and France, inspired not just the other recruits but also the wider Renault Sport Racing group.

Cyril Abiteboul, managing director of Renault Sport Racing, said

Our thoughts are with Anthoine's friends and family at this tragic time. Anthoine was a bright young man. His performance and conduct on and off track was that of a true gentleman and it was a pleasure and honour to have had him within our Academy. He will be sorely missed by our teams at Enstone and Viry. His spirit will remain with the team and we will race in his memory.

Disclaimer

Renault SA published this content on 31 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2019 20:26:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RENAULT
04:27pRENAULT : Tragic death of Athoine Hubert
PU
08/30RENAULT : Press kit 2019-2020 - signatech alpine elf - fia world...
PU
08/29VOLKSWAGEN DISCUSSING TURKISH CAR TA : sources
RE
08/29RENAULT : French driver Esteban Ocon to drive for Renault next season
AQ
08/29RENAULT : Esteban Ocon joins Renault F1 Team
PU
08/29RENAULT : Trophy asset
AQ
08/29RENAULT : French bred
AQ
08/28Toyota pulls Suzuki firmly into its orbit through stake deal
RE
08/28Toyota pulls Suzuki firmly into its orbit through stake deal
RE
08/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 55 904 M
EBIT 2019 3 333 M
Net income 2019 2 472 M
Finance 2019 2 679 M
Yield 2019 5,92%
P/E ratio 2019 5,76x
P/E ratio 2020 4,97x
EV / Sales2019 0,20x
EV / Sales2020 0,20x
Capitalization 13 966 M
Chart RENAULT
Duration : Period :
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 61,04  €
Last Close Price 52,16  €
Spread / Highest target 74,5%
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Bolloré Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Clotilde Delbos Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Philippe Lagayette Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENAULT-4.38%15 361
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP12.62%184 228
VOLKSWAGEN AG5.17%81 495
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY10.88%52 954
DAIMLER AG-6.98%50 250
BMW AG-13.99%43 342
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group