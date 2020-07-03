Renault : and Bolloré form a partnership in electric...

Following the letter of intent signed in September 2013, French groups Renault and Bolloré are joining forces to promote electric vehicles as part of three agreements relating to: industrial cooperation: the Renault plant in Dieppe (Normandy, France) will assemble Bluecar electric vehicles for the Bolloré Group from second-half 2015, the founding of a joint-venture to sell complete electric car-sharing solutions in France and Europe, a feasibility survey, commissioned by the Bolloré group to the Renault Group, on design, development and production by Renault of a new urban electric vehicle with a 20 kWh lithium metal polymer (LMP) battery.





The development of electric vehicles is key to address environmental issues, particularly air quality and mobility in towns and cities.

In order to significantly reduce the environmental impact of cars, the development of electric vehicles and car-sharing is not an option; it is a necessary transformation.

The overall environmental impact of an electric vehicle is virtually half that of an equivalent internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle*. Electric vehicles emit no CO2, smells or fine particles (excluding wear parts) in use. As a result, they significantly improve air quality and noise levels, particularly in the city. Without electric vehicles, improvements in urban air quality will be slow, driven only by the renewal of the ICE vehicle parc and by changes to regulations on pollutant emissions.

Electric vehicles are particularly enjoyable to drive. Since their launch, they have built up a customer base that includes both consumers and business fleets. The electric vehicle market has kicked off at a pace that is 20 times faster than the hybrid market in its time. Sales of electric vehicles are growing worldwide: + 100% in France, +250% in the USA, +50% in Germany (2013 vs 2012).

For this reason, the Renault and Bolloré groups have decided to build on their complementarity. The Renault group has expertise in the design, development and production of electric vehicles (ZOE, Kangoo, Twizy). The Bolloré group is a key player in electricity storage solutions, a field whose applications include car-sharing programs based on all-electric vehicles. This application is recognized today with the success of Autolib in Paris.

* based on a comparative study of Fluence ICE and electric, available on group.renault.com

The Bolloré Group has commissioned Renault, European leader in electric vehicles, to gradually take over assembly of the Bluecar, formerly built solely in Italy. The vehicles will be assembled at the Renault plant in Dieppe (Normandy, France) from the second-half of 2015. For the Dieppe plant, this decision is an acknowledgement of its expertise and a promise for its future activity.

The Dieppe plant specializes in building vehicles in small series. It currently builds Clio IV R.S. and is set to build the future Alpine, scheduled for launch in 2016. The Dieppe plant will be able to rely on the expertise of the Renault group in electric vehicles to acquire the skills necessary to assemble this type of vehicle. A new final assembly workshop will be set up specially within the plant to build these vehicles. The Bolloré group will thus have access to a modern production tool tailored to its requirements and delivering a significant reduction in costs.



2- founding of a joint-venture in car-sharing

With a number of cities now taking coercive measures to address air quality and congestion by limiting traffic, the Renault and Bolloré groups have decided to set up a joint-venture, whose aim will be to win and install complete electric car-sharing solutions in France and Europe. The Renault group will hold a 30% interest in the joint-venture, while the Bolloré group will own 70%.

As part of this agreement, from the second-half of 2014, customers using car-sharing networks in Lyon (Bluely) and Bordeaux (Bluecub) will be able to choose a Twizy, a vehicle that is different but complementary with the Bluecar, already available on a car-sharing basis in both Lyon and Bordeaux.

Renault vehicles will be gradually integrated with the car-sharing fleet to reach a proportion of 30% as quickly as possible.



3- feasibility study for a 3-seater bluecar

The Bolloré group has asked Renault to conduct a feasibility survey on the design, development and production in a Renault group plant in France of a smaller car than the existing Bluecar (three seats instead of four), able to support the expansion of car-sharing initiatives. This vehicle could also be sold to consumers, companies and municipalities.

This electric vehicle will ship with a Blue Solutions lithium-metal-polymer (LMP) battery with a capacity of 20 kWh.



Bolloré press contact :

Julien Varin : +33 6 34 69 01 70 / j.varin@bollore.net

Michel Calzaroni : + 33 1 40 70 11 89 / m.calza@dgm-conseil.fr