Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Renault    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/03 02:34:42 pm
22.295 EUR   -1.37%
02:04pRENAULT : Bolloré partnership in electric vehicles
PU
02:04pRENAULT : Appointment
PU
02:04pRENAULT : and Bolloré form a partnership in electric...
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Renault : and Bolloré form a partnership in electric...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 02:04pm EDT
  • Following the letter of intent signed in September 2013, French groups Renault and Bolloré are joining forces to promote electric vehicles as part of three agreements relating to:
    • industrial cooperation: the Renault plant in Dieppe (Normandy, France) will assemble Bluecar electric vehicles for the Bolloré Group from second-half 2015,
    • the founding of a joint-venture to sell complete electric car-sharing solutions in France and Europe,
    • a feasibility survey, commissioned by the Bolloré group to the Renault Group, on design, development and production by Renault of a new urban electric vehicle with a 20 kWh lithium metal polymer (LMP) battery.


The development of electric vehicles is key to address environmental issues, particularly air quality and mobility in towns and cities.

Reducing environmental impact

In order to significantly reduce the environmental impact of cars, the development of electric vehicles and car-sharing is not an option; it is a necessary transformation.

The overall environmental impact of an electric vehicle is virtually half that of an equivalent internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle*. Electric vehicles emit no CO2, smells or fine particles (excluding wear parts) in use. As a result, they significantly improve air quality and noise levels, particularly in the city. Without electric vehicles, improvements in urban air quality will be slow, driven only by the renewal of the ICE vehicle parc and by changes to regulations on pollutant emissions.

Electric vehicles are particularly enjoyable to drive. Since their launch, they have built up a customer base that includes both consumers and business fleets. The electric vehicle market has kicked off at a pace that is 20 times faster than the hybrid market in its time. Sales of electric vehicles are growing worldwide: + 100% in France, +250% in the USA, +50% in Germany (2013 vs 2012).

For this reason, the Renault and Bolloré groups have decided to build on their complementarity. The Renault group has expertise in the design, development and production of electric vehicles (ZOE, Kangoo, Twizy). The Bolloré group is a key player in electricity storage solutions, a field whose applications include car-sharing programs based on all-electric vehicles. This application is recognized today with the success of Autolib in Paris.

* based on a comparative study of Fluence ICE and electric, available on group.renault.com

1- industrial cooperation agreement

The Bolloré Group has commissioned Renault, European leader in electric vehicles, to gradually take over assembly of the Bluecar, formerly built solely in Italy. The vehicles will be assembled at the Renault plant in Dieppe (Normandy, France) from the second-half of 2015. For the Dieppe plant, this decision is an acknowledgement of its expertise and a promise for its future activity.
The Dieppe plant specializes in building vehicles in small series. It currently builds Clio IV R.S. and is set to build the future Alpine, scheduled for launch in 2016. The Dieppe plant will be able to rely on the expertise of the Renault group in electric vehicles to acquire the skills necessary to assemble this type of vehicle. A new final assembly workshop will be set up specially within the plant to build these vehicles. The Bolloré group will thus have access to a modern production tool tailored to its requirements and delivering a significant reduction in costs.


2- founding of a joint-venture in car-sharing

With a number of cities now taking coercive measures to address air quality and congestion by limiting traffic, the Renault and Bolloré groups have decided to set up a joint-venture, whose aim will be to win and install complete electric car-sharing solutions in France and Europe. The Renault group will hold a 30% interest in the joint-venture, while the Bolloré group will own 70%.

As part of this agreement, from the second-half of 2014, customers using car-sharing networks in Lyon (Bluely) and Bordeaux (Bluecub) will be able to choose a Twizy, a vehicle that is different but complementary with the Bluecar, already available on a car-sharing basis in both Lyon and Bordeaux.

Renault vehicles will be gradually integrated with the car-sharing fleet to reach a proportion of 30% as quickly as possible.


3- feasibility study for a 3-seater bluecar

The Bolloré group has asked Renault to conduct a feasibility survey on the design, development and production in a Renault group plant in France of a smaller car than the existing Bluecar (three seats instead of four), able to support the expansion of car-sharing initiatives. This vehicle could also be sold to consumers, companies and municipalities.
This electric vehicle will ship with a Blue Solutions lithium-metal-polymer (LMP) battery with a capacity of 20 kWh.


Bolloré press contact :
Julien Varin : +33 6 34 69 01 70 / j.varin@bollore.net
Michel Calzaroni : + 33 1 40 70 11 89 / m.calza@dgm-conseil.fr

Disclaimer

Renault SA published this content on 03 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2020 18:03:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on RENAULT
02:04pRENAULT : Bolloré partnership in electric vehicles
PU
02:04pRENAULT : Appointment
PU
02:04pRENAULT : and Bolloré form a partnership in electric...
PU
01:05pTurkish suspect tells court Ghosn mused on Hollywood movie of escape from Jap..
RE
12:24pDaimler seeks to sell French factory in production overhaul
RE
12:19pDaimler seeks to sell French factory in production overhaul
RE
10:42aTurkish suspect tells court Ghosn mused on Hollywood movie of escape from Jap..
RE
02:25aRENAULT SA : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
07/02Japan asks U.S. to extradite men accused of helping ex-Nissan boss Ghosn flee
RE
07/01RENAULT : France sales results 1st semester (h1) 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 43 697 M 49 103 M 49 103 M
Net income 2020 -5 158 M -5 796 M -5 796 M
Net Debt 2020 566 M 635 M 635 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,32x
Yield 2020 0,41%
Capitalization 6 086 M 6 842 M 6 838 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 179 565
Free-Float 62,0%
Chart RENAULT
Duration : Period :
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 27,71 €
Last Close Price 22,61 €
Spread / Highest target 303%
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clotilde Delbos Executive VP, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Pascale Sourisse Independent Director
Benoît Ostertag Director
Eric Personne Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENAULT-46.41%6 842
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-12.15%174 291
VOLKSWAGEN AG-22.15%80 374
DAIMLER AG-24.72%44 700
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-11.28%44 138
BMW AG-20.77%42 039
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group