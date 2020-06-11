Renault : state-backed loan will help treasury situation - chairman

Renault's recently obtained 5 billion euros (£4.5 billion) loan backed by the French state will help improve the group's treasury situation, tiding the group over in June and July, Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard said on Thursday.

The loan, which is handled by commercial banks and guaranteed by the government, was meant as a safety net and would be repaid very quickly it Renault ever drew upon it, Senard said.

"The coronavirus pandemic created some major treasury issues," Senard told a hearing in the lower house of the French parliament.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Sarah White; editing by Jason Neely)