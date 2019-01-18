Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Renault    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT (RNO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Renault : targets 2019 sales growth after a 3.2 percent gain in 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 03:09am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of French car manufacturer Renault is seen at a dealership of the company in Illkirch-Graffenstaden near Strasbourg

PARIS (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault posted a 3.2 percent increase in 2018 vehicle sales, boosted by a new Chinese joint venture, and pledged further "slight growth" this year amid rebounding demand in Russia and Latin America.

Renault's sales rose to a record 3.88 million vehicles last year, including some 166,000 sold through its new partnership with China's Brilliance. Excluding the joint venture, however, global sales fell 1.2 percent.

While the organic sales decline reflected setbacks in Turkey, Iran, China and India, Renault outperformed a weak market at home in Europe, with a 0.5 percent sales gain.

The company said it expects automotive markets to be "stable" in Europe and globally this year, with Russia growing 3 percent and Brazil expanding 10 percent.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Inti Landauro)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RENAULT
03:43aGHOSN GOT $9 MIL. "ILLEGALLY" FROM N : companies
AQ
03:15aRENAULT : Sales Rose in 2018 on China Brand Integration
DJ
03:09aRENAULT : targets 2019 sales growth after a 3.2 percent gain in 2018
RE
03:01aRENAULT : Communication about availability - Renault sales figures for December ..
AQ
01:16aGHOSN RECEIVED $9 MILLION IMPROPERLY : companies
RE
01:13aGhosn received $9 million improperly from Nissan-Mitsubishi JV - companies
RE
01/17UPDATE1 : Nissan's new governance committee to hold 1st meeting on weekend
AQ
01/17Renault says it is considering new governance, CEO Ghosn succession
RE
01/17RENAULT EXECUTIVES, FRENCH GOVERNMEN : Nikkei
RE
01/17Renault executives, French government officials to meet Nissan CEO - Nikkei
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 58 482 M
EBIT 2018 3 608 M
Net income 2018 3 986 M
Finance 2018 3 675 M
Yield 2018 6,58%
P/E ratio 2018 3,89
P/E ratio 2019 3,76
EV / Sales 2018 0,22x
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
Capitalization 16 599 M
Chart RENAULT
Duration : Period :
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 82,4 €
Spread / Average Target 47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Bolloré Deputy CEO & Chief Operating Officer
Clotilde Delbos Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Philippe Lagayette Lead Independent Director
Pascale Sourisse Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENAULT2.90%18 909
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP9.87%205 052
VOLKSWAGEN2.87%83 459
DAIMLER6.59%60 734
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD14.50%53 390
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION14.38%53 168
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.