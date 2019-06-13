Renault : to Launch EUR3.55 Billion Buyback Program

By Anthony Shevlin



Renault SA's (RNO.FR) board of directors has authorized a share buyback program that is set to run for 18 months.

The total amount of the program is 3.55 billion euros ($4.02 billion) and the maximum purchase price by share is EUR120.

The French car maker said the buyback program was approved at its general meeting on June 12.

Renault said the program will be valid until Dec. 12, 2020, and that it intends to buy back a maximum of 10% of its capital.

The car maker said all or some of the shares acquired may be retained for "subsequent transfer as an exchange or as payment as part of external growth transactions, contribution, merger or spin-off."

