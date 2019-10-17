Log in
Renault

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Report  
News 


Renault : warns 2019 sales drop will be steeper than expected

0
10/17/2019 | 12:57pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of French car manufacturer Renault is seen at a dealership of the company in Bordeaux

PARIS (Reuters) - France's Renault on Thursday cut its sales guidance for 2019 further and lowered its profitability forecast, as automakers globally struggle with slumping demand in major markets like China and costly shifts to cleaner car models.

Renault, which in July had abandoned a promise to increase revenue before currency effects this year, said 2019 sales were now likely to drop between 3% and 4%.

"Due to an economic environment less favorable than expected and in a regulatory context requiring ever-increasing costs, Groupe Renault revises its guidance," the company said.

The group's operating margin was set to come in at 5%, versus a previous 6% goal, Renault said, adding that it was re-assessing its mid-term goals that were part of a 2017-2022 strategic plan, without giving further details.

Renault said its operating free cash flow might not end the year as a whole in positive territory, although it would be in the black in the second half of the year, after coming in at a negative 716 million euros in the first six months of 2019.

Carmakers are facing a broad-based slowdown, and are straining to meet European emissions requirements and to invest in costly new technologies.

In its third-quarter update, released earlier than expected, Renault said sales in the period had fallen 1.6% to 11.3 billion euros ($12.6 billion), down 1.4% at constant exchange rates and without the effect of acquisitions or sales.

(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Geert De Clercq and Edmund Blair)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 55 784 M
EBIT 2019 3 329 M
Net income 2019 2 444 M
Finance 2019 2 562 M
Yield 2019 5,63%
P/E ratio 2019 5,95x
P/E ratio 2020 5,16x
EV / Sales2019 0,22x
EV / Sales2020 0,22x
Capitalization 14 759 M
Chart RENAULT
Duration : Period :
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 61,21  €
Last Close Price 55,12  €
Spread / Highest target 65,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Bolloré Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Clotilde Delbos Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Pascale Sourisse Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENAULT1.04%16 328
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION20.63%191 227
VOLKSWAGEN AG22.21%93 496
DAIMLER AG6.29%57 759
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY9.57%52 326
BMW AG-5.05%48 021
