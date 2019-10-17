Renault : warns 2019 sales drop will be steeper than expected

Renault, which in July had abandoned a promise to increase revenue before currency effects this year, said 2019 sales were now likely to drop between 3% and 4%.

"Due to an economic environment less favorable than expected and in a regulatory context requiring ever-increasing costs, Groupe Renault revises its guidance," the company said.

The group's operating margin was set to come in at 5%, versus a previous 6% goal, Renault said, adding that it was re-assessing its mid-term goals that were part of a 2017-2022 strategic plan, without giving further details.

Renault said its operating free cash flow might not end the year as a whole in positive territory, although it would be in the black in the second half of the year, after coming in at a negative 716 million euros in the first six months of 2019.

Carmakers are facing a broad-based slowdown, and are straining to meet European emissions requirements and to invest in costly new technologies.

In its third-quarter update, released earlier than expected, Renault said sales in the period had fallen 1.6% to 11.3 billion euros ($12.6 billion), down 1.4% at constant exchange rates and without the effect of acquisitions or sales.

