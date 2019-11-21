Renegade Exploration : Results of Meeting

RESULTS OF 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
The Directors advise that all resolutions detailed in the Notice of Meeting of Renegade Exploration Limited were passed unanimously on a show of hands at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 22 November 2019.
Listed below is a summary of the number of proxy votes cast in respect to each of the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting:
|
|
Resolution
|
For
|
Against
|
Discretion
|
Abstain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Adoption of Remuneration Report
|
19,393,182
|
970,000
|
330,841
|
55,100,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Re -Election of Director Mark Wallace
|
74,493,182
|
970,000
|
330,841
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Approval of 10% Placement Capacity
|
74,493,182
|
970,000
|
330,841
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
