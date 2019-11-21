Log in
Renegade Exploration : Results of Meeting

11/21/2019 | 10:52pm EST

22 November 2019

RESULTS OF 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Directors advise that all resolutions detailed in the Notice of Meeting of Renegade Exploration Limited were passed unanimously on a show of hands at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 22 November 2019.

Listed below is a summary of the number of proxy votes cast in respect to each of the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting:

Resolution

For

Against

Discretion

Abstain

1

Adoption of Remuneration Report

19,393,182

970,000

330,841

55,100,000

2

Re -Election of Director Mark Wallace

74,493,182

970,000

330,841

-

3

Approval of 10% Placement Capacity

74,493,182

970,000

330,841

-

For further information please contact:

Robert Kirtlan

Director

+61 8 9388 6020

Renegade Exploration Limited ABN 92 114 187 978 | Email: info@renegadeexploration.com | Tel: +61 8 9388 6020 | Fax: +61 8 9388 0097

Suite 5, Level 1, 12-20 Railway Road, Subiaco WA 6008 Australia | www.renegadeexploration.com

Disclaimer

Renegade Exploration Limited published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
