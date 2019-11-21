Renegade Exploration : Results of Meeting

RESULTS OF 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Directors advise that all resolutions detailed in the Notice of Meeting of Renegade Exploration Limited were passed unanimously on a show of hands at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 22 November 2019.

Listed below is a summary of the number of proxy votes cast in respect to each of the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting:

Resolution For Against Discretion Abstain 1 Adoption of Remuneration Report 19,393,182 970,000 330,841 55,100,000 2 Re -Election of Director Mark Wallace 74,493,182 970,000 330,841 - 3 Approval of 10% Placement Capacity 74,493,182 970,000 330,841 -

For further information please contact:

Robert Kirtlan

Director

+61 8 9388 6020

