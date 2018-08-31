Log in
RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION (6723)
  Report  
Japan's Renesas Electronics considering buying U.S. chip maker - source

08/31/2018 | 12:17pm CEST
Renesas Electronics Corp's logo is seen on its substrate at the company's conference in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese automotive chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp is considering buying U.S. chipmaker Integrated Device Technology Inc, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The potential acquisition, first reported by the Nikkei business daily, comes as Renesas is beefing up its business in chips for self-driving cars.

The Nikkei reported that the deal would be worth as much as $6 billion (4.61 billion pounds), becoming one of the largest acquisitions for a Japanese chipmaker.

Renesas declined to provide immediate comment when contacted by Reuters. Representatives for IDT could not be reached outside business hours.

Renesas, which bought U.S. chipmaker Intersil Corp for $3.2 billion last year, has been constantly reviewing its list of potential acquisition targets amid a wave of mega-mergers in the industry, its chief executive has said.

Buying IDT, which has strengths in chips for wireless network devices, could help Renesas enhance its capabilities in developing chips for data communications crucial for self-driving cars.

According to the Nikkei, Renesas plans to buy all IDT shares to take full control of the Nasdaq-listed company.

Renesas was created in 2010 from a merger of NEC Corp chip division and Renesas Technology, which itself was established through a merger of the chip units of Hitachi Ltd and Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HITACHI, LTD. -0.68% 730.6 End-of-day quote.-18.19%
INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY INC 0.34% 37.84 Delayed Quote.26.84%
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION -0.13% 1513 End-of-day quote.-20.91%
NEC CORP 0.16% 3040 End-of-day quote.-2.25%
NIKKEI 225 -0.02% 22865.15 Real-time Quote.0.21%
RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION 0.95% 850 End-of-day quote.-37.82%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 778 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 68 319 M
Finance 2018 35 674 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 20,77
P/E ratio 2019 15,87
EV / Sales 2018 1,78x
EV / Sales 2019 1,51x
Capitalization 1 418 B
Chart RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Renesas Electronics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 1 218  JPY
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bunsei Kure President, CEO & Representative Director
Tetsuya Tsurumaru Chairman
Hidetoshi Shibata CFO, Director & Managing Executive Officer
Tetsuro Toyoda Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Jiro Iwasaki Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION-37.82%12 574
INTEL CORPORATION4.51%223 956
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%218 793
NVIDIA CORPORATION43.57%166 823
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS7.79%111 822
BROADCOM INC-15.67%92 565
