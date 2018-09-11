Japan's Renesas to buy U.S. chipmaker IDT for $6.7 billion

Log in
09/11/2018 | 03:57am CEST
Renesas Electronics Corp's logo is seen on its substrate at the company's conference in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy U.S. peer Integrated Device Technology Inc for about $6.7 billion (5.1 billion pounds), aiming to boost its expertise in self-driving car technologies.

The deal allows Renesas, second only to NXP Semiconductors NV in chips used in cars, to bring on board IDT's know-how in chips for wireless networks and data storage which are crucial for self-driving cars.

Renesas will pay $49.00 per share in cash for all IDT outstanding shares, compared with Monday's close at $42.08, and expects the deal to close in the first half of 2019.

It will finance the acquisition with 679 billion yen ($6.1 billion) of bank loans and cash, it said in a statement.

Renesas was created in 2010 from a merger of NEC Corp chip division and Renesas Technology, which itself was established through a merger of the chip units of Hitachi Ltd and Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

It was late to join a wave of consolidation in the chip industry as it struggled to recover from damage suffered at key plants in an earthquake that hit Japan in 2011.

Last year it bought U.S. chipmaker Intersil Corp for $3.2 billion to expand its portfolio in analog chips, which process signals such as sound, light and temperature before converting them into digital signals.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates and Edwina Gibbs)
INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY INC -1.36% 42.08 End-of-day quote.41.54%
NEC CORP 0.50% 3020 End-of-day quote.-2.89%
RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION -2.96% 722 End-of-day quote.-47.18%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 778 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 68 685 M
Finance 2018 31 822 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 18,09
P/E ratio 2019 14,26
EV / Sales 2018 1,55x
EV / Sales 2019 1,31x
Capitalization 1 241 B
Chart RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Renesas Electronics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 1 183  JPY
Spread / Average Target 59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bunsei Kure President, CEO & Representative Director
Tetsuya Tsurumaru Chairman
Hidetoshi Shibata CFO, Director & Managing Executive Officer
Tetsuro Toyoda Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Jiro Iwasaki Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION-47.18%11 169
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%222 168
INTEL CORPORATION0.63%214 181
NVIDIA CORPORATION40.50%165 291
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS3.85%105 444
BROADCOM INC-9.47%100 400
