Renesas Electronics : Announces Change of Representative Director

06/25/2019 | 02:32am EDT

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today made the following decision about the change of Representative Director at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on June 25, 2019 based on recommendations from the company’s Nomination Committee, a voluntary advisory body reporting to the company’s Board of Directors.

1. Outline of the Changes

(1) Retiring (as of June 30, 2019)

Name

New Title

Current Title

Bunsei Kure

-

Representative Director,

 

 

President and CEO

(Note) Bunsei Kure will resign as Member of the Board as of June 30, 2019.

(2) Newly Appointed Representative Director (as of July 1, 2019)

Name

New Title

Current Title

Hidetoshi Shibata

Representative Director,

Executive Vice President,

 

President and CEO

Member of the Board and CFO

2. Reason for the Change

In light of the worsening business performance and a huge gap between the targeted financial figures which were set as the mid-term plan in 2016 and our actual performance, the Nomination Committee, in accordance with its role, began its evaluation on whether the current CEO Bunsei Kure is the suitable Executive for recovering Renesas’ business performance and returning the company to a growth trajectory.

As a result of this evaluation, the Nomination Committee came to the conclusion that the current President and CEO does not meet the Nomination Committee’s expectations for the future Executive, and in view of the current situation of the company together with the trends at competitors, the Nomination Committee concluded that a change of management is necessary.

Based on these evaluation findings, the Nomination Committee reported to the meeting of Board of Directors held today its recommendation that the current President and CEO step down. In response to the report by the Nomination Committee, Bunsei Kure notified the company of his intention to resign from his positions as Representative Director, President and CEO and the Board of Directors accepted his request.

Based on the recommendations submitted by the Nomination Committee, made after approximately two-months’ worth of deliberations, the decision was made by resolution at today’s meeting of Board of Directors to appoint Executive Vice President, Member of the Board and CFO, Hidetoshi Shibata as the new Representative Director, President and CEO.

About Renesas Electronics Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) delivers trusted embedded design innovation with complete semiconductor solutions that enable billions of connected, intelligent devices to enhance the way people work and live. A global leader in microcontrollers, analog, power, and SoC products, Renesas provides comprehensive solutions for a broad range of automotive, industrial, home electronics, office automation, and information communication technology applications that help shape a limitless future. Learn more at renesas.com.

(Remarks) All other names of products or services mentioned in this press release are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Brief Biography of the Newly Appointed Representative Director, President & CEO

(as of June 25, 2019)

Name
(Date of Birth)

Brief Biography

No. of shares owned

Hidetoshi Shibata
(November 16, 1972)

 

April 1995

Joined Central Japan Railway Company

2,500 shares

August 2001

Joined MKS Partners Limited as Principal

August 2004

Partner, MKS Partners Limited

October 2007

Joined Merrill Lynch Japan Securities Co., Ltd as Global Private Equity Managing Director

September 2009

Joined Investment Group, Innovation Network Corporation of Japan as Managing Director

June 2012

Executive Managing Director, Investment Group, Innovation Network Corporation of Japan

October 2013

Outside Director, Renesas Electronics Corporation

November 2013

Executive Vice President, Member of the Board and CFO, Renesas Electronics Corporation

June 2016

Executive Vice President and CFO, Renesas Electronics Corporation

March 2018

Executive Vice President, Member of the Board and CFO (to the present)

 


© Business Wire 2019
