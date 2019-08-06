Renesas Electronics : Announces Consolidated Forecasts for the Nine Months Ending September 30, 2019

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced the consolidated financial forecasts for the nine months ending September 30, 2019.

The Group reports its consolidated forecasts on a quarterly basis (cumulative quarters) as a range because of the difficulty of forecasting full-year results with high accuracy due to the short-term volatility of the semiconductor market.

Additionally, in order to provide useful information that will help to better understand the Group’s constant business results, figures such as sales, semiconductor sales and gross margin are presented in the non-GAAP format, which excludes or adjusts the non-recurring items related to acquisitions and other adjustments including non-recurring expenses or income from the figures based on GAAP (IFRS based) following a certain set of rules. The gross margin and operating margin forecasts are given assuming the midpoint in the net sales forecast.

1. Consolidated forecasts for the nine months ending September 30, 2019 (January 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019) In millions of yen Non-GAAP

Sales Revenue Non-GAAP

Revenue from

Semiconductors Non-GAAP Gross Margin Non-GAAP

Operating

Margin Original

forecasts --- --- --- --- Forecasts as of

August 6, 2019 526,884 to 534,884 516,407

to 524,407 43.3% 12.4% Increase

(decrease) --- --- --- --- Percent change --- --- --- --- Reference: Corresponding period

of the previous year

(January 1, 2018

to September

30, 2018) 568,767 556,582 45.4% 14.9%

Note: Non-GAAP figures are calculated by removing or adjusting non-recurring items and other adjustments from GAAP (IFRS based) figures following a certain set of rules. The Group believes non-GAAP measures provide useful ​ information in understanding and evaluating the Group’s constant business results, and therefore results are provided in non-GAAP base. This adjustment and exclusion include the amortization of intangible assets recognized from ​acquisitions, other PPA (purchase price allocation) adjustments and costs relating to acquisitions, stock-based compensation, as well as other non-recurring expenses and income the Group believes to be applicable. In addition, as of the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, there has been a change in the Group’s auditor, and therefore, quarterly figures of the year ended December 31, 2018, provided under IFRS are not reviewed by the previous auditors. ​However, for each of the quarterly figures of the year ended December 31, 2018 provided under the generally accepted accounting principal in Japan (J-GAAP) have been reviewed by the Group’s previous auditor.

The figures of the consolidated forecasts for the nine months ending September 30, 2019 above are sum of the results of the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 and the forecasts of the three months ending September 30, 2019.

The consolidated forecasts for the nine months ending September 30, 2019 are calculated at the rate of 110 yen per USD and 124 yen per Euro.

The statements with respect to the financial outlook of the Group are forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties. The Company cautions you in advance that actual results may vary materially from such forward-looking statements due to several important factors.

Refer to Renesas Electronics' earnings report “Renesas Electronics Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019” issued on August 6, 2019 for more details.

(FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS)

The statements in this press release with respect to the plans, strategies and financial outlook of Renesas and its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively “we”) are forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements do not represent any guarantee by management of future performance. In many cases, but not all, we use such words as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “endeavor,” “estimate,” “expect,” “initiative,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “probability,” “project,” “risk,” “seek,” “should,” “strive,” “target,” “will” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. These statements discuss future expectations, identify strategies, contain projections of our results of operations or financial condition, or state other forward-looking information based on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about our business and industry, our future business strategies and the environment in which we will operate in the future. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained or implied in any forward-looking statement, including, but not limited to, general economic conditions in our markets, which are primarily Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe; demand for, and competitive pricing pressure on, products and services in the marketplace; ability to continue to win acceptance of products and services in these highly competitive markets; and fluctuations in currency exchange rates, particularly between the yen and the U.S. dollar. Among other factors, downturn of the world economy; deteriorating financial conditions in world markets, or deterioration in domestic and overseas stock markets, may cause actual results to differ from the projected results forecast.

This press release is based on the economic, regulatory, market and other conditions as in effect on the date hereof. It should be understood that subsequent developments may affect the information contained in this presentation, which neither we nor our advisors or representatives are under an obligation to update, revise or affirm.

