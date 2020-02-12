Renesas Electronics : Announces Executive Personnel Changes

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today made the following changes concerning Members of the Board. The changes were approved at a meeting of the Board of Directors on February 12, 2020 and will become effective following the adoption of the resolutions at the 18th Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on March 27, 2020.

1. Outline of the Change in Members of the Board (As of March 27, 2020)

(1) New Members of the Board (As of March 27, 2020)

Arunjai Mittal, Outside Director

Selena Loh LaCroix, Outside Director

(2) Retiring Members of the Board (As of March 27, 2020)

Note: Asterisks (*) indicate position currently held.

Kyoko Okumiya, Outside Director*

Yukiko Nakagawa, Outside Director*

2. Brief Biographies of the Newly Appointed Members of the Board

Name Brief Biography Arunjai Mittal 1996 Manager, Regional Business Development Asia-Pacific, Discrete & Power Semiconductors, Siemens Components Pte Ltd. 1998 Senior Manager, Business Operations Asia-Pacific, Power Semiconductors, Siemens Components Pte Ltd. (today Infineon Technologies AG) 2001 Vice President & General Manager, Automotive & Industrial Business Group, Power Management & Supply Business Unit, Infineon Technologies AG 2005 Vice President & General Manager, Automotive, Industrial & Multimarket Business Group, Power Management & Drives Business Unit, Infineon Technologies AG 2006 Senior Vice President & General Manager, Automotive, Industrial & Multimarket Business Group, Power Management & Drives Business Unit, Infineon Technologies AG 2008 Division President & General Manager, Industry & Multimarkets Division, Infineon Technologies AG January 2012 – September 2016 Member of the Management Board, Infineon Technologies AG, responsible for Regions, Sales, Marketing, Strategy Development and M&A June 2014 Supervisory Board Member, tesa Werk Hamburg GmbH (to the present) May 2018 Director, Silicon Solution Ventures Pte Ltd. (to the present) August 2018 Supervisory Board Member, OSRAM Licht AG (to the present) March 2019 Non-Executive Chairman, Zero-Error Systems Pte Ltd. (to the present) February 2020 Member of the Board, Agency for Science and Technology Research (to the present)

Name Brief Biography Selena Loh LaCroix 1988 Attorney at Law, Singapore law firms August 1992 Associate, Gray Cary Ware & Freidenrich (now DLA Piper) June 1995 Senior Counsel, Texas Instruments Incorporated December 2004 Vice President and General Counsel Asia Pacific, Honeywell International May 2010 Global Semiconductor Practice Leader & Global Legal, Regulatory & Compliance Practice Leader, Egon Zehnder December 2016 Board of Directors, Integrated Device Technology Inc. (IDTI) (until March 2019) June 2017 Global Technology & Communication Practice Leader, Egon Zehnder November 2017 Board Member, National Association of Corporate Directors North Texas Chapter (NACD) (to the present) December 2019 Vice Chair, Technology Practice, Korn Ferry (to present)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200211006176/en/