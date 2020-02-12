Renesas Electronics : Announces Executive Personnel Changes

Log in
02/12/2020 | 01:02am EST

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today made the following changes concerning Members of the Board. The changes were approved at a meeting of the Board of Directors on February 12, 2020 and will become effective following the adoption of the resolutions at the 18th Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on March 27, 2020.

1. Outline of the Change in Members of the Board (As of March 27, 2020)

(1) New Members of the Board (As of March 27, 2020)
Arunjai Mittal, Outside Director
Selena Loh LaCroix, Outside Director

(2) Retiring Members of the Board (As of March 27, 2020)
Note: Asterisks (*) indicate position currently held.

Kyoko Okumiya, Outside Director*
Yukiko Nakagawa, Outside Director*

2. Brief Biographies of the Newly Appointed Members of the Board

Name

Brief Biography

Arunjai Mittal

1996

Manager, Regional Business Development Asia-Pacific, Discrete & Power Semiconductors, Siemens Components Pte Ltd.

 

1998

Senior Manager, Business Operations Asia-Pacific, Power Semiconductors, Siemens Components Pte Ltd. (today Infineon Technologies AG)

 

2001

Vice President & General Manager, Automotive & Industrial Business Group, Power Management & Supply Business Unit, Infineon Technologies AG

 

2005

Vice President & General Manager, Automotive, Industrial & Multimarket Business Group, Power Management & Drives Business Unit, Infineon Technologies AG

 

2006

Senior Vice President & General Manager, Automotive, Industrial & Multimarket Business Group, Power Management & Drives Business Unit, Infineon Technologies AG

 

2008

Division President & General Manager, Industry & Multimarkets Division, Infineon Technologies AG

 

January 2012 – September 2016

Member of the Management Board, Infineon Technologies AG, responsible for Regions, Sales, Marketing, Strategy Development and M&A

 

June 2014

Supervisory Board Member, tesa Werk Hamburg GmbH (to the present)

 

May 2018

Director, Silicon Solution Ventures Pte Ltd. (to the present)

 

August 2018

Supervisory Board Member, OSRAM Licht AG (to the present)

 

March 2019

Non-Executive Chairman, Zero-Error Systems Pte Ltd. (to the present)

 

February 2020

Member of the Board, Agency for Science and Technology Research (to the present)

Name

Brief Biography

Selena Loh LaCroix

1988

Attorney at Law, Singapore law firms

 

August 1992

Associate, Gray Cary Ware & Freidenrich (now DLA Piper)

 

June 1995

Senior Counsel, Texas Instruments Incorporated

 

December 2004

Vice President and General Counsel Asia Pacific, Honeywell International

 

May 2010

Global Semiconductor Practice Leader & Global Legal, Regulatory & Compliance Practice Leader, Egon Zehnder

 

December 2016

Board of Directors, Integrated Device Technology Inc. (IDTI) (until March 2019)

 

June 2017

Global Technology & Communication Practice Leader, Egon Zehnder

 

November 2017

Board Member, National Association of Corporate Directors North Texas Chapter (NACD) (to the present)

 

December 2019

Vice Chair, Technology Practice, Korn Ferry (to present)

About Renesas Electronics Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) delivers trusted embedded design innovation with complete semiconductor solutions that enable billions of connected, intelligent devices to enhance the way people work and live. A global leader in microcontrollers, analog, power, and SoC products, Renesas provides comprehensive solutions for a broad range of automotive, industrial, home electronics, office automation, and information communication technology applications that help shape a limitless future. Learn more at renesas.com.

(Remarks) All other names of products or services mentioned in this press release are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
