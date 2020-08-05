Renesas Electronics : Corporate Governance Report

Log in
08/05/2020 | 03:07am EDT

[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purpose Only]

Corporate Governance Report

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Last Update:

August 5, 2020

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Hidetoshi Shibata Representative Director, President and CEO Contact: Corporate Communication Department TEL: +81-3-6773-3001 Securities Code: 6723 https://www.renesas.com/

The corporate governance of Renesas Electronics Corporation (hereinafter "Renesas" or the "Company") is described below.

I Basic Views on Corporate Governance, Capital Structure, Corporate Profile and Other Basic Information

1. Basic Views

Based on the following corporate vision and mission, the Company aims for continuous growth and enhancement of corporate value over the medium and long term as well as co-existence and co-prosperity with every stakeholder. To win the struggle to survive in the global semiconductor industry, with its rapid and extreme changes and competition, and continue to satisfy the expectations of all the stakeholders and to grow with the expansion of profits, the Company aims to secure a firm footing as global semiconductor company by honing edge technology and supplying excellent semiconductor products and optimized solutions through elaborate marketing and sales activities. To achieve this, the Company recognizes that it is important to build a corporate governance structure and system that enables transparent and fair decision-making as well as quick and resolute decision-making. The Company will continue to enhance its corporate governance system and system through various measures such as dialogue and cooperation with our stakeholders including shareholders, appropriate information disclosure, and ensuring appropriate delegation of authority and highly effective oversight functions.

Corporate Vision

Renesas creates leading semiconductor solutions that spark innovation for a connected world, building a trusted brand we can be proud of.

Corporate Mission

  1. Drive progress toward a safer, healthier, greener, and smarter world.
  2. Deliver creative semiconductor solutions and support that meet and exceed customer expectations.
  3. Strengthen our offering to customers in focus segments through strategic partnerships, alliances and acquisitions.
  4. Develop a global culture that encourages open communication, collaboration and respect for diversity.
  5. Seek continuous improvement in everything we do.

1

[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purpose Only]

Corporate Governance Report

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Reasons for Non-compliance with the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code Updated

Principle 4-9:Independence Standards and Qualification for Independent Directors

The Company currently applies the Independence Standard established by the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Company will consider establishing its original Independence Standards, taking various items into account such as future business environment and shareholders structure.

Supplementary Principle 4-11-3:Analysis on the Efficiency of the Board of Directors

The Company did not conduct the survey on the efficiency of the Company's Board of Directors in FY2019, but the Company has implemented the various measures to improve the efficiency of the Board of Directors based on the analyses of self-evaluation in the past, the discussion made by Board of Director meeting and the discussion made by voluntary nomination/compensation committee meeting. The Company will make efforts to improve the efficiency of Board of Directors through various measures such as the periodic evaluation on the efficiency of Board of Directors, its analysis and implementation of improvement actions taking the PDCA cycles into account.

Disclosure Based on the Principles of the Corporate Governance CodeUpdated

Principle 1.4: Policies for Cross-Shareholdings,voting rights exercise standard of cross shareholdings

The Company regards investment shares which the Company owns for the purpose other than pure investment as the Strategic Shareholdings (so-called"Cross-Shareholdings" in the Corporate Governance Code). The Company has a policy for the Strategic Shareholdings, under which the Company periodically confirms the significance and benefit to keep other company's share including strategic shareholdings, and, if the Company finds it does not have enough significance or benefit to do so, the Company will sell such share at the appropriate time flame. The Company does not own such shares as of the date of this report.

Principle 1-7.Overview of the procedures which secures the appropriateness of related party transactions Please refer to Article 8 of our Corporate Governance Guidelines: <https://www.renesas.com/about/ir/management/pdf/governance-guideline.pdf>

Principle 2-6:Roles of Corporate Pension Funds as Asset Owners

The Company have Corporate Pension Plan Fund (Defined Benefit type). Chairman of the Fund appoints Executive Director from Company's Accounting & Control Division, and the Executive Director conducts asset management of the contributions. Also, the Fund has Asset Management Committee as advisory board for the board of directors and board of representatives, which is consist of the directors selected by the Company and the same number of directors selected by beneficiaries and includes a member from finance department of the Company. Asset Management Committee establishes basic policy on the asset management, verify the appropriateness of fundamental asset mix, evaluate the outsourced asset management entity, etc. By reflecting the beneficiary's opinion to the asset management, we secure to manage conflict of the benefit between the beneficiaries of the Fund and the Company appropriately. In addition, the Fund enhance its administrators' and

2

[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purpose Only]

Corporate Governance Report

Renesas Electronics Corporation

asset managers' knowledges necessary to fulfill its roles and responsibilities through various programs such as joining external seminars to improve professionals and expertise of the person in charge of the asset management.

Principle 3-1 (i) Business principles, business strategies and business plans Please refer to Article 1.1. "Basic view" of this report for our business principles. Please refer to following our website for business strategies and business plans: <https://www.renesas.com/us/en/about/ir/management.html> <https://www.renesas.com/us/en/about/ir/event/presentation.html>

Principle 3-1 (ii) Basic views and guidelines on corporate governance based on each principles of the principles of the Code

Please refer to Article 1.1. "Basic View" of this report.

Principle 3-1 (iii) Board policies and procedures in determining the remuneration of the executive management and directors

Please refer to "Director Remuneration" session in Article 2.1 "Organizational Composition and Operation" of this report for the remuneration of Directors.

Principle 3-1 (iv) Board policies and procedures in the appointment/dismissal of the senior management and the nomination of directors and corporate auditors (kansayaku) candidates Please refer to Articles 15 and 17 of our Corporate Governance Guidelines: <https://www.renesas.com/about/ir/management/pdf/governance-guideline.pdf>

Principle 3-1 (v) Explanations with respect to the individual appointments/dismissals and nominations

For the reason to appointment to each director, please refer to Proposal No1. "Election of six directors" in the reference document of "NOTICE OF THE 18TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS" (Translation) which is posted on our website:

<https://www.renesas.com/about/ir/event/pdf/fy2019/notice-meeting-18th.pdf>

For the reason to appoint each corporate auditor, please refer to Proposal No2. "Election of one corporate auditor" in the reference document of "NOTICE OF THE 18TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS" (Translation) which is posted on our website and "Outside Corporate Auditor' (Kansayaku') Relationship with the Company (2)" in Corporate Auditor (Kansayaku) session of "Article 2.1 "Organizational Composition and Operation" of this report.

Supplementary principle 4-1-1.The scope and content of the matters delegated to the management Please refer to Articles 17 and 18 of our Corporate Governance Guidelines: <https://www.renesas.com/about/ir/management/pdf/governance-guideline.pdf>

The items which requires the resolution of Board of Directors other than those specified in our Articles of

3

[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purpose Only]

Corporate Governance Report

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Incorporation and applicable laws and regulations are as follows:

  • Fundamental management policy (mid-term management plan, annual operating plan, basic policy on management of subsidiaries, etc.)
  • Matters related to HR and organization (appointment of corporate officers and assignment their responsibilities, revision of HR/compensation systems, etc.)
  • Acquisition or disposal of important assets (capital investment, M&A, etc.)
  • Accounting and financial matters (huge amount of expenditures, etc.)

Supplementary Principle 4-11-1.View on a board structure Please refer to Article 15 of our Corporate Governance Guidelines.

<https://www.renesas.com/about/ir/management/pdf/governance-guideline.pdf>

Supplementary Principle 4-11-2.Concurrently Position of Directors and Corporate Auditors

Please refer to our "18th Securities Report" posted on our website for the situation of concurrent position of Directors and Corporate Auditors.

<https://www.renesas.com/about/ir/library/security.html>

Supplementary Principle 4-11-3.Summary of the evaluation of board effectiveness

As stated in "Reasons for Non-compliance with the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code" above, the Company did not conduct the survey on the efficiency of the Company's Board of Directors in FY2019. For the reference, the self-evaluation result (including the evaluation of improvement status addressed previous year) and items to be improved prevailed through the questionnaire which was conducted in the past are as follows:

Self-evaluation covers, including but not limited to, the structure/diversity of Board of Directors, activation of independent outside directors, the maturity of the materials for the Board of Directors meeting, agenda of Board of Directors meeting, sufficiency of explanation provided for each agenda by executive managements, appropriateness of proceeding management of Board pf Directors meeting (whether or not the board members feel free to give its comments, etc.), time reserved to discuss the agenda, frequency of Board of Directors meeting.

  1. Board of Directors filled its role to the certain extent in FY2017 and is expected to make deeper discussion for business strategy and technology strategy.
  2. There is no issue under current operation as for the sufficiency of materials for Board of Directors meeting and explanations provided to board members by executive managements, proceeding management of Board pf Directors meeting, discussion time, and frequency of the Board of Directors meeting. On the other hand, aiming for "Accelerate the Leap from Structural Reforms to the Growth Stage", we need to consider how to make more fruitful and constructive discussion, e.g. frequency of Board of Directors meeting and its agenda.
  3. We need to consider how to further activate independent outside directors, e.g. expand the discussion

4

[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purpose Only]

Corporate Governance Report

Renesas Electronics Corporation

opportunity with independent outside directors.

  1. Regarding the discussion for the appointment of executive managements and directors, we need to consider how to establish more suitable process including the establishment of voluntary nomination committee to secure more fairness and transparency.

Based on these results, and taking future business environment and our shareholders structure, etc. into account, the Company has been discussed and developed improvement measures and countermeasures, and implemented these measures. For example, we established the voluntary nomination committee on November 2018, and shared and developed the discussion about company business strategy at Board of Directors meeting. The Company will continuously implement the measure to improve the effectiveness of Board of Directors taking the PDCA cycles into account such as making self-evaluation and pointing out the matters to be improved.

Supplementary Principles 4-14-2.Training policy for Director and Corporate Auditor Please refer to Article 21 of our Corporate Governance Guidelines. <https://www.renesas.com/about/ir/management/pdf/governance-guideline.pdf>

Principle 5-1.Policy for Constructive Dialogue with Shareholders

Please refer to Article 6 of our Corporate Governance Guidelines and Exhibit of this report. <https://www.renesas.com/about/ir/management/pdf/governance-guideline.pdf>

(Implementation Status for other principles which are required to explain)

Principle 1-3.Establishment of Basic Strategy for Capital Policy and explanation thereof

The Company believes the improvement of profitability taking Gross Marin ratio and Operation Margin as KPI (Key Performance Indicator) will lead improvement of our strong financials. The Company is aiming to achieve the revenue growth more than its Serviceable Available Market (SAM), 50% in Gross Margin ratio and 20% in Operating Margin ratio in mid to long term. We will review and revise this strategic mid to long range plan along with the expansion and enhancement of our business portfolio and continuous optimization of manufacturing structure as appropriately.

In addition, our basic policy on profit return to shareholders are to distribute a part of profit as dividends while aiming to keep adequate internal reserve for the research and development activity for new product and capital investment from the viewpoint of maximization of company value and realize strong financial capability. We will decide the amount of dividend for each business period considering various factors into consideration such as consolidated and non-consolidated retained earnings, consolidated net income, forecast of net income and cash flow for the following business periods, etc.

5

[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purpose Only]

Corporate Governance Report

Renesas Electronics Corporation

2. Capital Structure

Foreign Shareholding Ratio

30 % or more

Status of Major Shareholders

Updated

Name / Company Name

Number of Shares

Percentage of

held (shares)

Shares held (%)

INCJ, Ltd.

556,842,175

32.38

DENSO Corporation

153,143,625

8.90

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

75,706,885

4.40

Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd.

71,779,857

4.17

(Re-trust of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited /

NEC Corporation pension and severance payments Trust Account)

The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account)

63,036,200

3.66

Hitachi, Ltd.

61,990,548

3.60

Toyota Motor Corporation

50,015,990

2.90

GIC PRIVATE LIMITED-C

44,616,800

2.59

Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (Trust Account)

43,999,300

2.55

BNYM RE FMSF-FRANKLIN MUTUAL GLO DISCOVERY FD

27,484,238

1.59

Controlling Shareholder

(except for Parent Company)

Parent Company

n/a

Supplementary Explanation Updated

  1. Status of major shareholders described above is based on shareholder registry as of June 30,2020.
  2. In calculating percentage, treasury shares (2,581 shares) are excluded and numbers are round off to two decimal places.
  3. 71,779,857 shares (percentage of shares held: 4.17%) owned by Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (Re-trust of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited / NEC Corporation pension and severance payments Trust Account) were shares that were contributed by NEC Corporation as employee pension trusts. The voting rights of such shares will be exercised at the instruction of NEC Corporation.
  4. Capital Research and Management Company submitted large shareholding report dated October 6, 2017 with Capital Guardian Trust Company, Capital International Limited and Capital International K.K. as joint holder. According to latest revised report dated September 7, 2018 and amendment report dated November 19, 2018, they jointly hold 61,961,977 shares (3.60% of the Company's outstanding shares as of June 30, 2020) as of August 31, 2018 (i.e. report due date). However, this has not been taken into account in the above "Status of Major Shareholders", because the number of shares substantially held as of June 30, 2020 has not been able to be confirmed by the Company.
    The numbers of shares stated in revised report dated September 7, 2018 and amendment report dated November 19, 2018 are as follows: (percentages of shares are calculated based on the outstanding shares as of June 30, 2020)

Personal Name or Company name (Number of shares held, shareholding percentage

Capital Research and Management Company

(40,564,077shares, 2.35%)

Capital Guardian Trust Company

(8,746,600shares,

0.50%)

Capital International Limited

(2,047,300shares,

0.11%)

Capital International K.K.

(10,604,600shares, 0.61%)

6

[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purpose Only]

Corporate Governance Report

Renesas Electronics Corporation

  1. GIC Private Limited submitted revised report no.4 to large shareholding report dated January 23, 2020. According to the report, holds 68,510,300 shares (3.98% of the Company's outstanding shares as of June 30, 2020) as of January 16, 2020 (i.e. report due date). However, this has not been taken into account in the above "Status of Major Shareholders", because the Company is not able to confirm the number of shares held by GIC Private Limited as of the submission date of this report.

3. Corporate Attributes

Listed Stock Market and Market Section

Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section

Fiscal Year-End

December

Type of Business

Electric Appliances

Number of Employees (consolidated) as of the

More than 1,000

End of the Previous Fiscal Year

Sales (consolidated) as of the End of the

From ¥100 billion to less than ¥1 trillion

Previous Fiscal Year

Number of Consolidated Subsidiaries as of the

From 50 to less than 100

End of the Previous Fiscal Year

4. Policy on Measures to Protect Minority Shareholders in Conducting Transactions with Controlling Shareholder

5. Other Special Circumstances which may have Material Impact on Corporate Governance Updated

Although, INCJ, Ltd. owns 32.38% of voting rights of the Company and JAPAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION owns whole outstanding shares of INCJ, Ltd. as of June 30, 2020, the Company secures the independence from both companies as follows:

  • The Company conducts its business based on the policy that the Company secures the independence in management decision-making for its business operation and transactions from INCJ, Ltd. and JAPAN INVETMENT CORPORATION as well as other major shareholders, third parties with which the Company has business relationship.
  • The Company appoints one outside director from INCJ, Ltd. However, based on the fact that the total number of Directors are 6, the Company believes it secures enough independence from INCJ, Ltd. for management decision-making. In addition, regarding execution of daily business operations, Corporate Officers (Senior Vice President and higher), head of each division makes decision based on the Company's unique viewpoint in accordance with the roles and responsibilities defined by the Basic Rules of Ringi Approval.
  • The Company appoints 3 outside Directors and 2 Corporate Auditors who don't have any interest with the Company, INCJ, Ltd. nor JAPAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION as independent officer to improve our business performance and corporate governance. These independent officers give comments at the Board of Directors from independent and equitable viewpoint.

7

[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purpose Only]

Corporate Governance Report

Renesas Electronics Corporation

II. Business Management Organization and Other Corporate Governance Systems regarding Decision-making, Execution of Business, and Oversight in Management

1. Organizational Composition and Operation

Organization Form

Company with Kansayaku Board (i.e. Board of Corporate Auditors)

Directors

Maximum Number of Directors Stipulated in Articles

15

of Incorporation

Term of Office Stipulated in Articles of Incorporation

1 year

Chairperson of the Board

Company Chairperson (excluding the case of President)

Number of Directors

6

Status of election of Outside Directors

Yes (elect Outside Directors)

Number of Outside Directors

4

Number of Independent Directors

4

Outside Directors' Relationship with the Company (1)

Updated

Name

Attribute

Relationship with the Company*

a

b

c

d

e

f

g

h

i

j

k

Tetsuro Toyoda (Mr.)

From another company

Jiro Iwasaki (Mr.)

From another company

Selena Loh Lacroix (Ms.)

From another company

Arunjai Mittal (Mr.)

From another company

  • Categories for "Relationship with the Company"
    • "○" when the director presently falls or has recently fallen under the category; " " when the director fell under the category in the past
    • "●" when a close relative of the director presently falls or has recently fallen under the category; "▲"when a close relative of the director fell under the category in the past

a. Executive of the Company or its subsidiaries

b. Non-executive director or executive of a parent company of the Company c. Executive of a fellow subsidiary company of the Company

d. A party whose major client or supplier is the Company or an executive thereof e. Major client or supplier of the listed company or an executive thereof

f. Consultant, accountant or legal professional who receives a large amount of monetary consideration or other property from the Company besides compensation as a director/kansayaku

g. Major shareholder of the Company (or an executive of the said major shareholder if the shareholder is a legal entity)

h. Executive of a client or supplier company of the Company (which does not correspond to any of d, e, or f) (the director himself/herself only)

i. Executive of a company, between which and the Company outside directors/kansayaku are mutually appointed (the director himself/herself only)

j. Executive of a company or organization that receives a donation from the Company (the director himself/herself only)

k. Others

8

[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purpose Only]

Corporate Governance Report

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Outside Directors' Relationship with the Company (2)

Updated

Name

Designation

Supplementary

Reasons of Appointment

as

Explanation of the

Independent

Relationship

Director

Tetsuro Toyoda

Yes

He currently serves as

Mr. Tetsuro Toyoda currently serves as Co-

(Mr.)

Co-Chief

Investment

Chief Investment Officer and Member of the

Officer (CO-CIO) and

Board of INJC, Ltd. and previous served as Co-

Member of the Board,

Chief Investment Officer and the Member of the

Head of

Investment

Board of Innovation Network Corporation of

Group,

INCJ, Ltd.,

Japan

(currently,

Japan

Investment

which

is

the

Corporation). Based on his abundant

Company's

major

knowledge, experiences and deep insight

shareholder

owning

cultivated through his career in wide-ranging

32.38%

of

the

investment businesses at these companies, the

Company's

voting

Company selected Mr. Tesuro Toyoda as

rights

Outside Director with the expectation that the

Board of Directors will be strengthened by him

demonstrating

supervising

and

monitoring

capabilities on the overall management of the

Company.

The Company has notified the Tokyo Stock

Exchange

of

Mr.

Tetsuro

Toyoda

as

Independent Officer stipulated under the

regulations of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

because he does not subject to any item which

may cause conflict with general shareholders

specified by Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Jiro Iwasaki

Yes

Nothing

Mr. Jiro Iwasaki has served as a director at

(Mr.)

multiple companies for a long time and thus

possesses

management

experiences

in

electronica

and

electronic

components

businesses. He currently serves as an outside

director at other companies. Based on his

abundant knowledge, experiences and deep

insight cultivated through these experiences,

the Company selected Mr. Jiro Iwasaki as

Outside Director with the expectation that the

Board of Directors will be strengthened by him

demonstrating

supervising

and

monitoring

capabilities on the overall management of the

Company.

The Company has notified the Tokyo Stock

Exchange of Mr. Jiro Iwasaki as Independent

Officer stipulated under the regulations of the

Tokyo Stock Exchange because he does not

9

[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purpose Only]

Corporate Governance Report

Renesas Electronics Corporation

subject to any item which may cause conflict

with general shareholders specified by Tokyo

Stock Exchange.

Selena

Loh

Yes

Nothing

The Company selected Ms. Selena Loh Lacroix

Lacroix

as Outside Director with the expectation that the

Board of Directors will be strengthened by her

(Ms.)

demonstrating

supervising

and

monitoring

capabilities on the overall management of the

Company, from the perspective of promoting

diversity and by leveraging her global insight in

the field of corporate legal, corporate

governance and human resources gained

through extensive experiences in the

semiconductor industry and several other

industries.

The Company has notified the Tokyo Stock

Exchange of Ms. Selena Loh Lacroix as

Independent Officer stipulated under the

regulations of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

because he does not subject to any item which

may cause conflict with general shareholders

specified by Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Arunjai Mittal (Mr.)

Yes

Nothing

The Company

selected Mr. Arunjai Mittal as

Outside Director with the expectation that the

Board of Directors will be strengthened by him

demonstrating

supervising

and

monitoring

capabilities on the overall management of the

Company, from the perspective of promoting

diversity and by leveraging his global insight in

the business operations cultivated through

years of extensive experiences in the

semiconductor industry and related industries.

The Company has notified the Tokyo Stock

Exchange of Mr. Arunjai Mittal as Independent

Officer stipulated under the regulations of the

Tokyo Stock Exchange because he does not

subject to any item which may cause conflict

with general shareholders specified by Tokyo

Stock Exchange.

10

[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purpose Only]

Corporate Governance Report

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Voluntary Committee

Voluntary establishment of

Committee(s)

Established

Corresponding to Nomination

Committee or

Remuneration Committee

Committee's Name, Composition, and Attributes of Chairperson

Committee Corresponding to Nomination Committee

Committees' Name

Nomination Committee

Total

Full-time

Inside

Outside

Outside

Committee

Others

Chairperson

Members

Directors

Directors

Expert

Members

4

0

1

3

Outside Director

Committee Corresponding to Remuneration Committee

Updated

Committees' Name

Compensation Committee

Total

Full-time

Inside

Outside

Outside

Committee

Others

Chairperson

Members

Directors

Directors

Expert

Members

4

0

2

1

1

Outside Director

Supplementary Explanation

Updated

Committee members described above are as of the date of this report.

"Others" for Compensation committee member is outside corporate auditor.

Corporate Auditor (Kansayaku)

Establishment of Board of Corporate Auditors

Established

Maximum Number of Corporate Auditor (Kansayaku)

6

Stipulated in Articles of Incorporation

Number of Corporate Auditor (Kansayaku)

4

Cooperation among Corporate Auditor (Kansayaku), Accounting Auditors and Internal Audit Departments

Each of Corporate Auditors requests Accounting Auditor to report the mattes related to its audit as needed. In addition, Board of Corporate Auditors have meetings with Accounting Auditor periodically to makeAccounting Auditor to report accounting audit plan, audit result, etc. and exchange opinions about audit activities from time to time as needed. Through these activities, Board of Corporate Auditors and Accounting Auditors make efforts to enhance their alignment. Furthermore, full-timeCorporate Auditor attends the actual inspections on the Company's major assets (inventories, etc.) conducted by Accounting Auditor. Through this activity, full-timeCorporate Auditor confirms that Company's assets are properly booked.

Full-time Corporate Auditor make efforts to enhance alignment with Internal Audit Office through various measures such as periodic meeting with Vice President of Internal Audit Office to make the Vice President to report internal audit result and exchanges opinions and information about the matters to be improved.

11

[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purpose Only]

Corporate Governance Report

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Appointment of Outside Corporate Auditor (Kansayaku)

Appointed

Number of Outside Corporate Auditor (Kansayaku)

Updated

3

Number of Independent Corporate Auditor (Kansayaku)

3

Outside Corporate Auditor's (Kansayaku's) Relationship with the Company (1)

Updated

Name

Attribute

Relationship with the Company*

a

b

c

d

e

f

g

h

i

j

k

l

m

Kazuyoshi Yamazaki (Mr.)

Lawyer

Noboru Yamamoto (Mr.)

From another company

Takeshi Sekine (Mr.)

From another company

  • Categories for "Relationship with the Company"
    • "○" when the director presently falls or has recently fallen under the category;
      • " when the director fell under the category in the past
    • "●" when a close relative of the director presently falls or has recently fallen under the category; "▲"when a close relative of the director fell under the category in the past
      1. Executive of the Company or its subsidiary
      2. Non-executivedirector or accounting advisor of the Company or its subsidiaries
      3. Non-executivedirector or executive of a parent company of the Company
      4. Kansayaku of a parent company of the Company
      5. Executive of a fellow subsidiary company of the Company
      6. A party whose major client or supplier is the Company or an executive thereof
      7. Major client or supplier of the Company or an executive thereof
      8. Consultant, accountant or legal professional who receives a large amount of monetary consideration or other property from the Company besides compensation as a kansayaku
      9. Major shareholder of the Company (or an executive of the said major shareholder if the shareholder is a legal entity)
      10. Executive of a client or supplier company of the Company (which does not correspond to any of f, g, or h) (the kansayaku himself/herself only)
      11. Executive of a company, between which and the Company outside directors/kansayaku are mutually appointed (the kansayaku himself/herself only)
      12. Executive of a company or organization that receives a donation from the Company (the kansayaku himself/herself only)
      13. Others

Outside Corporate Auditor's (Kansayaku's) Relationship with the Company (2) Updated

Name

Designation as

Supplementary

Independent

Explanation of

Reasons of Appointment

Kansayaku

the Relationship

Kazuyoshi Yamazaki

Yes

The Company appointed Mr. Kazuyoshi Yamazaki as

(Mr.)

an outside Corporate Auditor with expectation that he

audits the overall management of the Company

independently and fairly, mainly from a legal

perspective by leveraging his professional knowledge,

extensive experience and deep insight gained from

through many years of experience as an attorney-at-

law. The Company has notified the Tokyo Stock

Exchange of Mr. Kazuyoshi Yamazaki as Independent

12

[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purpose Only]

Corporate Governance Report

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Officer stipulated under the regulations of the Tokyo

Stock Exchange because he does not subject to any

item which may cause conflict with general

shareholders specified by Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Noboru Yamamoto

Yes

The Company appointed Mr. Noboru Yamamoto as an

(Mr.)

outside Corporate Auditor with expectation that he

audits the overall management of the Company by

leveraging his extensive knowledge, experience and

deep insight gained from his career in global financial

institution and operating company. The Company has

notified the Tokyo Stock Exchange of Mr. Noboru

Yamamoto as Independent Officer stipulated under the

regulations of the Tokyo Stock Exchange because he

does not subject to any item which may cause conflict

with general shareholders specified by Tokyo Stock

Exchange.

Takeshi Sekine

Yes

He

currently

The Company appointed Mr. Takeshi Sekine as

an

(Mr.)

serves

Senior

outside Corporate Auditor with

expectation that

he

Executive

audits the overall management of the Company mainly

Managing

from financial and accounting viewpoint by leveraging

Director,

Japan

his professional knowledge and experience and deep

Investment

insight gained as a certified public accountant

Corporation

(including knowledge rearing finance and accounting).

which

owns

the

The Company has notified the Tokyo Stock Exchange

whole

share

of

of Mr. Noboru

Yamamoto as

Independent

Officer

the INCJ,

Ltd.,

stipulated under

the regulations

of the Tokyo

Stock

our

major

Exchange because he does not subject to any item

shareholder

which may cause conflict with general shareholders

specified by Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Independent Officers (Directors/Corporate Auditors)

Number of Independent Directors/Corporate Auditors

7

Matters relating to Independent Directors/Corporate Auditor Updated

The Company has notified the Tokyo Stock Exchange of 4 independent outside directors and 3 independent outside corporate auditors. In light of the purpose of the Corporate Governance Code, the Company is aware that 1 of independent outside director and 1 of outside independent corporate auditor may not be regarded to have enough independency from the appearance because such independent outside director is

13

[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purpose Only]

Corporate Governance Report

Renesas Electronics Corporation

a Member of the Board of INCJ, Ltd.(which owns 32.38% of voting rights of the Company as of June 30, 2020) and such independent outside corporate auditor is a Senior Executive Managing Director, Business Management Group, JAPAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION, which owns entire outstanding shares of INCJ, Ltd.

However, such Director gives frank opinions and advises from unique external viewpoint and supervises business execution by the board of directors, and such corporate auditor gives frank opinions and advises from its unique external viewpoint and professional knowledge and deep insight as certified public accountant and audits the business execution by directors. They fulfill their roles and responsibilities adequately.

Please refer to "Principle 4-9: "Independence Standards and Qualification for Independent Directors" in

"Reasons for Non-compliance with the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code" session of "1.1. Basic Views".

Incentives

Incentive Policies for Directors

Performance-linked Remuneration

Stock Options

Supplementary Explanation

Please refer to "Policy on Determining Remuneration Amounts and Calculation Methods" session in "2.1 Director Remuneration".

Recipients of Stock Options

Inside Directors, Employee, Subsidiaries' Directors,

Subsidiaries' employees

Supplementary Explanation Updated

From FY2016, the Company introduced "stock compensation type stock options" for Directors (excluding Outside Directors), Corporate Officers and employees of the Company and its subsidiaries in order to encourage the motivation for the contribution to increase the stock price and the corporate value. From FY2020, the Company introduced "stock compensation type stock options" for Outside Directors additionally in order to encourage the motivation for the contribution to increase the stock price and the corporate value.

Director Remuneration

Disclosure of Individual Directors' RemunerationSelected Directors

Supplementary Explanation

Securities report and business report which shows total amount of compensations for internal directors and external directors are disclosed and publicly available on our webpage. In Securities report, the Company disclosed the individual remuneration amount for specific directors in accordance with Japan's Cabinet Office Ordinance on Disclosure of Corporate Information, etc. https://www.renesas.com/ja-jp/about/ir/library/security.html(only Japanese version is available)

14

[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purpose Only]

Corporate Governance Report

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Policy on Determining Remuneration AmountsEstablished and Calculation Methods

Disclosure of Policy on Determining Remuneration Amounts and Calculation Methods Updated

Followings are our basic policy on the remuneration of directors and corporate officers:

  • Remuneration should be highly linked with the Company's performance, and highly transparent and objective;

Remuneration should be linked with the increase of company value so that they can have the same mindset for profit with shareholders; and

To achieve the realization of corporate vision based on corporate mission, remuneration should help to secure the global management which fulfill the appropriate capacity requirement and their retention.

Based on these basic policies, the Company pays the remuneration to directors within the limit approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders (JPY2,000million/year, which was approved at 16th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on March 29, 2018. (Remuneration for outside directors is up to JPY400M within the limitation)) taking into consideration the advice of voluntary compensation committee. Half of the members of the committee are occupied by outside officers and the committee is chaired by an outside director.

Composition of remuneration for the Company's director other than outside director

Remuneration for the Company's director other than outside director is composed of base remuneration, bonus and stock compensation type stock options. Base remuneration is fixed amount. Bonus is linked with the Company's business performance. Stock option is linked with the Company's stock price. Performance evaluation criteria is set taking the factors/indicators such as the Company's financial situation and company value into account. Regarding the proportion of the remuneration, based on basic policy, we have increased the ratio of stock-based compensation stock options to total remuneration, and it is almost half of total remuneration amount,

(Base Remuneration)

The Company pays base remuneration as fixed amount remuneration. The amount of base remuneration is determined according to the position in the Company, taking into consideration the level of remuneration for executives of other companies in the same industry and an appropriate level commensurate with the responsibilities of the Company's director.

(Bonus)

The Company pays the bonus as performance-linked remuneration (short term incentive plan).

(Stock Option)

The Company grants stock compensation type stock options (1-yen stock options) as stock price-linked remuneration (long term incentive plan). The Company's stock option is composed of "Performance- based 1-Yen Stock Option" ("PSO") of which the number of stock acquisition rights that can be exercised

15

[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purpose Only]

Corporate Governance Report

Renesas Electronics Corporation

is determined according to the total shareholder return ("TSR") of the Company group and "Time-based 1- Yen Stock Option" ("TSO") without such exercise conditions. The Company introduce the stock compensation type stock options (1-yen stock options) program to increase the subject director's motivation to contribute to the rise in stock prices and company value and to secure/retain excellent human resources by increasing the remuneration's linkage with our stock price and sharing interests with shareholders. For PSO, the Company uses the TSR of the Company group as one of performance indicator in order to connect by strengthening awareness and activities toward maximizing medium- to long-term company value and contributing to the stock price. The number of stock options to be granted is determined based on the option price (Note) considering the standard allotment amount set for each position. The composition ratio of PSO and TSO at the standard allotment amount is 50% : 50%.

Note: Fair value of stock options at the time of resolution of the Board of Directors regarding the issuance of each stock option, which is calculated by a fair calculation method such as the binomial model.

[PSO]

  • Grantees will be granted the number of stock acquisition rights calculated by the following formula: The number of stock acquisition rights to be allotted =

standard allotment amount set for each position x 2 / option price.

    1. Above standard allotment amount set for each position may be adjusted within the range of -10% to +10% depending on the individual performance evaluation results set each year.
    1. The definitive number of stock acquisition rights to be allotted will be decided by the Board of Directors.
    1. The number of stock acquisition rights that can be finally exercised will be fixed within the range of 0% to 200% of standard number which is calculated by dividing the standard allotment amount set for each position by option price taking into account performance condition. However, because it is impossible to grant additional stock acquisition right automatically under applicable laws and regulation, the Company grants grantee the maximum number of stock acquisition rights which the grantee can exercise in the best-case scenario, i.e. number of stock acquisition rights which is calculated by dividing the twice amount as standard allotment amount set for each position by option price at first. After that, when the number of stock acquisition rights which the grantee can finally exercise is fixed according to the following exercise condition, the excess number of stock option rights which is determined not to be exercised will be invalidated.
  • From the anniversary date 3 years after the allotment (grant) date, the number of final allotment stock acquisition rights determined as follows, taking into account the performance condition for the 3-year period, becomes exercisable:
    Performance Indicator:

  • TSRIt is determined by comparison with the companies which constitute SOX (Philadelphia Semiconductor Index) and TOPIX (Tokyo Stock Price Index)

    Performance Evaluation Period:

16

[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purpose Only]

Corporate Governance Report

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Period from the allotment (grant) date to the anniversary date 3 years after the allotment date. Growth rate of our TSR:

(Average stock price for the 3 months prior to the end of the performance evaluation period

  • Average stock price for the 3 months prior to the start date of the Performance Evaluation Period + Total amount of dividends per share relating to the Company's surplus dividend on the base date of the performance evaluation period)
    / Average stock price for 3 months before the day before the start of Performance Evaluation Period

The way to determine the exercisable number of stock acquisition rights

  • When the growth rate of our TSR and the growth rate of TSR of companies constituting SOX are categorized from the lowest, check the percentage listed in the following (1) to (5) category which the growth rate of our TSR is classified ("SOX calculation rate").
  • When the growth rate of our TSR and the growth rate of TSR of companies constituting TOPIX are categorized from the lowest, check the percentage listed in the following (1) to (5) category which the growth rate of our TSR is classified ("TOPIX calculation rate").
  • Grantee can exercise only the number of stock acquisition rights obtained by multiplying the average number of SOX calculation rate and TOPIX calculation rate by the number of allotment stock acquisition rights. Granter cannot exercise other stock acquisition rights. Notwithstanding the foregoing, if the growth rate of our TSR is less than 0%, the average number obtained above will be limited to 50%.
    1. If less than 25% tile: 0%
    2. If 25% tile or more and less than 50% tile: the rate (number) obtained as a result of calculating as increasing at the same ratio between 25% and 50%
    3. If 50% tile or more and less than 75% tile: the rate (number) obtained as a result of calculating as increasing the same ratio between 50% and 75%
    4. If 75% tile or more and less than 90% tile: the rate (number) obtained as a result of calculating as increasing the same ratio between 75% and 100%
    5. If 90% tile or more: 100%

[TSO]

  • Grantees will be granted the number of stock acquisition rights calculated by the following formula: The number of stock acquisition rights to be allotted =

standard allotment amount set for each position / option price.

    1. Above standard allotment amount set for each position may be adjusted within the range of -10% to +10% depending on the individual performance evaluation results set each year.
    1. The definitive number of stock acquisition rights to be allotted will be decided by the Board of Directors.
  • After the anniversary date 3 years after the allotment (grant) date, grantee can exercise all allotted stock acquisition rights in principle.

17

[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purpose Only]

Corporate Governance Report

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Composition of remuneration for the Company's directors other than outside directors

Until FY2019, the Company has paid to outside directors only base remuneration as fixed amount remuneration. On the other hand, based on the resolution of annual general meeting of shareholders held on March 27, 2020, the Company grants outside director stock compensation type stock options (TSO) within the amount limitation resolved by annual general meeting of shareholders held on March 29, 2018.

Supporting System for Outside Directors and/or Corporate Auditors (Kansayaku) Updated

(1) Support structure

The Company does not have dedicated staff who supports outside directors, but staffs of Legal Division (a secretarial office of the Board of Directors meeting) in cooperation with the department which is responsible for subject agenda are supporting outside directors as appropriately such as explanation of the discussion item of Board of Directors meeting and Executive Committee meeting in advance as needed.

The Company have Corporate Auditors Office which is composed of dedicated staffs supporting Corporate Auditors' duties also supports execution of outside Corporate Auditors' duties. Regarding the operation of Board of Corporate Auditors (Kansayaku Board), full-time Corporate Auditor explains the Company's business situation and report the audit activities, etc. and part-time Corporate Auditors introduce other companies' cases, etc. and Corporate Auditors share the information and exchange the opinions for their audit activities.

(2) Communication system

Depending on the importance of subject management information or business information, the Company's concerned department in charge provides information to outside directors and outside corporate auditors as appropriately. In addition, the Company has established the system for outside directors and outside corporate auditors to share information in a timely manner including the establishment of environment which enables outside directors and outside corporate auditors to access the Company's internal web site.

In case the Company hold Board of Directors meeting or Board of Corporate Auditors meeting, Legal Division staff issues the notice and provide materials and so on necessary for the deliberation at Board of Directors meeting, and Corporate Auditor Office staff issues the notice and provide materials and so on necessary for the deliberation of Board of Corporate Auditors meeting. Both staffs make effort to provide enough information in a timely manner as prior arrangement for each board (Board of Directors and Board of Corporate Auditors) and Legal Division staff researches and answers quickly to the inquiries such as findings and questions if made by outside Directors and Corporate Auditors Office staff researches and answers quickly to the inquiries such as findings and questions if made by outside Corporate Auditors.

18

Supplementary Explanation

[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purpose Only]

Corporate Governance Report

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Retired presidents holding advisory positions (sodanyaku, komon, etc.)

Information on retired presidents holding advisory positions (sodanyaku, komon, etc.)

Employment terms

Retirement

Name

Title/Position

Responsibilities

(Full/Part time, with/

date from

Term

without compensation, etc.

President etc.

-

-

-

-

-

-

Number of retired presidents holding advisory positions (sodanyaku, komon, etc.) 0

Updated

The Company don't have advisory positions so called "Sodanyaku" or "Komon".

2. Matters on Functions of Business Execution, Auditing, Oversight, Nomination and Remuneration Decisions (Overview of Current Corporate Governance System) Updated

(1) Overview of current system

The Company appoints outside officers who have various experiences and expertise aiming to proactively incorporate external viewpoint to deal with business challenges from various perspectives. Currently, the Company appoints 4 outside Directors out of 6 Directors and 3 outside Corporate Auditors out of 4 Corporate Auditors. Further, aiming for obtaining appropriate and objective advice to improve the Company's business performance and corporate governance, the Company appoints 4 outside Directors and 3 outside Corporate Auditors as independent officers (defined by Tokyo Stock Exchange). 3 of these outside Directors and 2 of outside Corporate Auditors are the independent officers who don't have any conflict in interest with the Company, Company's major shareholders or their mother company.

(2) Business execution

In order to appoint suitable person as Directors who execute business, the Board of Directors of the Company deliberates and decides the candidates for Directors to be submitted to General Meeting of Shareholders in consideration of their careers and experiences, etc. comprehensively. The Company has nomination committee to improve objectivity and transparency of decision of Director candidates. The nomination committee is composed of 4 members, majority of which is occupied by independent outside Directors and is chaired by an independent outside Director. In the process of deciding Director candidates, the Board of Directors consult with the nomination committee and Board of Directors decides the candidates taking the advice by the nomination committee into consideration.

The Company's Board of Directors has 6 Directors including 4 outside Directors. It is held once each 3- months in principle and at other times as needed. The Directors reach decisions with speed and flexibility about important matters involving management and supervise the execution of business operations by

19

[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purpose Only]

Corporate Governance Report

Renesas Electronics Corporation

directors. The outside directors have two primary functions. One is to supervise and check the execution of business operations by directors to determine if these directors are performing their duties properly. The other is to use their knowledge, experience and insight to reflect external viewpoints in the decision-making process for management.

All proposals to be submitted for approval by the Board of Directors are, in principle, first submitted to the Executive Committee, which is composed of full-time Directors and executive vice presidents, senior vice presidents, etc. for a preliminary deliberation except for matters which does not require preliminary discussion. These deliberations provide for more thorough discussions of the resolutions. In addition, the Company has the Internal Control Promotion Committee, which includes the President & CEO, the corporate officer responsible for internal control, and the corporate officer responsible for administrative divisions. The committee holds meetings once in every 2 months in principle to supervise the PDCA cycle related to internal control matters of the Company Group, and if a serious compliance violation does occur, to discuss and examine how it occurred and how it can be prevented in the future.

In addition, the Company uses the Corporate Officer System to clarify responsibility for the execution of business operations and enable decisions about these operations to be reached quickly. A suitable level of authority is delegated to each corporate officer (CEO, executive vice president, senior vice president, etc.) in accordance with the responsibilities assigned to each corporate officer by the Board of Directors and the Company' own fundamental rules for decision-making and authorization procedure "Basic Rules of Ringi Approval".

(3) Corporate Auditors and Board of Corporate Auditors (Kansayaku Board)

Corporate Auditors are responsible for supervising the Directors' performance of duties. The Board of Corporate Auditors (Kansayaku Board) is composed of 1 full-time Corporate Auditor and 3 outside Corporate Auditors and holds regular meetings once each 3-months, in principle, and other meetings as required. At these meetings, the Corporate Auditors determine auditing policies and other matters and receive reports from each Corporate Auditor about the status of audits and other subjects. 2 out of 3 outside Corporate Auditors are either an attorney or a certified public accountant, and 2 of the Corporate Auditors have extensive knowledge concerning finance and accounting.

In accordance with auditing policies and other items determined by the Board of Corporate Auditors, each Corporate Auditor performs the following duties to supervise the performance of the Directors:

  • Attend meetings of the Board of Directors and other important meetings;
  • Interview Directors, Corporate Officers and employees about business activities;
  • Receive business reports from Directors, Corporate Officers and employees;
  • Examine documents approving decisions and other important business documents;
  • Perform investigations to determine the status of business operations and finances (including the compliance framework and internal controls system); and

20

[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purpose Only]

Corporate Governance Report

Renesas Electronics Corporation

- Conduct investigations at subsidiaries.

In addition, Corporate Auditors receive periodic reports from the Internal Audit Office, other related divisions and the accounting auditor for their audits. Corporate Auditors also exchange information, share opinions and collaborate in other ways with these parties as required. Now, there is no female Corporate Auditor in the Board of Corporate Auditors.

(4) Internal Audit

Regarding internal audit, Internal Audit Office which is consist of dedicated staffs serves as an autonomous third party for verifying and evaluating other parts of the management organization, including business execution division, corporate staff divisions, consolidated subsidiaries and other areas, in terms of compliance, risk management and internal control. The Internal Audit Office also proposes concrete measures for rectifying or improving any problems that arise. In addition, Corporate Auditors and the Accounting Auditor regularly exchange information and share opinions each other.

(5) Accounting Audit

The Company appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers Aarata LLC as Accounting Auditor for FY2019. Certified public accounts who conducted the Company's accounting audit for FY2019 (designated limited partner and executive employee) are Mr. Hiroyuki Sawayama, Mr. Kenichi Shishido and Mr. Hitoshi Kondo. Assistants for auditing activities are certified public accountant, Certified public accountant passer, etc.

The total amount of cash and other property benefits to be paid by the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries to PricewaterhouseCoopers Aarata LLC for FY2019 is JPY 241 million. Remuneration and other amounts to be paid by the Company to the Accounting Auditor for the services stipulated in Paragraph 1, Article 2 of the Certified Public Accountants Act is JPY 219 million and included in above amount.

(6) Liability Limitation Agreement

Pursuant to the Articles of Incorporation of the Company, the Company executed liability limitation agreements with Mr. Tetsuro Toyoda, Mr. Jiro Iwasaki, Ms. Selena Loh Lacroix and Mr. Arunjai Mittal , who are outside Directors, and Mr. Kazuyoshi Yamazaki, Mr. Noboru Yamamoto and Mr. Takeshi Sekine, who are outside Corporate Auditors respectively, limiting their liabilities for damages as defined in Paragraph 1, Article 423 of the Companies Act. The liability limitation under such agreements is the minimum liability amount stipulated in the Articles of Incorporation of the Company.

3. Reasons for Adoption of Current Corporate Governance System

The Company is a company with Board of Corporate Auditors (Kansayaku Board) and, hence, Corporate Auditors supervise and audit the business execution by Directors under our corporate governance system.

Considering the current status described in "II-2. Matters on Functions of Business Execution, Auditing, Oversight, Nomination and Remuneration Decisions (Overview of Current Corporate Governance System)",

21

[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purpose Only]

Corporate Governance Report

Renesas Electronics Corporation

the Company believes this governance system works well. The Company will move forward the study for the items described in "I-1.Reasons for Non-compliancewith the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code" and improve and enhance our corporate governance

III. Implementation of Measures for Shareholders and Other Stakeholders

1. Measures to Vitalize the General Shareholder Meetings and Smooth Exercise of Voting Rights

Supplementary Explanations

Early

Notification of

The Company is trying to deliver the convocation notice 3 weeks before the date

General

Shareholder

of General Meeting of Shareholders.

Meeting

Updated

FY2017: sent on March 9 (disclosed electrically on February 28)

FY2018: sent on March 8 (disclosed electrically on February 27)

FY2019: sent on March 5 (disclosed electrically on February 22)

FY2020 sent on March 6 (disclosed electrically on February 26)

The Company will try to secure shareholders' enough consideration time by early

disclosure of the notice.

Scheduling

AGMs

The Company held the 18th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on March

Avoiding the Peak Day

27, 2020. The Company will keep in mind that the General Meeting of

Updated

Shareholders will be held on the date when many shareholders can attend easily

and avoid the date many companies hold general meeting of shareholders.

Allowing

Electronic

The Company has the voting site through which shareholders can exercise voting

Exercise of Voting Rights

right by their own PC or mobile phone. In addition, from 18th business period, the

Updated

Company introduced the way to easily exercise the voting rights, i.e. the exercise

without filling the exercise code and password by scanning QR code by

smartphone.

Participation in Electronic

The Company is participating the electronic voting platform operated by ICJ, Inc.

Voting Platform

Providing

Convocation

English translation of the convocation notice of General Meeting of Shareholders

Notice in English

(summary) and its appendices are available.

Others

The Company posts the convocation notice of General Meeting of Shareholders

and its appendices (Japanese and English) on the Company's website, Tokyo

Stock Exchange and electronics voting platform operated by ICJ, Inc. from about

1 month before the general meeting of shareholders.

22

[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purpose Only]

Corporate Governance Report

Renesas Electronics Corporation

2. IR Activities

Supplementary Explanations

Explanation by

representative

Preparation and

For Disclosures in accordance with timely disclosure rules of Tokyo

Publication of

Stock Exchange and applicable laws such as companies act and

Disclosure Policy

Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, the Company prepared its

disclosure

policy

and

posts

it

on

its

web

site

(https://www.renesas.com/about/ir/other/disclosure.html

Regular Investor

N/A

No

Briefings for

Individual Investors

Regular Investor

The Company holds briefing session for quarterly financial

Yes

Briefings for

announcement (4 times/year) for analysts and institutional investors.

Analysts and

Approximately 100-200 people join the session.

Institutional

Investors

Regular Investor

The Company visits directly the institutional investors in North America,

No

Briefings for

Europe and Asia or meet them at conference held by securities

Overseas Investors

company, and full-time director, executive vice president or other

appropriate person gives explanation to them about management

policy and business performance.

Posting of IR

Please

visit

the

Company's

web

site

Materials on

(https://www.renesas.com/about/ir.html for earnings report, annual

Website

securities report, quarterly report, timely disclosure materials, and

the

materials related to the Company's general meeting of shareholders,

etc.

* Only Japanese version is available as for some material such as

annual securities report and quarterly report.

Establishment of

Department in Charge: Corporate Communications Department

Department and/or

Responsible Officer:

Manager in Charge

Hidetoshi Shibata, Representative Director, President & CEO

of IR

Contact:

Yoichi Kobayashi, Director, Corporate Communications Department

Others

23

[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purpose Only]

Corporate Governance Report

Renesas Electronics Corporation

3. Measures to Ensure Due Respect for Stakeholders

Supplementary Explanations

Stipulation

of

Aiming for establishment of business ethics and secure compliance, the Company

Internal Rules

for

established "Renesas Electronics Group Code of Conduct" and "Renesas Electronics

Respecting

the

Group CSR Charter" and have department in charge of CSR promotion and Internal

Position

of

Control Promotion Committee. Based on these systems, the Company declare its

Stakeholders

stance to fulfill social responsibilities to every stakeholder internally and externally.

Under these systems, CSR Promotion department is responsible for the matters related

to CSR activities, and Internal Control Promotion Committee deliberates matters related

to promotion of compliance to promote Renesas Group's CSR activities and compliance

activities.

Implementation

of

The Company believes that the CSR activities which it is expected are, through its

Environmental

business activities based on corporate vision and mission, contribution to the solution of

Activities,

CSR

social issues such as the environment, human rights, poverty, and support for

Activities etc.

developing countries that we face. Renesas group defines its way of thinking about CSR,

Updated

etc. in "Renesas Electronics Group CSR Charter", and conducts well-balanced business

activities from the three aspects of the environment, society, and the economy, and at

the same time, maintains a good relationship with various stakeholders such as

customers, business partners, shareholders, local communities and employees, and

respect dialogue with them while proactively addressing social issues and contributing

to the sustainable development of society.

For environment protection activities, Renesas Group promote activities concentrating

on 3 major categories, i.e. "eco product", "eco factory" and "eco communication" and

establish and operate environment management systems in accordance with ISO14001.

The Company makes efforts to protect the environment of the Earth such as reduction

of CO2 through actions such as energy saving in factory operation and encourage for

the development of environment-conscious product. In addition, the Company makes

effort to protect water source forest through actions such as participation in a project to

protect forest.

In addition to these activities related to the environment protection, Renesas Group

proactively makes effort in overall CSR activities including respect of human rights and

execution of equal opportunity and treatment in employment such as prohibition of

forced labor and child labor, creation of better working environment, improvement of

customer satisfaction (CS) and other social action program.

The Company posts "CSR Activities (Social and Environmental)" and "Environmental

Report" on the Company's website to introduce these activities internally and externally

24

[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purpose Only]

Corporate Governance Report

Renesas Electronics Corporation

to the Company's stakeholders.

Please visit our website below to see the report.

<_https3a_ _www.renesas.com2f_us2f_en2f_about2f_company2f_csr.html="">

Development

of

Based on "Renesas Electronics Group CSR Charter", the Company is making efforts to

Policies

on

promote fair, equitable, faithful and transparent corporate activities and proactively

Information

disclose the activities. The Company disclose information in timely and appropriate

Provision

to

manner in accordance with Companies Act, Financial Instruments and Exchange Act

Stakeholders

and other applicable laws and regulation as well as timely disclosure rules established

by Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Also, the Company proactively disclose material

information which may influence on investor's invest decision in quick and fair manner.

Other

The Company evaluates its employees based on the employee's capability and

performance at every stage such as hiring, assignment and promotion regardless of

gender in order to secure diversity and achieve women's career promotion.

In addition, to support their balance private with work, the Company has and operate

workstyle program and support program which supports childbirth/childcare and nursing

care, etc., and re-employment program for employees who retired the Company due to

the reasons such as childbirth and childcare.

IV. Matters Related to the Internal Control System

1. Basic Views on Internal Control System and the Progress of System Development

The Board of Directors of the Company made the resolution with respect to the basic policies for the development of systems set forth in Item 6, Paragraph 4, Article 362 of the Companies Act and Paragraphs 1 and 3, Article 100 of the Ordinance for Enforcement of the Companies Act (the "Internal Control System") and

established systems based on these policies. Please refer to the Company's webpage (https://www.renesas.com/ja-jp/about/ir/company/governance.html)for these policies.

Outline of the policies are as follows:

1 Systems Necessary to ensure that the execution of duties by Directors, Corporate Officers and

employees ("Members") complies with laws and regulations and Articles of Incorporation.

The Directors shall take the lead in complying with the "Renesas Electronics CSR Charter" and the "Renesas Electronics Group Code of Conduct" that have been adopted for the purpose of establishing corporate ethics and ensuring compliance with laws and regulations, the Articles of Incorporation and internal rules of the Company by Members. The Directors shall keep the Members of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") informed of such rules, and shall have Group comply with them.

The Directors shall stipulate basic matters such as implementation system and educational programs for

25

[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purpose Only]

Corporate Governance Report

Renesas Electronics Corporation

compliance in "Global Rule for Compliance Management within the Renesas Group", shall oblige attendees to deliberate and resolve matters regarding compliance at "Internal Control Promotion Committee", and shall offer training programs and the like for the Group to be fully aware of compliance.

The Directors shall set up "Renesas Electronics Group Hot Line" as whistle blowing window/ internal contact points for the Group and its business partners to report violations or possible violations of compliance. Furthermore, the Directors shall keep the Group and its business partners informed that they assure the anonymity of informants upon requests from informants and informants shall never be adversely affected.

The Directors shall keep away from any antisocial force, shall work closely with external specialized institutions, and shall act resolutely in an organized manner when contacted by it.

  1. Systems for properly preserving and managing information related to execution of duties by Directors
    • The Directors shall properly prepare, preserve and manage minutes of the General Meetings of Shareholders, Meetings of Board of Directors and other documents in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. The Directors shall also properly prepare, preserve and manage other documents, books and records pertaining to the duties of Members in accordance with "Basic Rule of Document Management and Retention".
  3. Rules and other systems regarding risk management for loss

The Directors shall stipulate basic matters of risk management in the Company's "Global Rule for Risk and Crisis Management within the Renesas Group", and shall establish a risk management framework in accordance with the rules

The Corporate Officers and division managers responsible for classified risk shall strive to minimize loss by developing prevention measures against risk materialization and by developing countermeasures in case of risk materialization.

The Corporate Officers shall, depending on its importance, establish an appropriate organization chaired by themselves, and shall implement appropriate measures in accordance with the "Global Rule for Risk and Crisis Management within the Renesas Group" when serious risk materializes.

The Directors shall evaluate, maintain and improve the internal control status related to financial report of the Group in accordance with applicable domestic and foreign laws and regulations such as Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.

4. Systems for ensuring efficient execution of duties by Directors

The Directors shall hold an ordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors once a month and extraordinary meetings as needed for the sake of quick decision-making.

The Directors shall adopt a Corporate Officer System, shall make prompt decisions on the important management issues at the Meeting of the Board of Directors, and shall supervise the execution of duties by the Corporate Officers. Furthermore, the important issues for the Company's management shall be

26

[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purpose Only]

Corporate Governance Report

Renesas Electronics Corporation

discussed at the Executive Committee prior to the Meeting of the Board of Directors in order to enhance the Board's deliberations.

The Corporate Officers (including Corporate Officers who also act as Directors) shall make quick decisions for the business operation by transferring their authorities to the relevant general managers or other employees. The Corporate Officers, the relevant general managers and other employees shall execute their authority properly and efficiently in accordance with "Basic Rules of Ringi Approval".

The Corporate Officers (including Corporate Officers who also act as Directors) shall execute their duties quickly and efficiently in accordance with office routine regulations determined by the Meeting of the Board of Directors, and shall periodically confirm the status of execution of management plans and the budget determined at a Meeting of the Board of Directors.

5. Systems necessary to ensure appropriate operation of the Group

The Directors shall guide and support the Company's subsidiaries to establish the Group-wide compliance system in accordance with the "Renesas Electronics CSR Charter", "Renesas Electronics Group Code of Conduct" and "Global Rule for Compliance Management within the Renesas Group".

  • The Directors shall constantly oversee, guide and support the Company's subsidiaries through the divisions responsible for the business and supervision of the subsidiaries and have the matters relating to the execution of duties by directors of the subsidiaries periodically reported, in accordance with "Basic Rule of Operation and Management of Affiliate Companies".

The Directors shall, through a division responsible for risk management, have the Company's subsidiaries establish rules for risk and crisis management, and, make contact lists and action plans in emergency.

The Directors shall, through Internal Control Promotion Committee, etc., establish the Group-wide common decision making rules and policies on the Group governance.

The Directors shall have Internal Audit Office audit the Group, and shall have principal subsidiaries allocate internal auditing staff or divisions and cooperate with the Internal Audit Office and the subsidiaries' own Corporate Auditors to ensure appropriate operations of the Group.

6. Matters relating to employees assigned to assist Corporate Auditors and independence of such

employees from Directors etc.

The Directors shall establish the Corporate Auditors Office composed of specialized staff for the purpose of assisting the Corporate Auditors' audit activities. Any evaluation, personnel transfer, reprimand and the like of such specialized staff shall require prior consultation with the full-time Corporate Auditors, and such staff shall not be directed or supervised by the Directors for duties to assist the Corporate Auditors.

7. Systems for Members of the Group, corporate auditors of the Company's subsidiaries etc. to report

to Corporate Auditors

Members of the Group shall, upon requests from the Corporate Auditors, report to the Corporate Auditors on matters such as the execution of their duties.

Internal Audit Office shall submit the internal audit report for the Group to Corporate Auditor, and report

27

[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purpose Only]

Corporate Governance Report

Renesas Electronics Corporation

the internal audit report to the Meeting of Board of Directors where Corporate Auditor attends.

Internal Control Promotion Committee shall periodically report to Corporate Auditor the situation of the matters reported to "Renesas Electronics Group Hot Line" by Member.

The Company prohibits adverse treatment to the Member of the Group and corporate auditors of the Company's subsidiaries who reported to Corporate Auditors for the reason that they reported so, and clearly state these rules in "Basic Rules of Renesas Electronics Group Hot Line" and on the Company's intranet.

8 Procedures for the advance payment or compensation of the expenditure which occurs in connection with the execution of Corporate Auditor's duties, and policies on the treatment of cost, expenditure and obligations which occurs in connection with the execution of Corporate Auditor's duties.

Upon the Corporate Auditor's request for the advance payment of the expenditures, etc., the Company shall bear cost, expenditure and payables except for the case it is proved that such cost, expenditure and payables are not necessary to execute the Corporate Auditor's duties.

9. Other systems necessary to ensure effective auditing by Corporate Auditors

  • The Corporate Auditors shall attend Meetings of the Board of Directors, and may attend important meetings of the Company as they deem necessary. Furthermore, the Directors shall guarantee the right of Corporate Auditors to access important corporate information.

The Corporate Auditors shall hold a Meetings of Board of Corporate Auditors in principle once each 3- months, and shall exchange information and deliberate on the status of audits and related matters. The Corporate Auditors also shall receive regular reports from accounting auditors on their audit activities, and shall exchange opinions on them.

2. Basic Views on Eliminating Anti-Social Forces

Any and all officers and employees of Renesas Electronics Group companies will take resolute actions against the entity or organization which will threaten the order and safety of the society and will not have any relationships with such an entity or organization and will not have any actions which may encourage such an entity or organization.

The Company established and is maintaining internal rules and systems, and is implementing various measures such as promotion of anti-social forces clauses in business transaction contracts.

(1) Status for establishment of internal rules, etc.

The Company clarify above basic view in its "Renesas Electronics Group Code of Conduct" and declare them internally and publicly. In addition, the Company continuously offers training programs to officers and employees of Renesas Electronics Group so that they are aware of the Code of Conduct and raise compliance sense.

(2) Status for the establishment of internal systems

28

[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purpose Only]

Corporate Governance Report

Renesas Electronics Corporation

In case anti-social forces contact to the Company, Human Resources & General Affairs Division and Corporate Strategy & Finance Division will take a lead and are responsible to deal with the ant-social forces. In addition, the Company have close alignment with external expert bodies such as periodic information exchanges with assigned police office at its daily business.

V. Other

1. Adoption of Anti-Takeover Measures

Adoption of Anti-Takeover Measures

Not Adopted

Supplementary Explanation

2. Other Matters Concerning to Corporate Governance System

The Company has "Corporate Communications Department" in CEO Office as a department which isresponsible for information disclosure. Internal important information is managed centrally by this department which is headed by a person responsible for information management. This department centrally controls external disclosure. Corporate Communications Department, Accounting Department and Legal Division work together and check one another for the necessity of timely disclosure (required by Tokyo Stock Exchange) and Corporate Communications department executes the procedures for timely disclosure. Detailed processes of our timely disclosure of the Company information are as follows:

  1. In case any of department head of each administration department and general managers of each unit/business unit recognize "information subject to timely disclosure" related to their department or subsidiaries they control (all the consolidated subsidiaries), they will report such information to the head of Corporate Communications Department.
  2. Regarding timely disclosure information, Corporate Communications Department, Accounting Department and Legal Division check and report one another.
  3. "Timely disclosure information", which is subject to the resolution of or reporting to Board of Directors in accordance with Ringi Approval Criteria, is resolved by or reported to Board of Directors through Legal Division, a secretarial office of the Meeting of Board of Directors, and those subject to the resolution of or reporting to Executive Committee meeting is resolved by or reported to Executive Committees through CEO Office, an administration office of Meeting of Executive Committees.
  4. The head of Corporate Communications Department immediately (for the matters subject to the resolution of Board of Directors or requires the approval in accordance with Ringi Approval Criterial, immediately after the completion of these procedures) execute timely disclosure to Tokyo Stock Exchange.

29

[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purpose Only]

Corporate Governance Report

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Corporate Governance System Chart (for reference)

General Meeting of Shareholders

Appoint/Dismiss

Appoint/Dismiss

Report

Appoint/Dismiss

Board of Directors

Audit

Report

Accounting

6 diredtors

Board of Corporate Auditors

Auditor

(4 outside directors)

Consult

Consult

Advise

Appoint/Dismiss

Supervise

4 corporate auditors

Cooperate

(3 outside corporate auditors)

Report

Audit

Corporate

Cooperate

Cooperate

Auditors Office

Nomination Committee Compensation Committee

Representative

Directors

Executive Committee

Appoint/

(Deliberation of key issues, etc.)

Dismiss

11 Corporate Officers

(including those concurrently

serving as directors)

(Execution of business) Instruct

Instruct Report

Internal Control

Audit

Promotion Mommittee

Internal Audit Office

Audit

Audit Audit

Business Execution Divisions, Corporate Staff Division, Group Companies, etc.

End of the report.

30

