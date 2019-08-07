Log in
Renesas Electronics : Innovative Automotive Chips Adopted by Nissan for its New Skyline ProPILOT 2.0

08/07/2019 | 08:08am EDT

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced that Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. has adopted Renesas’ innovative and high-peformance automotive technology for the ProPILOT 2.0 system featured in the new Nissan Skyline unveiled on July 16, 2019. The driver assistance system combines navigated highway driving with hands-off, single-lane driving capabilities, employing Renesas’ R-Car automotive system-on-chip (SoC) and RH850 automotive control microcontroller (MCU) to implement core functionality in the electronic control units (ECUs) that handle driving judgment and control.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005227/en/

Renesas R-Car SoC and RH850 MCU adopted by ProPILOT 2.0 system in the new Nissan Skyline. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Designed for on-ramp to off-ramp (ramp-to-ramp) highway driving, ProPILOT 2.0 engages with the vehicle’s navigation system to help maneuver the car according to a predefined route on designated roadways. For the first time, the system also enables hands-off driving while cruising in a single lane.

To achieve this advanced capability, the Renesas R-Car SoC first creates detailed environment maps of the vehicle surroundings by combining information on nearby vehicles and other objects from the cameras and front radar with the high-precision 3D map data preloaded for navigation. The SoC determines the vehicle’s own position from the map data and lane information and, based on this information, determines the vehicle’s action plan. The RH850 MCU receives the resulting data and sends control commands to the ECUs such as the steering wheel, accelerator, brakes. Combining the R-Car SoC’s high-performance processing with the RH850’s real-time responsiveness and excellent reliability enables judgment and control operations to take place sequentially and accurately. This contributes substantially to the realization of Nissan’s ProPILOT 2.0 driver assistance system.

“Realizing ProPILOT 2.0 on the Skyline required the technological innovation of achieving performance that can handle real-time processing of several times more sensor data than ever before while maintaining reliability,” said Takashi Yoshizawa, VP, Alliance Global Director, EE and Systems Engineering Div., Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. “Many years of collaboration with partners such as Renesas have enabled Nissan to drive technological advances leading to the realization of advanced driver assistance technology, and I am delighted that the industry-leading ProPILOT 2.0 has emerged as a result of this work.”

“We are honored that Nissan has adopted Renesas automotive semiconductors in the ProPILOT 2.0 system featured on the new Skyline,” said Shingo Yamamoto, Executive Vice President, General Manager of Automotive Solution Business Unit, Renesas Electronics Corporation. “Nissan’s confidence in the processing performance and quality of our semiconductors and in Renesas as a partner in the overall project of advanced driver assistance system ECUs made it possible to combine our technological expertise for development. I look forward to seeing our relationship with Nissan to grow even stronger.”

Renesas will continue to supply innovative solutions that help spur the development of driver assistance systems and autonomous driving technology, contributing to the emergence of reliable and safe mobility options.

About Renesas Electronics Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) delivers trusted embedded design innovation with complete semiconductor solutions that enable billions of connected, intelligent devices to enhance the way people work and live. A global leader in microcontrollers, analog, power, and SoC products, Renesas provides comprehensive solutions for a broad range of automotive, industrial, home electronics, office automation, and information communication technology applications that help shape a limitless future. Learn more at renesas.com.

(Remarks) All registered trademarks or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 742 B
EBIT 2019 31 460 M
Net income 2019 12 797 M
Debt 2019 669 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 71,8x
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
EV / Sales2019 2,28x
EV / Sales2020 1,95x
Capitalization 1 025 B
