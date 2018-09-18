Renesas Electronics : Introduces Integrated Open Image Signal Processor Solution for Automotive Camera System Development With MM Solutions

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), a premier supplier of
advanced semiconductor solutions, today introduced an integrated open
image signal processor (ISP) solution to further ease and speed the
development of automotive smart
camera applications based on the Renesas high-performance R-Car
V3M and R-Car
V3H System-on-Chips (SoCs). Integrating the ISP on the R-Car V3x
SoCs and leveraging MM
Solutions’ Automotive Camera Development Kit (AutoCDK), the open ISP
solution on R-Car SoCs enables automotive Tier 1s to simplify the sensor
calibration and tuning process for camera applications, including front
camera and surround view, offering high flexibility and faster time to
market in this competitive industry. Renesas will demonstrate the Open
ISP Solution using the Renesas R-Car V3M, MM Solutions’ AutoCDK, and Sony
IMX390 image sensor in booth 6 at AutoSens
2018, September 17-20, 2018, Brussels, Belgium.
Part of the Renesas
autonomy™ Platform, the open ISP solution supports a range of
development needs, from low-level-programming ISP capabilities via the
open interface for users with deep in-house ISP expertise, to the
AutoCDK that allows users to jumpstart their development leveraging the
MM Solutions tools and image quality expertise.
Vehicles in the autonomous driving era will be required to sense their
environments, and smart cameras – including front cameras and surround
view systems – play a key role in detecting traffic signs, lanes,
pedestrians, vehicles, and other obstacles in real time to create a safe
and secure driving environment. The demand for high-performance computer
vision creates several requirements, including highly reliable, highly
configurable ISPs that support high dynamic ranges in challenging
driving situations as well as low-noise performance and imagery
perception close to that of a human eye’s level – or beyond. At the same
time, drivers will want to see a realistic visual
representation of the surrounding of the car, where the ISP plays an
important role for image adjustment.
In collaboration with MM Solutions, Renesas has developed an open ISP
solution that helps users tune and control their sensors to support both
human vision and machine vision. Integrating the ISP vision processing
software onto the high-performance R-Car V3x SoCs provides a
camera-neutral approach, offering camera manufacturers and Tier 1s the
flexibility to work with their ECU and sensor solutions of choice
whether they are entering the smart camera market or refining their
leading-edge designs.
“The integrated ISP of our R-Car V3x SoCs provides customers flexibility
and an excellent imaging quality, and substantially reduces the bill of
materials of their camera systems, enabling them to bring their
competitive products to market quickly,” said Jean-Francois Chouteau,
Vice President of Automotive Solution Business Unit, Renesas Electronics
Corporation. “Developing the software solution as part of the
Renesas autonomy Platform allows customers to take advantage of robust
off-the-shelf middleware as well as privileged access to the image
quality expertise of our world-renowned partner MM Solutions.”
“Turn-key ISP solutions that support multiple platforms are essential to
achieving excellent camera quality while meeting increasingly shorter
time-to-market challenges for front camera, surround view, and other
automotive camera applications,” said Ivan Poibrenski, Managing Director
of MM Solutions. “We are excited to collaborate with Renesas on this
integrated open ISP solution, offering customers the strength of our
image quality expertise combined with Renesas’ SoC design leadership in
an easy-to-deploy solution that supports their camera platform of
choice.”
“Achieving high dynamic range and LED flicker mitigation simultaneously
is the key challenge for ADAS camera systems,” said Tsutomu Haruta,
Deputy Senior General Manager, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation.
“The combination of Renesas’ ISP solution and Sony’s
image sensors enables our automotive customers to overcome this
challenge and realize a superior image quality.”
Key Features of the Open ISP Solution with MM Solutions’ AutoCDK
High flexibility and cost efficiency
-
Renesas continues to collaborate with leading sensor suppliers from
the definition of ISP integration in the SoC up through
proof-of-concept use in a variety of sensors.
-
The sensor-neutral solution eliminates the need for sensor-specific
ISPs, reducing users’ development time and system costs.
High performance and rich feature set
-
The open ISP solution supports industry-leading sensor resolutions
with high pixel processing capabilities for use in multiple camera use
cases.
-
The integrated ISP feature includes shading correction as well as
local and global tone mapping to deliver high image quality for both
human and computer vision applications.
-
In surround view systems, the open ISP solution contributes to color
and brightness harmonization between multiple-camera alignment by
centralizing control of individual camera parameters.
Support for a wide range of ISP expertise and easy to deploy
-
Low-level firmware API offers ISP design experts additional control to
manage the ISP programming process.
-
Integrating with MM Solutions’ AutoCDK provides out-of-the-box
automation for image quality tuning, allowing users to reduce their
time to market without an extensive design learning curve.
-
AutoCDK is supported on main operating systems and is open to adding
advanced imaging algorithms in addition to embedded functions like
Auto Exposure Control and Auto White Balance.
Availability
Mass production of the Renesas R-Car V3M and R-Car V3H SoCs is scheduled
to begin Q2 2019 and Q3 2019, respectively. The AutoCDK from MMS will be
available in November 2018.
About Renesas Electronics Corporation
Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:
6723) delivers trusted embedded design innovation with complete
semiconductor solutions that enable billions of connected, intelligent
devices to enhance the way people work and live—securely and safely. A global
leader in microcontrollers, analog, power, and SoC products and
integrated platforms, Renesas provides the expertise, quality, and
comprehensive solutions for a broad range of Automotive, Industrial,
Home Electronics, Office Automation and Information Communication
Technology applications to help shape a limitless future. Learn more at renesas.com.
(Remarks) Renesas autonomy is a trademark of Renesas Electronics
Corporation. All registered trademarks or trademarks are the property of
their respective owners.
