Renesas Electronics : Launches Digital Isolators with Superior Radiation Performance for Small Satellites in Low Earth Orbit

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of
advanced semiconductor solutions, today introduced two plastic packaged,
radiation-tolerant digital isolators that provide the highest isolation
protection (2,500VRMS) from high voltage spikes in power
supply stages and serial communications interfaces used in low Earth
orbit (LEO) Small Satellites (SmallSats). Private “New Space” companies
plan to launch thousands of SmallSats forming large constellations that
operate in multiple LEO planes. SmallSat mega-constellations provide
ubiquitous broadband Internet of Things (IoT) communications anywhere
across the globe, and Earth observation high-resolution imaging for sea,
air, and land asset tracking.
The passive input ISL71610M and active input ISL71710M offer superior
performance across key electrical specifications, including isolation
voltage, data rate, common mode transient immunity, propagation delay,
quiescent current, and dynamic current. Renesas’ Giant Magneto Resistive
(GMR) digital isolators are ideal replacements for optocouplers that are
susceptible to cloudy optics from total ionizing dose (TID) radiation.
Both GMR isolators also out-perform transformer-based digital isolators
that experience electromagnetic interference (EMI) due to radiated
emissions from edge and dipole radiation. The Renesas GMR digital
isolators are characterization tested at a total ionizing doze (TID) of
up to 30krads(Si), and for single event effects (SEE) at a linear energy
transfer (LET) of 43MeV•cm2/mg.
In isolation partitioned power supply designs, the ISL71610M and
ISL71710M provide an instantaneous 2.5kVRMS of isolation and
600VRMS continuous working voltage at 85°C. In serial
communications subsystems that need the transmitter and receiver
electrically isolated from each other, the ISL71610M operates up to 100
Mbps, and the ISL71710M up to 150 Mbps. Both offer the New Space
industry’s highest data rates--6x higher than competitive
solutions--which make them ideal for serial communications links, such
as RS-422, RS-485, and Controller Area Network (CAN). The ISL71610M and
ISL71710M both have significantly lower quiescent current than the
competition, and the ISL71710M has nearly 4x lower dynamic current than
Class V isolators.
“The ISL71610M and ISL71710M use a GMR inductive structure that is
inherently immune to radiation effects, and build on Renesas’ six
decades of spaceflight experience,” said Philip Chesley, Vice President,
Industrial Analog and Power Business Division, Renesas Electronics
Corporation. “GMR makes our space-grade digital isolators more desirable
than optical-based designs, and Renesas’ radiation-tolerant plastic flow
provides the optimal cost versus radiation performance in comparison to
Class V isolators.”
Key Features of ISL71610M and ISL71710M
-
Supply range of 3V to 5.5V
-
Isolation voltage of 2.5kVRMS for 1 minute, and 600VRMS
continuous
-
Data rates up to 100Mbps (ISL71610M), and 150Mbps (ISL71710M)
-
Common mode transient immunity of 20kV/µs (ISL71610M), and 50kV/µs
(ISL71710M)
-
Propagation delay of 8ns (ISL71610M), and 10ns (ISL71710M)
-
Quiescent current of 1.3mA (ISL71610M), and 1.8mA (ISL71710M)
-
Full military temperature range operation
-
TA = -55°C to +125°C
-
TJ = -55°C to +150°C
-
Radiation characterization at Low Dose Rate (LDR) (0.01rad(Si)/s):
30krad(Si)
-
SEE characterization: No SEB/SEL, VDD = 7V; LET = 43MeV•cm2/mg
Isolated 100V Half-Bridge Power Supply Reference Design
The ISL71610M passive input digital isolator is used in Renesas’
radiation-hardened half-bridge power stage reference design. The
reference design’s ISL73040SEH4Z
evaluation board demonstrates a half-bridge power stage design
capable of taking 100V input from a satellite’s solar panels and
generating step-down power rail voltages--28V, 12V, 5V, and 3.3V--with a
power efficiency of up to 94 percent. The ISL73040SEHEV4Z
User Manual describes how to build a half bridge power stage with
isolation using the ISL71610M, ISL73040SEH
low side GaN driver and the ISL73024SEH
200V GaN FET. The user manual provides the bill of materials (BOM), and
explains how to power the isolator and achieve dead-time control, and it
includes layout guidelines to minimize overshoot and ringing on the GaN
FET gate.
Isolated CAN Bus Application
The ISL71710M can be used with a single-ended CAN Bus input signal to
provide fault tolerant serial communications isolation between the CAN
Bus controller and ISL71026M
rad-tolerant CAN Bus transceiver, or the ISL72026SEH
rad-hard CAN Bus transceiver. This application can be extended to RS-422
by using the ISL71710 with the HS-26C31
rad-hard RS-422 transmitter and HS-26C32
rad-hard RS-422 receiver.
Pricing and Availability
The ISL71610M and ISL71710M radiation-tolerant digital isolators are
available now in 8-lead 5mm x 4mm SOIC packages. The passive input
ISL71610M is priced at $61.53 USD, and the active input ISL71710M is
priced at $64.18 USD, both in 1,000-unit quantities.
For more information on the ISL71610M, please visit: www.renesas.com/products/ISL71610M.
For more information on the ISL71710M, please visit: www.renesas.com/products/ISL71710M.
(Note) Renesas branding policy will continue to apply the Intersil brand
for military and aerospace products.
