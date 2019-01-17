Renesas Electronics : Proud to be Official Technical Partner of the Victorious Mahindra Racing at Marrakesh E-Prix

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of
advanced semiconductor solutions, congratulates Mahindra Racing on a
great performance at the Moroccan track last Saturday for the second
round of the 2018/19 ABB FIA Formula E Championship. Team driver Jerome
D’Ambrosio took a stunning win, after starting from tenth, and now leads
the driver’s championship. After qualifying in a strong seventh on his
Formula E debut, fellow team driver Pascal Wehrlein was forced out of
the race after being hit on the first lap.
For this season, Renesas
has expanded its strategic technology partnership with Mahindra Racing,
one of the ten founding teams competing in Formula E. Renesas took a
module-level approach to the proof of concept design, developing an
electronic control unit including PCB design, schematics, software, and
modular-level testing. The upgrades now deliver significant processing
power improvements and an improved safety system for the low-voltage
battery.
The team continues to collaborate on system-level design upgrades
featuring the Renesas RH850/E2x
microcontroller (MCU), designed for the robust requirements of
powertrain systems, and Renesas’ automotive battery management ICs.
“What a great and exciting start to season 5,” said Shinichi Yoshioka,
Senior Vice President and CTO of Automotive Solution Business Unit,
Renesas Electronics Corporation. “We are also excited that our expanding
strategic technology partnership with Mahindra Racing and shared
system-level design insights are now helping the team and contributing
to a strong 2018-19 season start.”
“I am absolutely thrilled with the win in Marrakesh. The whole team had
a fantastic day,” said Dilbagh Gill, CEO and Team Principal, Mahindra
Racing. “With our Renesas collaboration over the past season and their
expertise in developing production-ready systems for EV and automotive,
as well as our winning race team, we will continue pushing the bar for
electric racing.”
The ABB FIA Formula E Championship provides a design environment
optimized for a race-to-road approach, where technology developments for
racing can be tried and tested for deployment in mainstream production
vehicles. These vehicle systems require an aggressive test environment
to validate designs and provides a rapid response feedback loop that
allows engineers to quickly identify, understand, and apply key
learnings to speed the development and manufacturing curve for future EV
design.
Since the technology partnership began in November 2017, Renesas has
collaborated with Mahindra Racing to deploy advanced, production-ready
EV technologies for its race cars. As a leading global automotive
semiconductor supplier, Renesas will continue to deliver robust EV
solutions for the markets.
More information on the Renesas and Mahindra Racing technology
partnership can be viewed here.
For more information about Renesas, follow the company at @RenesasAmerica
on Twitter and Renesas
Electronics on Facebook.
For more information on Mahindra Racing’s season 5 journey, follow the
team at @MahindraRacing on Twitter, @mahindraracing on Instagram or at Mahindra
Racing on Facebook.
About Renesas Electronics Corporation
Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:
6723) delivers trusted embedded design innovation with complete
semiconductor solutions that enable billions of connected, intelligent
devices to enhance the way people work and live—securely and safely. A global
leader in microcontrollers, analog, power, SoC products and integrated
platforms, Renesas provides the expertise, quality, and comprehensive
solutions for a broad range of Automotive, Industrial, Home Electronics,
Office Automation and Information Communication Technology applications
to help shape a limitless future. Learn more at renesas.com.
(Remarks). All names of products or services mentioned in this press
release are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective
owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005723/en/