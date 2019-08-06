Renesas Electronics : Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019
08/06/2019 | 03:16am EDT
Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723) today announced consolidated financial results in accordance with IFRS for the six months ended June 30, 2019.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
Three months ended
June 30, 2019
Six months ended
June 30, 2019
Billion Yen
% of Net Sales
Billion Yen
% of Net Sales
Revenue
192.6
100.0
342.9
100.0
Revenue from semiconductors
189.0
335.7
Revenue from others
3.7
7.2
Operating profit
(2.5)
(1.3)
(3.8)
(1.1)
Net profit
(1.2)
(0.6)
(3.0)
(0.9)
Capital expenditures
2.7
4.6
Depreciation and others
31.0
60.3
R&D expenses
32.9
61.2
Yen
Yen
Exchange rate (USD)
111
111
Exchange rate (Euro)
125
125
As of June 30, 2019
Billion Yen
Total assets
1,673.7
Total equity
599.0
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
596.2
Equity ratio attributable to owners of the parent (%)
35.6
Interest-bearing debt
852.7
Note 1:
All figures are rounded to the nearest 100 million yen.
Note 2:
Capital expenditures refer to the amount of capital for property, plant and equipment (manufacturing equipment) and intangible assets based on the amount of investment decisions made during the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Note 3:
Depreciation and others includes depreciation and amortization of intangible assets and long- term prepaid expenses in consolidated statements of cash flows.
Note 4:
R&D expenses includes partially capitalized R&D expenses recorded as intangible assets.
RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019
English translation from the original Japanese-language document
1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2019
1.1 Consolidated financial results
(% of change from corresponding period of the previous year)
Revenue
Operating profit
(loss)
Profit before tax
from continuing
operations
(loss)
Net Profit
(loss)
Net profit
attributable to
owners of the
parent
(loss)
Total
comprehensive
income
Million
yen
%
Million
yen
%
Million
yen
%
Million
yen
%
Million
yen
%
Million
yen
%
Six months ended June 30, 2019
342,884
(11.8)
(3,772)
---
(5,037)
---
(3,033)
---
(3,011)
---
(38,628)
---
Six months ended June 30, 2018
388,909
---
56,134
---
54,733
---
50,172
---
50,185
---
35,012
---
Basic
earnings
per share
(loss)
Diluted
earnings
per share
(loss)
Yen
Yen
Six months ended June 30, 2019
(1.79)
(1.79)
Six months ended June 30, 2018
30.10
30.04
1.2 Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Total equity
Equity attributable
to owners
Ratio of equity
attributable to
owners
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
%
June 30, 2019
1,673,743
599,013
596,224
35.6
December 31, 2018
1,055,235
600,968
598,100
56.7
2. Cash dividends
Cash dividends per share
At the end
of first
quarter
At the end
of second
quarter
At the end
of third
quarter
At the
end of
year
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended December 31, 2018
---
0.00
---
0.00
0.00
Year ending December 31, 2019
---
0.00
Year ending December 31, 2019 (forecast)
---
---
---
Note: Change in forecast of cash dividends since the most recently announced forecast: No
3. Forecast of consolidated results for the nine months ending September 30, 2019
Non-GAAP
Revenue
Non-GAAP
Revenue from
Semiconductors
Non-GAAP
Gross Margin
Non－GAAP
Operating Margin
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
%
%pts
%
%pts
Nine months ending September 30, 2019
526,884
to 534,884
(7.4)
to (6.0)
516,407
to 524,407
(7.2)
to (5.8)
43.3
(2.1)
12.4
(2.5)
Note 1:
The Group reports its consolidated forecast on a quarterly basis (cumulative quarters) as substitute for a yearly forecast in a range format.
Note 2:
Non-GAAP figures are calculated by removing or adjusting non-recurring items and other adjustments from GAAP figures following a certain set of rules. The Group believes non-GAAP measures provide useful information in understanding and evaluating the Group’s constant business results, and therefore forecasts are provided in non-GAAP base.
4. Others
4.1
Changes in significant subsidiaries for the six months ended June 30, 2019: Yes
(Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation)
4.2
Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Corrections of Prior Period Errors
1. Changes in accounting policies with revision of accounting standard: Yes
2. Changes in accounting policies except for 4.2.1: No
3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
4.3
Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)
1. Number of shares issued and outstanding (including treasury stock)
As of June 30, 2019:
1,700,549,690 shares
As of December 31, 2018:
1,668,385,390 shares
2. Number of treasury stock
As of June 30, 2019:
2,581 shares
As of December 31, 2018:
2,581 shares
3. Average number of shares issued and outstanding
Six months ended June 30, 2019:
1,681,578,376 shares
Six months ended June 30, 2018:
1,667,336,009 shares
(Note) Information regarding the implementation of audit procedures
These financial results are not subject to audit review procedures.
Cautionary Statement
The Group discloses its consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) starting from the annual securities report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.
As of the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, there has been a change to the Group’s auditor, and therefore quarterly figures of the year ended in December 31, 2018, provided under IFRS are not reviewed by the previous auditors. However, for each of the quarterly figures of the year ended December 31, 2018 provided under the generally accepted accounting principal in Japan (J-GAAP) have been reviewed by the Group’s previous auditor.
The Group will hold a quarterly earnings conference call for institutional investors and analysts on August 6, 2019. The Group plans to post the materials, which are provided at the meeting, on the Group’s website on that day.
The statements with respect to the financial outlook of Renesas Electronics Corporation (hereafter “the Company”) and its consolidated subsidiaries (hereafter “the Group”) are forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties. We caution you in advance that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements due to changes in several important factors.
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements in this press release with respect to the plans, strategies and financial outlook of Renesas Electronics Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively “we”) are forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties. We caution you in advance that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements due to several important factors including, but not limited to, general economic conditions in our markets, which are primarily Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe; demand for, and competitive pricing pressure on, products and services in the marketplace; ability to continue to win acceptance of products and services in these highly competitive markets; and fluctuations in currency exchange rates, particularly between the yen and the U.S. dollar. Among other factors, downturn of the world economy; deteriorating financial conditions in world markets, or deterioration in domestic and overseas stock markets, may cause actual results to differ from the projected results forecast.
