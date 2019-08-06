Renesas Electronics : Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723) today announced consolidated financial results in accordance with IFRS for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

Three months ended

June 30, 2019 Six months ended

June 30, 2019 Billion Yen % of Net Sales Billion Yen % of Net Sales Revenue 192.6 100.0 342.9 100.0 Revenue from semiconductors 189.0 335.7 Revenue from others 3.7 7.2 Operating profit (2.5) (1.3) (3.8) (1.1) Net profit (1.2) (0.6) (3.0) (0.9) Capital expenditures 2.7 4.6 Depreciation and others 31.0 60.3 R&D expenses 32.9 61.2 Yen Yen Exchange rate (USD) 111 111 Exchange rate (Euro) 125 125

As of June 30, 2019 Billion Yen Total assets 1,673.7 Total equity 599.0 Equity attributable to owners of the parent 596.2 Equity ratio attributable to owners of the parent (%) 35.6 Interest-bearing debt 852.7

Note 1: All figures are rounded to the nearest 100 million yen. Note 2: Capital expenditures refer to the amount of capital for property, plant and equipment (manufacturing equipment) and intangible assets based on the amount of investment decisions made during the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Note 3: Depreciation and others includes depreciation and amortization of intangible assets and long- term prepaid expenses in consolidated statements of cash flows. Note 4: R&D expenses includes partially capitalized R&D expenses recorded as intangible assets.

RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 English translation from the original Japanese-language document August 6, 2019 Company name :Renesas Electronics Corporation Stock exchanges on which the shares are listed :Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section Code number :6723 URL :https://www.renesas.com Representative :Hidetoshi Shibata, Representative Director, President and CEO Contact person :Yoichi Kobayashi, Senior Director Corporate Communications Dept. Tel. +81 (0)3-6773-3002 Filing date of Shihanki Hokokusho (scheduled) :August 6, 2019 (Amounts are rounded to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2019

1.1 Consolidated financial results (% of change from corresponding period of the previous year) Revenue Operating profit (loss) Profit before tax

from continuing

operations

(loss) Net Profit (loss) Net profit

attributable to

owners of the

parent

(loss) Total

comprehensive

income Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Six months ended June 30, 2019 342,884 (11.8) (3,772) --- (5,037) --- (3,033) --- (3,011) --- (38,628) --- Six months ended June 30, 2018 388,909 --- 56,134 --- 54,733 --- 50,172 --- 50,185 --- 35,012 ---

Basic

earnings

per share

(loss) Diluted

earnings

per share

(loss) Yen Yen Six months ended June 30, 2019 (1.79) (1.79) Six months ended June 30, 2018 30.10 30.04

1.2 Consolidated financial position Total assets Total equity Equity attributable

to owners Ratio of equity

attributable to

owners Million yen Million yen Million yen % June 30, 2019 1,673,743 599,013 596,224 35.6 December 31, 2018 1,055,235 600,968 598,100 56.7

2. Cash dividends

Cash dividends per share At the end

of first

quarter At the end

of second

quarter At the end

of third

quarter At the

end of

year Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended December 31, 2018 --- 0.00 --- 0.00 0.00 Year ending December 31, 2019 --- 0.00 Year ending December 31, 2019 (forecast) --- --- --- Note: Change in forecast of cash dividends since the most recently announced forecast: No

3. Forecast of consolidated results for the nine months ending September 30, 2019

Non-GAAP Revenue Non-GAAP

Revenue from

Semiconductors Non-GAAP Gross Margin Non－GAAP Operating Margin Million yen % Million yen % % %pts % %pts Nine months ending September 30, 2019 526,884 to 534,884 (7.4) to (6.0) 516,407

to 524,407 (7.2) to (5.8) 43.3 (2.1) 12.4 (2.5)

Note 1: The Group reports its consolidated forecast on a quarterly basis (cumulative quarters) as substitute for a yearly forecast in a range format. Note 2: Non-GAAP figures are calculated by removing or adjusting non-recurring items and other adjustments from GAAP figures following a certain set of rules. The Group believes non-GAAP measures provide useful information in understanding and evaluating the Group’s constant business results, and therefore forecasts are provided in non-GAAP base.

4. Others

4.1 Changes in significant subsidiaries for the six months ended June 30, 2019: Yes (Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation) 4.2 Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Corrections of Prior Period Errors 1. Changes in accounting policies with revision of accounting standard: Yes 2. Changes in accounting policies except for 4.2.1: No 3. Changes in accounting estimates: No 4.3 Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock) 1. Number of shares issued and outstanding (including treasury stock) As of June 30, 2019: 1,700,549,690 shares As of December 31, 2018: 1,668,385,390 shares 2. Number of treasury stock As of June 30, 2019: 2,581 shares As of December 31, 2018: 2,581 shares 3. Average number of shares issued and outstanding Six months ended June 30, 2019: 1,681,578,376 shares Six months ended June 30, 2018: 1,667,336,009 shares (Note) Information regarding the implementation of audit procedures These financial results are not subject to audit review procedures.

Cautionary Statement The Group discloses its consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") starting from the annual securities report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. As of the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, there has been a change to the Group's auditor, and therefore quarterly figures of the year ended in December 31, 2018, provided under IFRS are not reviewed by the previous auditors. However, for each of the quarterly figures of the year ended December 31, 2018 provided under the generally accepted accounting principal in Japan (J-GAAP) have been reviewed by the Group's previous auditor. The Group will hold a quarterly earnings conference call for institutional investors and analysts on August 6, 2019. The Group plans to post the materials, which are provided at the meeting, on the Group's website on that day. The statements with respect to the financial outlook of Renesas Electronics Corporation (hereafter "the Company") and its consolidated subsidiaries (hereafter "the Group") are forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties. We caution you in advance that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements due to changes in several important factors.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release with respect to the plans, strategies and financial outlook of Renesas Electronics Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively “we”) are forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties. We caution you in advance that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements due to several important factors including, but not limited to, general economic conditions in our markets, which are primarily Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe; demand for, and competitive pricing pressure on, products and services in the marketplace; ability to continue to win acceptance of products and services in these highly competitive markets; and fluctuations in currency exchange rates, particularly between the yen and the U.S. dollar. Among other factors, downturn of the world economy; deteriorating financial conditions in world markets, or deterioration in domestic and overseas stock markets, may cause actual results to differ from the projected results forecast.

