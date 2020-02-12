Renesas Electronics : Reports Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2019
0
02/12/2020 | 01:01am EST
Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723) today announced consolidated financial results in accordance with IFRS for the year ended December 31, 2019.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
Year ended
December 31, 2019
Billion Yen
% of Net Sales
Revenue
718.2
100.0
Operating profit
6.8
1.0
Net profit
(5.9)
(0.8)
Capital expenditures (Note 2)
10.8
Depreciation and others (Note 3)
148.0
R&D expenses (Note 4)
128.7
Yen
Exchange rate (USD)
109
Exchange rate (EUR)
123
As of December 31, 2019
Billion Yen
Total assets
1,667.4
Total equity
623.6
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
620.7
Equity ratio attributable to owners of the parent (%)
37.2
Interest-bearing debt
785.9
Note 1:
All figures are rounded to the nearest 100 million yen.
Note 2:
Capital expenditures refer to the amount of capital for property, plant and equipment (manufacturing equipment) and intangible assets based on the amount of investment decisions made during the year ended December 31, 2019.
Note 3:
Depreciation and others includes depreciation and amortization of intangible assets and amortization of long-term prepaid expenses in consolidated statements of cash flows.
Note 4:
Part of R&D expenses have been capitalized and have been recorded as intangible assets. R&D expense which have been recorded as intangible assets are listed here.
Note 5:
The allocation of the acquisition costs (PPA: Purchase Price Allocation) for the business combinations with Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (“IDT”), which Renesas acquired on March 30, 2019 (JST), has been revised at the end of the full year ended December 2019. The revised allocation of the acquisition costs are reflected in the consolidated financial figures of FY2019/12.
RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2019
English translation from the original Japanese-language document
1. Consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019
1.1 Consolidated financial results
(% of change from corresponding period of the previous year)
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit before
tax from
continuing
operations
Profit for the
year
Profit for
the year
attributable to
owners of the
parent
Total
comprehensive
income
Million
yen
%
Million
yen
%
Million
yen
%
Million
yen
%
Million
yen
%
Million
yen
%
Year ended
December 31,
2019
718,243
(5.1)
6,845
(90.0)
257
(99.6)
(5,825)
---
(5,914)
---
(21,624)
---
Year ended
December 31,
2018
756,503
(2.9)
68,196
(33.0)
67,723
(31.9)
51,059
(50.0)
50,989
(50.0)
18,201
(83.3)
Basic
earnings
per share
Diluted
earnings
per share
Net income
per equity
attributable to
owners
Profit
before tax
ratio per net
assets
Operating
profit ratio
per revenue
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
Year ended December 31, 2019
(3.49)
(3.49)
(1.0)
0.0
1.0
Year ended December 31, 2018
30.57
30.50
8.7
6.2
9.0
Reference:
Equity in net income of affiliates of the year ended December 31, 2019:
-- million yen
Equity in net income of affiliates of the year ended December 31, 2018:
49 million yen
1.2 Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Total equity
Equity attributable
to owners
Ratio of equity
attributable to
owners
Equity attributable
to owners per
share
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
December 31,
2019
1,667,359
623,615
620,666
37.2
362.90
December 31,
2018
1,055,235
600,968
598,100
56.7
358.49
1.3 Consolidated cash flows
Cash flows from
operating
activities
Cash flows from
investing
activities
Cash flows from
financing activities
Cash and cash
equivalents at the
end of the year
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Year ended December 31, 2019
201,960
(742,162)
500,466
146,468
Year ended December 31, 2018
172,308
(80,872)
(39,251)
188,820
2. Cash dividends
Cash dividends per share
Total
dividends
during
the year
Dividends
payout
ratio
(consolidated)
Dividends
ratio per
net assets
(consolidated)
At the
end of
first quarter
At the
end of
second
quarter
At the
end of
third
quarter
At the
end of
year
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended
December 31, 2018
---
0.00
---
0.00
0.00
---
---
---
Year ended
December 31, 2019
---
0.00
---
0.00
0.00
---
---
---
Year ending
December 31, 2020
(forecast)
---
---
---
---
---
---
Note: For the year ending December 31, 2020, whether the Group provides dividend payments remains undecided.
3. Forecast of consolidated results for the three months ending March 31, 2020
(% or %pts indicates changes from corresponding period of the previous year)
Non-GAAP
Revenue
Non-GAAP
Gross Margin
Non-GAAP
Operating Margin
Million yen
%
%
%pts
%
%
Forecasts as of
February 12, 2020
175,000
to 183,000
16.5
to 21.8
46.0
6.7
15.0
10.2
Note 1:
Instead of a forecast for the full year ending December 31, 2020, the group has provided a forecast for the three months ending March 31, 2020, in a range format. For more information, please refer to page 6.
Note 2:
Non-GAAP figures are calculated by adjusting or removing non-recurring items and other adjustments from GAAP figures. The Group believes non-GAAP measures provide useful information in understanding and evaluating the Group’s constant business results, and therefore forecasts are provided in non-GAAP base.
4. Others
4.1 Changes in significant subsidiaries for the year ended December 31, 2019
(Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): Yes
(Note) For details, please refer to page 14.
4.2 Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Corrections of Prior Period Errors
1. Changes in accounting policies with revision of accounting standard: Yes
2. Changes in accounting policies except for 4.2.1: No
3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
4.3 Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)
1. Number of shares issued and outstanding (including treasury stock)
As of December 31, 2019:
1,710,276,790 shares
As of December 31, 2018:
1,668,385,390 shares
2. Number of treasury stock
As of December 31, 2019:
2,581 shares
As of December 31, 2018:
2,581 shares
3. Average number of shares issued and outstanding
For the year ended December 31, 2019:
1,694,150,509 shares
For the year ended December 31, 2018:
1,667,716,659 shares
(Reference) Non-consolidated results for the year ended December 31, 2019
Non-consolidated financial results
(% of change from corresponding period of the previous year)
Net sales
Operating
income
Ordinary
income
Net income
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Year ended
December 31, 2019
554,313
(12.2)
34,404
(53.0)
16,932
(75.4)
17,433
(64.6)
Year ended
December 31, 2018
631,220
(7.6)
73,243
(19.6)
68,864
(24.0)
49,216
(43.7)
Net income
per share: basic
Net income per
share: diluted
Yen
Yen
Year ended
December 31, 2019
10.29
10.13
Year ended
December 31, 2018
29.51
29.44
Non-consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
December 31, 2019
1,613,679
504,431
30.3
285.56
December 31, 2018
928,277
438,896
46.7
260.07
Reference:
Equity at the end of the year ended December 31, 2019:
488,378 million yen
Equity at the end of the year ended December 31, 2018:
433,731 million yen
(Note) Information regarding the implementation of audit procedures
These financial results are not subject to audit review procedures.
Cautionary Statement
The Group discloses its consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) starting from the annual securities report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.
The Group will hold an earnings conference for institutional investors and analysts on February 12, 2020. The Group plans to post the materials which are provided at the meeting, on the Group’s website on that day.
The statements with respect to the financial outlook of Renesas Electronics Corporation (hereafter “the Company”) and its consolidated subsidiaries (hereafter “the Group”) are forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties. We caution you in advance that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements due to changes in several important factors.
The allocation of the acquisition costs for the business combinations with IDT, which the Group acquired on March 30, 2019, has been revised at the end of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. The revised allocation of the acquisition costs are reflected in the Consolidated Financial Statements of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements in this press release with respect to the plans, strategies and financial outlook of Renesas Electronics Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively “we”) are forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties. We caution you in advance that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements due to several important factors including, but not limited to, general economic conditions in our markets, which are primarily Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe; demand for, and competitive pricing pressure on, products and services in the marketplace; ability to continue to win acceptance of products and services in these highly competitive markets; and fluctuations in currency exchange rates, particularly between the yen and the U.S. dollar. Among other factors, downturn of the world economy; deteriorating financial conditions in world markets, or deterioration in domestic and overseas stock markets, may cause actual results to differ from the projected results forecast.
