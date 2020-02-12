Renesas Electronics : Reports Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2019

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723) today announced consolidated financial results in accordance with IFRS for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

Year ended

December 31, 2019 Billion Yen % of Net Sales Revenue 718.2 100.0 Operating profit 6.8 1.0 Net profit (5.9) (0.8) Capital expenditures (Note 2) 10.8 Depreciation and others (Note 3) 148.0 R&D expenses (Note 4) 128.7 Yen Exchange rate (USD) 109 Exchange rate (EUR) 123 As of December 31, 2019 Billion Yen Total assets 1,667.4 Total equity 623.6 Equity attributable to owners of the parent 620.7 Equity ratio attributable to owners of the parent (%) 37.2 Interest-bearing debt 785.9

Note 1: All figures are rounded to the nearest 100 million yen. Note 2: Capital expenditures refer to the amount of capital for property, plant and equipment (manufacturing equipment) and intangible assets based on the amount of investment decisions made during the year ended December 31, 2019. Note 3: Depreciation and others includes depreciation and amortization of intangible assets and amortization of long-term prepaid expenses in consolidated statements of cash flows. Note 4: Part of R&D expenses have been capitalized and have been recorded as intangible assets. R&D expense which have been recorded as intangible assets are listed here. Note 5: The allocation of the acquisition costs (PPA: Purchase Price Allocation) for the business combinations with Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (“IDT”), which Renesas acquired on March 30, 2019 (JST), has been revised at the end of the full year ended December 2019. The revised allocation of the acquisition costs are reflected in the consolidated financial figures of FY2019/12.

(Amounts are rounded to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019

1.1 Consolidated financial results (% of change from corresponding period of the previous year) Revenue Operating profit Profit before

tax from

continuing

operations Profit for the

year Profit for

the year

attributable to

owners of the

parent Total

comprehensive

income Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Year ended

December 31,

2019 718,243 (5.1) 6,845 (90.0) 257 (99.6) (5,825) --- (5,914) --- (21,624) --- Year ended

December 31,

2018 756,503 (2.9) 68,196 (33.0) 67,723 (31.9) 51,059 (50.0) 50,989 (50.0) 18,201 (83.3)

Basic

earnings

per share Diluted

earnings

per share Net income

per equity

attributable to

owners Profit

before tax

ratio per net

assets Operating

profit ratio

per revenue Yen Yen % % % Year ended December 31, 2019 (3.49) (3.49) (1.0) 0.0 1.0 Year ended December 31, 2018 30.57 30.50 8.7 6.2 9.0

Reference: Equity in net income of affiliates of the year ended December 31, 2019: -- million yen Equity in net income of affiliates of the year ended December 31, 2018: 49 million yen

1.2 Consolidated financial position Total assets Total equity Equity attributable

to owners Ratio of equity

attributable to

owners Equity attributable

to owners per

share Million yen Million yen Million yen % Yen December 31,

2019 1,667,359 623,615 620,666 37.2 362.90 December 31,

2018 1,055,235 600,968 598,100 56.7 358.49

1.3 Consolidated cash flows Cash flows from operating

activities Cash flows from

investing

activities Cash flows from

financing activities Cash and cash

equivalents at the

end of the year Million yen Million yen Million yen Million yen Year ended December 31, 2019 201,960 (742,162) 500,466 146,468 Year ended December 31, 2018 172,308 (80,872) (39,251) 188,820

2. Cash dividends

Cash dividends per share Total

dividends

during

the year Dividends

payout

ratio

(consolidated) Dividends

ratio per

net assets

(consolidated) At the

end of

first quarter At the

end of

second

quarter At the

end of

third

quarter At the

end of

year Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended

December 31, 2018 --- 0.00 --- 0.00 0.00 --- --- --- Year ended

December 31, 2019 --- 0.00 --- 0.00 0.00 --- --- --- Year ending

December 31, 2020

(forecast) --- --- --- --- --- --- Note: For the year ending December 31, 2020, whether the Group provides dividend payments remains undecided.

3. Forecast of consolidated results for the three months ending March 31, 2020

(% or %pts indicates changes from corresponding period of the previous year) Non-GAAP

Revenue Non-GAAP

Gross Margin Non-GAAP

Operating Margin Million yen % % %pts % % Forecasts as of

February 12, 2020 175,000

to 183,000 16.5

to 21.8 46.0 6.7 15.0 10.2

Note 1: Instead of a forecast for the full year ending December 31, 2020, the group has provided a forecast for the three months ending March 31, 2020, in a range format. For more information, please refer to page 6. Note 2: Non-GAAP figures are calculated by adjusting or removing non-recurring items and other adjustments from GAAP figures. The Group believes non-GAAP measures provide useful information in understanding and evaluating the Group’s constant business results, and therefore forecasts are provided in non-GAAP base.

4. Others

4.1 Changes in significant subsidiaries for the year ended December 31, 2019 (Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): Yes (Note) For details, please refer to page 14. 4.2 Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Corrections of Prior Period Errors 1. Changes in accounting policies with revision of accounting standard: Yes 2. Changes in accounting policies except for 4.2.1: No 3. Changes in accounting estimates: No 4.3 Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock) 1. Number of shares issued and outstanding (including treasury stock) As of December 31, 2019: 1,710,276,790 shares As of December 31, 2018: 1,668,385,390 shares 2. Number of treasury stock As of December 31, 2019: 2,581 shares As of December 31, 2018: 2,581 shares 3. Average number of shares issued and outstanding For the year ended December 31, 2019: 1,694,150,509 shares For the year ended December 31, 2018: 1,667,716,659 shares

(Reference) Non-consolidated results for the year ended December 31, 2019

Non-consolidated financial results

(% of change from corresponding period of the previous year) Net sales Operating

income Ordinary

income Net income Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Year ended

December 31, 2019 554,313 (12.2) 34,404 (53.0) 16,932 (75.4) 17,433 (64.6) Year ended

December 31, 2018 631,220 (7.6) 73,243 (19.6) 68,864 (24.0) 49,216 (43.7)

Net income

per share: basic Net income per

share: diluted Yen Yen Year ended

December 31, 2019 10.29 10.13 Year ended

December 31, 2018 29.51 29.44

Non-consolidated financial position

Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Million yen Million yen % Yen December 31, 2019 1,613,679 504,431 30.3 285.56 December 31, 2018 928,277 438,896 46.7 260.07

Reference: Equity at the end of the year ended December 31, 2019: 488,378 million yen Equity at the end of the year ended December 31, 2018: 433,731 million yen (Note) Information regarding the implementation of audit procedures These financial results are not subject to audit review procedures.

The allocation of the acquisition costs for the business combinations with IDT, which the Group acquired on March 30, 2019, has been revised at the end of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. The revised allocation of the acquisition costs are reflected in the Consolidated Financial Statements of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

