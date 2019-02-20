Renesas Electronics : Synergy™ Platform Adds Low Power S5D3 MCU Group with Advanced Security for Industrial IoT Endpoint Devices

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of
advanced semiconductor solutions, today extended its high integration
Renesas Synergy™ S5 microcontroller (MCU) series with the introduction
of the entry-level S5D3
MCU Group. The four new S5D3 MCUs join the mid-range S5D5 and
high-end S5D9 MCU Groups with similar S5 Series features—integrated 120
MHz Arm® Cortex®-M4 core and advanced security—as well as
general-purpose features that simplify designing cost sensitive, low
power Internet of Things (IoT) endpoint devices. The entry-level S5D3
MCUs target a broad range of industrial, building automation, and office
equipment, as well as smart metering, and home appliances employing a
capacitive touch human-machine interface (HMI).
The Renesas Synergy Software Package (SSP) supports the S5D3 MCUs with
HAL drivers, application frameworks and real-time operating system.
Embedded system designers can use either of the Renesas Synergy
development environments--e² studio or IAR Embedded Workbench®--to
build and customize their designs. Based on a 40nm process, the S5D3
MCUs integrate a secure cryptographic engine (SCE7) with key protection
that safeguards the MCU boot code and IoT endpoint device communication
with a root of trust. This capability eliminates the need for external
security functions and reduces BOM cost. The SCE7 features encryption
hardware accelerators like RSA, DSA, AES, ECC, SHA and true random
number generator (TRNG) to provide a secure system connection to the
cloud. Each S5D3 MCU offers superior power consumption of 100 μA/MHz in
active mode, ultra-low 1.3 μA in standby mode, and 900 nA for a VBATT
supply that keeps the integrated real-time clock running, making these
devices ideal for applications that require low power and high
performance.
The S5D3 MCUs offer 512 KB flash memory and a large 256 KB SRAM memory.
This unique 2:1 ratio of embedded flash to SRAM supports intensive
communication stacks utilization for robust IoT connectivity, and the 8
KB data flash enables more read/write cycles than the competition. Each
S5D3 MCU integrates several analog components including two 12-bit
analog-to-digital converters (ADCs), a 2-channel 12-bit
digital-to-analog converter (DAC), high-speed 6-channel comparator,
temperature sensor, and a 6-channel programmable gain amplifier (PGA).
The S5D3 MCUs also offer a scalable set of 13 independent 32-bit
general-purpose timers, and communications interfaces such as USB, CAN,
I2C, SPI, SDHI, and SSI.
“The S5D3 MCUs beat the competition with superior security, memory
performance, MCU scalability, and Synergy Platform support,” said Daryl
Khoo, Vice President, Product Marketing, IoT Platform Business Division,
Renesas Electronics Corporation. “The cost-optimized and pin-compatible
S5D3 MCUs are scalable up through the S5D5, S5D9 and S7G2 MCU groups if
customers later require additional features, more memory, or higher
performance.”
About the Renesas Synergy Platform
The Renesas
Synergy Platform is a fully supported software/hardware platform
that accelerates time to market and removes the obstacles engineers face
designing IoT products. By enabling development to begin at the
application programming interface (API) level, Renesas reduces the
complexity with designing security-aware connected devices and HMI
systems with graphical user interfaces and capacitive touch. The
Synergy Platform is accessible from the Renesas
Solutions Gallery, and consists of integrated software, development
tools, and scalable Arm® Cortex®-M-based Synergy
MCUs fully accessible through the software APIs. There are no upfront
licensing fees or back-end royalties – everything is included in the
purchase price of the MCU.
Pricing and Availability
The Renesas Synergy S5D3
MCU Group are available now from Renesas Electronics’ worldwide
distributors, and are priced from $5.10 USD to $5.40 USD in 10,000-unit
quantities.
The TB-S5D3
Target Board Kit, priced at $34.00 USD, allows customers to evaluate
the S5D3 and start their system development using an on-chip debugger,
through-hole pin header access to all MCU pins, USB port, LEDs, and
capacitive touch buttons. The kit comes with users guide, design files,
schematics, PCB layout and bill of materials (BOM) cost.
Watch the video “Design
your next IoT solution using the Synergy S5D3 MCU”, and learn more
about the new S5D3 MCUs in Booth 1-310 (Hall 1) at embedded
world, February 26-28, 2019 in Nuremberg, Germany.
About Renesas Electronics Corporation
Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:
6723) delivers trusted embedded design innovation with complete
semiconductor solutions that enable billions of connected, intelligent
devices to enhance the way people work and live. A global
leader in microcontrollers, analog, power, and SoC products, Renesas
provides comprehensive solutions for a broad range of automotive,
industrial, home electronics, office automation, and information
communication technology applications that help shape a limitless
future. Learn more at renesas.com.
(Remarks) Renesas Synergy is a trademark of Renesas Electronics
Corporation. Arm and Arm Cortex are registered trademarks of Arm Limited
in the EU and other countries. IAR Embedded Workbench is a registered
trademark of IAR Systems AB. All other names of products or services
mentioned in this press release are trademarks or registered trademarks
of their respective owners.
