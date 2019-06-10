Renesas Electronics : and SAIC Volkswagen Unveil Joint Laboratory to Accelerate Development for China's Automotive Market

Renesas and SAIC Volkswagen Unlock Capabilities for Future Automotive Applications and Expanded Automotive Electronics Market

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced it has established the “Automotive Electronic Joint Laboratory” with SAIC Volkswagen Automobile Co., (“SVW”). The SAIC-Volkswagen-Renesas Joint Laboratory will accelerate research and development efforts to support emerging automotive electronics applications, starting with cockpit and vehicle control, for the Chinese automotive market.

The joint laboratory will combine Renesas’ advanced microcontrollers, system-on-chips and software expertise with SAIC Volkswagen’s development capabilities, supporting SAIC Volkswagen to develop next-generation automotive electronic platforms with software module development and system integration capabilities to meet the demands of the Chinese automotive electronics industry.

“We are excited to partner with SAIC Volkswagen and combine our respective expertise areas to strengthen business with the Chinese market and further automotive design innovation,” said Tomomitsu Maoka, Senior Vice President of Renesas Electronics Corporation and Chairman of Renesas Electronics China. “Through this joint laboratory, we will explore emerging and leading technologies that can drive new innovations for the automotive industry in China.”

“Under the new establishment of a joint laboratory, we look forward to further strengthening our cooperation with Renesas,” said Dr. Qingwen Wu, Executive Director at SVW. “Through our close collaboration in the field of vehicle body electronics and in new fields such as digital cockpit and smart connectivity, we aim to develop a hardware and software platform that will enable us to attain leading market positions.”

The two companies unveiled the joint laboratory in Anting, Shanghai, China on April 15, 2019.

