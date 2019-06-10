Renesas Electronics : and SAIC Volkswagen Unveil Joint Laboratory to Accelerate Development for China's Automotive Market

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of
advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced it has established the
“Automotive Electronic Joint Laboratory” with SAIC Volkswagen Automobile
Co., (“SVW”). The SAIC-Volkswagen-Renesas Joint Laboratory will
accelerate research and development efforts to support emerging
automotive electronics applications, starting with cockpit and vehicle
control, for the Chinese automotive market.
The joint laboratory will combine Renesas’ advanced microcontrollers,
system-on-chips and software expertise with SAIC Volkswagen’s
development capabilities, supporting SAIC Volkswagen to develop
next-generation automotive electronic platforms with software module
development and system integration capabilities to meet the demands of
the Chinese automotive electronics industry.
“We are excited to partner with SAIC Volkswagen and combine our
respective expertise areas to strengthen business with the Chinese
market and further automotive design innovation,” said Tomomitsu Maoka,
Senior Vice President of Renesas Electronics Corporation and Chairman of
Renesas Electronics China. “Through this joint laboratory, we will
explore emerging and leading technologies that can drive new innovations
for the automotive industry in China.”
“Under the new establishment of a joint laboratory, we look forward to
further strengthening our cooperation with Renesas,” said Dr. Qingwen
Wu, Executive Director at SVW. “Through our close collaboration in the
field of vehicle body electronics and in new fields such as digital
cockpit and smart connectivity, we aim to develop a hardware and
software platform that will enable us to attain leading market
positions.”
The two companies unveiled the joint laboratory in Anting, Shanghai,
China on April 15, 2019.
