ReneSola : Announces Leadership Transition

SHANGHAI, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ReneSola Ltd ("ReneSola" or "the Company") (www.renesolapower.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading solar project developer, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Xianshou Li, due to personal reasons, resigned from his position as Chief Executive Officer and from all other managerial positions held by him in ReneSola and any of its subsidiaries, effective July 8, 2019. The Board has accepted his resignation and has appointed Ms. Shelley Xu as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Prior to the appointment, Ms. Shelley Xu was Group Vice President, overseeing project development and construction in Asia Pacific region. Joining the company in 2005, she has 15 years of experience in marketing and team management. She established the Module Marketing and Sales Team in China in 2011 and became the Vice President of ReneSola China in 2013. She was promoted to the Group Vice President in 2016.

Mr. Li commented, "I have known Shelley for over 15 years and have full confidence in her ability to lead the company into a new era."

Ms. Xu commented, "I am honored by the Board's trust and confidence in me. ReneSola has a clear plan and strategy, and a strong senior management team. With the support of the Board and our senior officers, I am confident ReneSola will continue to grow and thrive."

About ReneSola

Founded in 2005, and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2008, ReneSola (NYSE: SOL) is an international leading brand of solar project developer and operator. Leveraging its global presence and solid experience in the industry, ReneSola is well positioned to develop green energy projects with attractive return around the world. For more information, please visit www.renesolapower.com.

