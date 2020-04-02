Log in
04/02/2020 | 08:45am EDT

STAMFORD, Conn., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ReneSola Ltd ("ReneSola Power" or the "Company") (www.renesolapower.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Yumin Liu, purchased 55,000 ADS of the Company's stock from the public market. The purchases were made during the open window period and in compliance with the company and legal guidelines.

Mr. Yumin Liu, CEO of ReneSola Power, commented, "We continue to make progress in executing on our strategy to pursue high-margin project development opportunities in profitable and growing markets.  Our financial and operational performance is improving, and I am optimistic about the growth opportunities ahead of us. The share purchase reflects my confidence in our future and ability to increase shareholder value."

About ReneSola Power

Founded in 2005, and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2008, ReneSola Power (NYSE: SOL) is an international leading brand of solar project developer. Leveraging its global presence and solid experience in the industry, ReneSola Power is well positioned to develop green energy projects with attractive return around the world. For more information, please visit www.renesolapower.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In the United States:

ReneSola Ltd
Mr. Adam Krop
+1 (347) 577-9055 x115
IR.USA@renesolapower.com

The Blueshirt Group
Mr. Ralph Fong
+1 (415) 489-2195
ralph@blueshirtgroup.com

In China:

ReneSola Ltd
Ms. Ella Li
+86 (21) 6280-8070 x102
ir@renesolapower.com

The Blueshirt Group Asia
Mr. Gary Dvorchak, CFA
+86 (138) 1079-1480
gary@blueshirtgroup.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renesola-power-announces-purchase-of-shares-by-its-chief-executive-officer-301034115.html

SOURCE ReneSola Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2020
