ReneSola : Power Announces Purchase of Shares by Its Chief Executive Officer

STAMFORD, Conn., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ReneSola Ltd ("ReneSola Power" or the "Company") (www.renesolapower.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Yumin Liu, purchased 55,000 ADS of the Company's stock from the public market. The purchases were made during the open window period and in compliance with the company and legal guidelines.

Mr. Yumin Liu, CEO of ReneSola Power, commented, "We continue to make progress in executing on our strategy to pursue high-margin project development opportunities in profitable and growing markets. Our financial and operational performance is improving, and I am optimistic about the growth opportunities ahead of us. The share purchase reflects my confidence in our future and ability to increase shareholder value."

About ReneSola Power

Founded in 2005, and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2008, ReneSola Power (NYSE: SOL) is an international leading brand of solar project developer. Leveraging its global presence and solid experience in the industry, ReneSola Power is well positioned to develop green energy projects with attractive return around the world. For more information, please visit www.renesolapower.com.

