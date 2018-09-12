ReNeuron : AGM Trading Update – Shareholder Presentation

Changing Patients' Lives

ShareholderPresentation

AGM Trading update

September 2018

Disclaimer

THIS PRESENTATION IS CONFIDENTIAL AND IS BEING SUPPLIED TO YOU SOLELY FOR YOUR INFORMATION AND MAY NOT BE REPRODUCED, FURTHER DISTRIBUTED TO ANY OTHER PERSON OR PUBLISHED, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, FOR ANY PURPOSE.

Neither this presentation, nor the information contained in it constitutes or forms part of an admission document or a prospectus and does not form any part of (and should not be construed as constituting or forming any part of) an offer of, or invitation to apply for, securities nor shall this document or any part of it, or the fact of its distribution, form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any investment decision, contract or commitment whatsoever. This presentation should not beconsidered a recommendation by ReNeuronGroup Plc (the "Company") or any of its respective directors, members, officers, employees, agents or advisers in relationto any purchase of the Company's securities, including any purchase of or subscription for any ordinary shares in the capitalof the Company. Accordingly, information and opinions contained in this presentation are being supplied to you solely for your information only.

Although reasonable care has been taken to ensure that the facts stated in this presentation are accurate and that the opinions expressed are fair and reasonable, the contents of this presentation have not been verified by the Company or any other person. Accordingly, no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information and opinions contained in this presentation, and no reliance should be placed on such information or opinions. Further, the information in this presentation is not complete and may be changed. Neither the Company nor any of its respective members, directors, officers or employees nor any other person accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from any use of such information or opinions or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation.

This presentation has not been approved by an authorised person in accordance with Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 nor by any regulatory, financial or supervisory authority of any jurisdiction in the European Economic Area. In addition, in the UK this presentation is being provided only to investment professionals and high net worth companies, as described in articles 19 and 49(2), respectively, of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotions) Order 2005 and persons otherwise exempt under suchOrder and "qualified investors" as defined in Section 86 of theFinancial Services and Markets Act 2000. Elsewhere in the European Economic Area, this presentation is being provided onlyto "qualified investors" (as defined in Article 2(1)(e) of the ProspectusDirective 2003/71 EC) to whom this presentation may be delivered without breach by the Company or its advisers of applicable laws and in any other jurisdiction, only to whom such direction may lawfully be made without breach of applicable laws. Securities in the Company have not been, and will not be, registered under the

United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or qualified for sale under the law of any state orother jurisdiction of the United States of

America and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements ofthe Securities Act. The Company does not presently intend to register any securities under the Securities Act, and no public offering of securities in the United States will be made. In the United States, this presentation is directed only at, and may be communicated only to, persons that are institutional "accredited investors" withinthe meaning of Rule 501(a) (1), (2), (2) or (7) under the Securities Act. Neither the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") nor any securitiesregulatory body of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States of America, nor any securities regulatory body of any other country or political subdivision thereof, has passed on the accuracy or adequacy of the contents of this presentation. Any representation to the contrary is unlawful. The distribution of this presentation in certain other jurisdictions may be restricted by law, and persons into whose possession this presentation comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, its liquidity and results of operationsand its future working capital requirements and capital raising activities. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual events could differmaterially from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors, including the success of the Company's development strategies, the successful and timely completion of clinical studies, the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing for its operations and the market conditions affecting the availability and terms of such financing.

By participating in and/or accepting delivery of this presentation you agree to be bound by the foregoing restrictions and the other terms of this disclaimer.

Clinical Highlights

•CTX stem cell therapy candidate for stroke disability: •Long-term data from Phase II clinical trial presented, showing sustained improvements in motor function and reduced levels of disability and dependence •IND application approved by FDA to commence a Phase IIb, placebo-controlled clinical trial in the US •First clinical site initiated - top-line data expected in early 2020

•hRPC stem cell therapy candidate for retinal diseases: •Four cohorts of patients treated in ongoing US Phase I/II clinical trial in retinitis pigmentosa (RP) •hRPC drug product formulation successfully optimised for sub-retinal injection •Phase I/II study to be expanded to target patients with less impaired vision •Top line Phase I/II data expected in mid-2019 •Phase II study planned in cone-rod dystrophy patients, to run in parallel with planned Phase IIb study in RP



•Exosome nanomedicine platform: •ExoPr0 exosome candidate demonstrates therapeutic potential •Positive pre-clinical data demonstrates that ExoPr0 exosome therapy candidate significantlyreduces tumour volume in a variety ofin vivomodels of cancer •Initial clinical trial application planned for 2019 in oncology



Operational Highlights

•USoffice established in Boston area, reflecting the Company's increasing clinical activityin the US

•Increased business development activity in the period due to third party interest inCompany's core therapeutic programmes •Active discussions ongoing with a number of commercial third parties

•Increased collaborative work in the period to exploit technology platforms beyond core therapeutic programmes

•Exclusivity agreement signed with US-based specialty pharmaceutical company regarding potential out-license of hRPC technology platform and therapeutic programmes: •Three month exclusivity period •$2.5 million already received •Further $2.5 million upon completion of certain due diligence activities •Definitive out-license agreement targeted for later this year



Unique Platform Technologies

Originally derived from single neural stem cell

CTX cell line

CTX Clinical pipeline in vascular and neurological indications

CTX-derived exosomes Potential to broaden therapeutic pipeline beyond cell-based programmes

Retinal stem cell

population