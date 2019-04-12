Log in
ReNeuron : Exercise of Share Options and TVR

04/12/2019 | 05:28pm EDT

Exercise of Share Options and Director's Dealings

Total Voting Rights

ReNeuron Group plc (the 'Company') (AIM: RENE), a UK-based global leader in the development of cell-based therapeutics, announces that it has received notices to exercise options from certain employees and a PDMR of the Company to subscribe for a total of 12,478 new ordinary shares of 1 pence in the Company. The exercise price of the options is £1.00 per share.

On 12 April 2019, Michael Hunt, Chief Financial Officer, exercised options over 3,478 ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company at an exercise price of £1.00 per share. In order to achieve a cashless exercise and pay the relevant taxes, on 12 April 2019 Mr Hunt sold 988 shares at a share price of £2.47 and therefore retains 2,490 shares.

As a result of the exercise and share transaction, Mr Hunt's interest in ordinary shares has increased to 30,036 ordinary shares, representing approximately 0.095% of the Company's issued share capital.

Total voting rights

Following the issue of 12,478 ordinary shares pursuant to the exercise of options described above and exercised through its existing blocklisting arrangements, the Company has 31,658,664 ordinary shares in issue, all with voting rights. The Company holds no ordinary shares in treasury. The above figure of 31,658,664 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

ENDS

ENQUIRIES:

ReNeuron

+44 (0)20 3819 8400

Olav Hellebø, Chief Executive Officer

Michael Hunt, Chief Financial Officer

Buchanan

+44 (0) 20 7466 5000

Mark Court, Sophie Wills, Tilly Abraham

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited

+44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Jonathan Senior, Stewart Wallace, Ben Maddison (NOMAD and Joint Broker)

Nplus1 Singer Advisory LLP

+44 (0) 20 7496 3000

Aubrey Powell, Mark Taylor (Joint Broker)

About ReNeuron

ReNeuron is a global leader in cell-based therapeutics, harnessing its unique stem cell technologies to develop 'off the shelf' stem cell treatments, without the need for immunosuppressive drugs. The Company's lead clinical-stage candidates are in development for disability as a result of stroke and for the blindness-causing disease, retinitis pigmentosa. ReNeuron is also advancing its proprietary exosome technology platform as a potential delivery system for drugs that would otherwise be unable to reach their site of action. ReNeuron's shares are traded on the London AIM market under the symbol RENE.L. For further information visitwww.reneuron.com.

The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and provide further detail.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Michael Hunt

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ReNeuron Group plc

b)

LEI

N/A

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares 0.01p

RENE - GB00B0DZML60

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of options over ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.00

3,478

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

12 April 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM Market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Michael Hunt

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ReNeuron Group plc

b)

LEI

N/A

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares 0.01p

RENE - GB00B0DZML60

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£2.47

988

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

12 April 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM Market

ReNeuron Group plc published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 21:27:05 UTC
