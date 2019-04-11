ReNeuron : Share Purchases by Directors

Log in
0
04/11/2019 | 06:58pm EDT

ReNeuron Group plc

('ReNeuron' or the 'Company')

Share Purchases by Directors

ReNeuron Group plc (AIM: RENE), a UK-based global leader in the development of cell-based therapeutics, was informed on 11 April 2019 that, on the same day, the following purchases of the Company'sordinary shares of 1p each ('Ordinary Shares') were made by directors of the Company:

Name

Title

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased

Total beneficial interest in the Company's Ordinary Shares

Percentage of Company's Total Voting Rights

John Berriman

Non-executive Chairman

80,000

90,434

0.286

Simon Cartmell OBE

Non-executive Director

7,758

15,633

0.049

Professor Sir Chris Evans OBE

Non-executive Director

4,500

244,605

0.773

Dr Mike Owen

Non-executive Director

4,237

4,237

0.013

ENDS

ENQUIRIES:

ReNeuron

+44 (0)20 3819 8400

Olav Hellebø , Chief Executive Officer

Michael Hunt, Chief Financial Officer

Buchanan

+44 (0) 20 7466 5000

Mark Court, Sophie Wills, Tilly Abraham

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited

+44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Jonathan Senior, Stewart Wallace, Ben Maddison (NOMAD and Joint Broker)

Nplus1 Singer Advisory LLP

+44 (0) 20 7496 3000

Aubrey Powell, Mark Taylor (Joint Broker)

About ReNeuron

ReNeuron is a global leader in cell-based therapeutics, harnessing its unique stem cell technologies to develop 'off the shelf' stem cell treatments, without the need for immunosuppressive drugs. The Company's lead clinical-stage candidates are in development for disability as a result of stroke and for the blindness-causing disease, retinitis pigmentosa. ReNeuron is also advancing its proprietary exosome technology platform as a potential delivery system for drugs that would otherwise be unable to reach their site of action. ReNeuron's shares are traded on the London AIM market under the symbol RENE.L. For further information visitwww.reneuron.com.

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further detail:

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

John Berriman

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Chairman

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ReNeuron Group plc

b)

LEI

2138003TU12CQ5TZO137

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares 1p

RENE - GB00BF5G6K95

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

225p

80,000

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

11 April 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange AIM Market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Simon Cartmell OBE

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ReNeuron Group plc

b)

LEI

2138003TU12CQ5TZO137

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares 1p

RENE - GB00BF5G6K95

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

225.5516p

7,758

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

11 April 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange AIM Market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Professor Sir Chris Evans OBE

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ReNeuron Group plc

b)

LEI

2138003TU12CQ5TZO137

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares 1p

RENE - GB00BF5G6K95

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

221.5p

4,500

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

11 April 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange AIM Market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Dr Mike Owen

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ReNeuron Group plc

b)

LEI

2138003TU12CQ5TZO137

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares 1p

RENE - GB00BF5G6K95

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

236p

4,237

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

11 April 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange AIM Market

Disclaimer

ReNeuron Group plc published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 22:57:07 UTC
