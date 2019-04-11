ReNeuron : Share Purchases by Directors

ReNeuron Group plc

('ReNeuron' or the 'Company')

Share Purchases by Directors

ReNeuron Group plc (AIM: RENE), a UK-based global leader in the development of cell-based therapeutics, was informed on 11 April 2019 that, on the same day, the following purchases of the Company'sordinary shares of 1p each ('Ordinary Shares') were made by directors of the Company:

Name Title Number of Ordinary Shares purchased Total beneficial interest in the Company's Ordinary Shares Percentage of Company's Total Voting Rights John Berriman Non-executive Chairman 80,000 90,434 0.286 Simon Cartmell OBE Non-executive Director 7,758 15,633 0.049 Professor Sir Chris Evans OBE Non-executive Director 4,500 244,605 0.773 Dr Mike Owen Non-executive Director 4,237 4,237 0.013

ReNeuron +44 (0)20 3819 8400 Olav Hellebø , Chief Executive Officer Michael Hunt, Chief Financial Officer Buchanan +44 (0) 20 7466 5000 Mark Court, Sophie Wills, Tilly Abraham Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited +44 (0) 20 7710 7600 Jonathan Senior, Stewart Wallace, Ben Maddison (NOMAD and Joint Broker) Nplus1 Singer Advisory LLP +44 (0) 20 7496 3000 Aubrey Powell, Mark Taylor (Joint Broker)

ReNeuron is a global leader in cell-based therapeutics, harnessing its unique stem cell technologies to develop 'off the shelf' stem cell treatments, without the need for immunosuppressive drugs. The Company's lead clinical-stage candidates are in development for disability as a result of stroke and for the blindness-causing disease, retinitis pigmentosa. ReNeuron is also advancing its proprietary exosome technology platform as a potential delivery system for drugs that would otherwise be unable to reach their site of action. ReNeuron's shares are traded on the London AIM market under the symbol RENE.L. For further information visitwww.reneuron.com.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name John Berriman 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Chairman b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ReNeuron Group plc b) LEI 2138003TU12CQ5TZO137 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares 1p RENE - GB00BF5G6K95 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 225p 80,000 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 11 April 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange AIM Market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Simon Cartmell OBE 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ReNeuron Group plc b) LEI 2138003TU12CQ5TZO137 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares 1p RENE - GB00BF5G6K95 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 225.5516p 7,758 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 11 April 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange AIM Market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Professor Sir Chris Evans OBE 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ReNeuron Group plc b) LEI 2138003TU12CQ5TZO137 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares 1p RENE - GB00BF5G6K95 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 221.5p 4,500 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 11 April 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange AIM Market