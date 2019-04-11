ReNeuron : Share Purchases by Directors

ReNeuron Group plc (AIM: RENE), a UK-based global leader in the development of cell-based therapeutics, was informed on 11 April 2019 that, on the same day, the following purchases of the Company'sordinary shares of 1p each ('Ordinary Shares') were made by directors of the Company:
Name
Title
Number of Ordinary Shares purchased
Total beneficial interest in the Company's Ordinary Shares
Percentage of Company's Total Voting Rights
John Berriman
Non-executive Chairman
80,000
90,434
0.286
Simon Cartmell OBE
Non-executive Director
7,758
15,633
0.049
Professor Sir Chris Evans OBE
Non-executive Director
4,500
244,605
0.773
Dr Mike Owen
Non-executive Director
4,237
4,237
0.013
About ReNeuron
ReNeuron is a global leader in cell-based therapeutics, harnessing its unique stem cell technologies to develop 'off the shelf' stem cell treatments, without the need for immunosuppressive drugs. The Company's lead clinical-stage candidates are in development for disability as a result of stroke and for the blindness-causing disease, retinitis pigmentosa. ReNeuron is also advancing its proprietary exosome technology platform as a potential delivery system for drugs that would otherwise be unable to reach their site of action. ReNeuron's shares are traded on the London AIM market under the symbol RENE.L. For further information visitwww.reneuron.com.
