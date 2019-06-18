Log in
ReNeuron : Webcast of Preliminary Results

0
06/18/2019 | 03:19am EDT
RNS Number : 5240C
ReNeuron Group plc
18 June 2019
18 June 2019 AIM: RENE
ReNeuron Group plc

("ReNeuron" or the "Company")

Webcast of Preliminary Results

ReNeuron Group plc (AIM: RENE), a UK-based global leader in the development of cell-based therapeutics, will webcast the analyst briefing on the day of its preliminary results, Thursday 11 July 2019.

To listen to the webcast live, please log on to the following web address approximately 5 minutes before 10.00am BST on the day of results:

https://webcasting.buchanan.uk.com/broadcast/5d011332221579216107d918

A recording of the webcast will later be made available at ReNeuron's website, www.reneuron.com.

The analyst briefing will be held at 10.00am BST on 11 July 2019 at the offices of Buchanan, 107 Cheapside, London EC2V 6DN.

For more information, please contact Buchanan on reneuron@buchanan.uk.com or 020 7466 5000.

ENDS

ENQUIRIES:

ReNeuron

+44 (0)20 3819 8400

Olav Hellebø, Chief Executive Officer


Michael Hunt, Chief Financial Officer


Buchanan (UK)

+44 (0) 20 7466 5000

Mark Court, Sophie Wills, Tilly Abraham


Argot Partners (US)

Stephanie Marks, Claudia Styslinger

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited

+1 212 600 1902

+44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Jonathan Senior, Stewart Wallace, Ben Maddison (NOMAD and Joint Broker)


Nplus1 Singer Advisory LLP

+44 (0) 20 7496 3000

Aubrey Powell, Mark Taylor (Joint Broker)


About ReNeuron

ReNeuron is a global leader in cell-based therapeutics, harnessing its unique stem cell technologies to develop 'off the shelf' stem cell treatments, without the need for immunosuppressive drugs. The Company's lead clinical-stage candidates are in development for the blindness-causing disease, retinitis pigmentosa, and for disability as a result of stroke. ReNeuron is also advancing its proprietary exosome technology platform as a potential delivery system for drugs that would otherwise be unable to reach their site of action. ReNeuron's shares are traded on the London AIM market under the symbol RENE.L. For further information visitwww.reneuron.com.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
MSCGGUWCQUPBGAM

Disclaimer

ReNeuron Group plc published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 07:18:03 UTC
