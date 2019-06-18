ReNeuron : Webcast of Preliminary Results

18 June 2019 AIM: RENE

ReNeuron Group plc

("ReNeuron" or the "Company")

Webcast of Preliminary Results

ReNeuron Group plc (AIM: RENE), a UK-based global leader in the development of cell-based therapeutics, will webcast the analyst briefing on the day of its preliminary results, Thursday 11 July 2019.

To listen to the webcast live, please log on to the following web address approximately 5 minutes before 10.00am BST on the day of results:

https://webcasting.buchanan.uk.com/broadcast/5d011332221579216107d918

A recording of the webcast will later be made available at ReNeuron's website, www.reneuron.com.

The analyst briefing will be held at 10.00am BST on 11 July 2019 at the offices of Buchanan, 107 Cheapside, London EC2V 6DN.

For more information, please contact Buchanan on reneuron@buchanan.uk.com or 020 7466 5000.

