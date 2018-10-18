ReNeuron : lead cell line shows further potential

AIM: RENE 18 October 2018

ReNeuron Group plc (AIM: RENE), a UK-based global leader in the development of cell-based therapeutics, is pleased toannounce that new data relating to its CTX stem cell platform will be presented today at the 26th Annual Congress of the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT), a leading scientific conference taking place this week in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Dr Steve Pells, Principal Investigator at ReNeuron, willpresent data demonstrating for the first time that the Company's proprietary, conditionally immortalised, human neural stem cell line (CTX), currently undergoing clinical evaluation for the treatment of stroke disability, can be successfully re-programmed to a pluripotent state (that is, to an embryonic stem cell-like state enabling differentiation into any cell type). The poster presentation will also show that CTX-iPSCs (induced pluripotent stem cells) can be successfully differentiated along a different lineage from the original cell line (specifically, a mesenchymal stem cell line), and critically that ReNeuron's immortalisation technology remains functional in the reprogrammed pluripotent cells.

These results, albeit early stage, are particularly encouraging as they demonstrate that CTX, a well-characterised, clinical-grade neural stem cell line, could be used to produce new conditionally immortalised allogeneic (i.e. non-donor-specific) cell lines from any of the three germ layers: ectoderm, mesoderm and endoderm. ReNeuron will now look to develop further new allogeneic cell lines, including NK and T-cells (the cells that can be modified to attack cancer cells), as potential therapeutic agents for licensing to third parties.

Further information about this conference may be found athttp://www.isscr.org/meetings-events/international-symposia/lausanne-2018.

Commenting on the data, Dr Randolph Corteling, Head of Research at ReNeuron,said:

"The data we are presenting at the ESGCT Annual Congress represents a significant advance in the use of cell re-programming to generate new allogeneic cell lines as potential therapeutic candidates. Importantly, the possibility of generating an allogeneic source of haematopoietic stem cells from our clinical-grade CTX cell line offers the prospect of a potential non-patient-specific alternative to those cancer immunotherapies in development that currently rely on the use of the patient's own T-cells."

