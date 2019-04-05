ReNeuron : to present at UK investor conference

ReNeuron to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference
in London
ReNeuron Group plc (AIM: RENE), a UK-based global leader in the development of cell-based therapeutics, is pleased to announce that Olav Hellebø, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. BST at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London.
A live and archived webcast of the H.C. Wainwright presentation will be available on the Webcasts & Presentations page of the Company's website at www.reneuron.com.
About ReNeuron
ReNeuron is a global leader in cell-based therapeutics, harnessing its unique stem cell technologies to develop 'off the shelf' stem cell treatments, without the need for immunosuppressive drugs. The Company's lead clinical-stage candidates are in development for disability as a result of stroke and for the blindness-causing disease, retinitis pigmentosa. ReNeuron is also advancing its proprietary exosome technology platform as a potential delivery system for drugs that would otherwise be unable to reach their site of action. ReNeuron's shares are traded on the London AIM market under the symbol RENE.L. For further information visitwww.reneuron.com.
