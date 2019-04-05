Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  ReNeuron Group Plc    GB00B0DZML60_GB   GB00B0DZML60

RENEURON GROUP PLC

(GB00B0DZML60_GB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ReNeuron : to present at UK investor conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 02:47am EDT
RNS Number : 2138V
ReNeuron Group plc
05 April 2019
5 April 2019 AIM: RENE
ReNeuron Group plc

("ReNeuron" or the "Company")

ReNeuron to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

in London

ReNeuron Group plc (AIM: RENE), a UK-based global leader in the development of cell-based therapeutics, is pleased to announce that Olav Hellebø, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. BST at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London.

A live and archived webcast of the H.C. Wainwright presentation will be available on the Webcasts & Presentations page of the Company's website at www.reneuron.com.

ENDS

ENQUIRIES:

ReNeuron

+44 (0)20 3819 8400

Olav Hellebø, Chief Executive Officer


Michael Hunt, Chief Financial Officer


Buchanan (UK)

+44 (0) 20 7466 5000

Mark Court, Sophie Wills, Tilly Abraham


Argot Partners (US)

Stephanie Marks, Claudia Styslinger

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited

+1 212 600 1902

+44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Jonathan Senior, Stewart Wallace, Ben Maddison (NOMAD and Joint Broker)


Nplus1 Singer Advisory LLP

+44 (0) 20 7496 3000

Aubrey Powell, Mark Taylor (Joint Broker)


About ReNeuron

ReNeuron is a global leader in cell-based therapeutics, harnessing its unique stem cell technologies to develop 'off the shelf' stem cell treatments, without the need for immunosuppressive drugs. The Company's lead clinical-stage candidates are in development for disability as a result of stroke and for the blindness-causing disease, retinitis pigmentosa. ReNeuron is also advancing its proprietary exosome technology platform as a potential delivery system for drugs that would otherwise be unable to reach their site of action. ReNeuron's shares are traded on the London AIM market under the symbol RENE.L. For further information visitwww.reneuron.com.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
MSCSSEFALFUSEFL

Disclaimer

ReNeuron Group plc published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 06:46:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RENEURON GROUP PLC
02:47aRENEURON : to present at UK investor conference
PU
04/04RENEURON : Clinical update and conference presentation
PU
03/22RENEURON : Corporate Presentation March 2019
PU
03/19RENEURON : Announces Retinal Clinical Trial Progresses to Next Stage
AQ
03/18RENEURON : Alliance for Regenerative Medicine presentation
PU
03/18RENEURON : Retinal clinical trial progresses to next stage
PU
03/07RENEURON : Invesco Exits Its 10% Stake In Biotech Firm ReNeuron In Transaction (..
AQ
03/05RENEURON : Notification of Major Holdings
PU
02/23RENEURON : Announces Positive Preliminary Data in U.S. Retinitis Pigmentosa Tria..
AQ
02/23RENEURON : Cell therapy produces encouraging first results in eye trial
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1,49 M
EBIT 2019 -22,3 M
Net income 2019 -17,8 M
Finance 2019 23,7 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 16,8x
EV / Sales 2020 2 978x
Capitalization 48,7 M
Chart RENEURON GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
ReNeuron Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,28  GBP
Spread / Average Target 178%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olav Hellebø Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Edward Berriman Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Elliot Hunt CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
John David Sinden Chief Scientific Officer
Richard L. Beckman Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENEURON GROUP PLC0.00%51
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC24.30%28 544
LONZA GROUP21.44%23 418
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%21 418
INCYTE CORPORATION30.78%18 416
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.30.25%11 971
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About