Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Renew Holdings Plc    RNWH   GB0005359004

RENEW HOLDINGS PLC (RNWH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/30 11:35:11 am
372 GBp   +0.27%
11:34aRENEW : AGM Statement
PU
01/03RENEW : Change of Registered Office Address
PU
2018RENEW : Final Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Renew : AGM Statement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 11:34am EST
RNS Number : 4501O
Renew Holdings PLC
30 January 2019

30 January 2019

Renew Holdings plc

("Renew" or the "Group")

AGM Statement

Renew (AIM: RNWH), the Engineering Services Group supporting UK infrastructure, will hold its Annual General Meeting at 11am today. David Forbes, Chairman, will open the meeting with the following remarks:

"Trading for the first quarter of the year has been in line with the Board's expectations. The Group order book at 31 December 2018 was £570m (31 December 2017: £511m). The Engineering Services order book stood at £522m (31 December 2017: £433m). Net debt and cash generation is in line with the Board's expectations.

Since the year end, the Board is delighted to announce that we have secured all of the Network Rail Control Period 6 (2019-2024) ("CP6") Infrastructure Projects Frameworks (Renewals) that we have tendered for and that we have maintained our positions from CP5 (2014-2019). QTS continues to perform in-line with management expectations and has renewed all of its CP6 frameworks.

John Bishop has indicated his intention to retire from the Board and I would like to use this opportunity to thank him for the tremendous contribution he has made to the Board since his appointment in 2006. John will remain with the Board until such time as a replacement can be appointed.

The search for a new Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee is at an advanced stage and a further announcement will be made shortly."

Renew will be hosting a capital markets day on 13 February 2019 for analysts and institutional investors. The event will be hosted by Paul Scott, CEO,and will include a series of presentations by executive and senior management.No new trading information will be disclosed during the event and acopy of the presentation and a webcast of the event will be made available on the Renew website following the event.

A further trading update will be given in a pre-close announcement on 1 April 2019 prior to the announcement of the interim results on 21 May 2019.

Enquiries:

Renew Holdings plc

Tel: 0113 281 4200

Paul Scott, CEO

Sean Wyndham-Quin, CFO

Numis Securities Limited

Tel: 020 7260 1000

Stuart Skinner/ Kevin Cruickshank (Nominated Adviser)

Michael Burke (Corporate Broker)

Walbrook PR

Tel: 020 7933 8780 orrenew@walbrookpr.com

Paul McManus

Mob: 07980 541 893

Nick Rome

Mob: 07748 325 236

Lianne Cawthorne

Mob: 07584 391 303

About Renew Holdings plc

Engineering Services, which accounts for over 85% of Group revenue and 95% of operating profit, focuses on the key markets of Energy (including Nuclear), Environmental and Infrastructure, which are largely governed by regulation and benefit from non-discretionary spend with long-term visibility of committed funding.

Specialist Buildingfocuses on the High Quality Residential market in London and the Home Counties.

For more information please visit the Renew Holdings plc website: www.renewholdings.com


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
AGMUKVVRKOAAUAR

Disclaimer

Renew Holdings plc published this content on 30 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2019 16:33:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RENEW HOLDINGS PLC
11:34aRENEW : AGM Statement
PU
01/03RENEW : Change of Registered Office Address
PU
2018RENEW : profit falls 26% owing to acquisition and asset sale costs
AQ
2018RENEW : Final Results
PU
2018RENEW HOLDINGS PLC : annual earnings release
2018RENEW : 560m engineering group announces HQ move
AQ
2018RENEW : Year End Trading Update
PU
2018RENEW : Interim Report & Accounts
PU
2018RENEW HOLDINGS PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018RENEW HOLDINGS PLC : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 581 M
EBIT 2019 37,9 M
Net income 2019 28,3 M
Finance 2019 3,00 M
Yield 2019 2,88%
P/E ratio 2019 11,04
P/E ratio 2020 9,83
EV / Sales 2019 0,48x
EV / Sales 2020 0,46x
Capitalization 279 M
Chart RENEW HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Renew Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENEW HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5,08  GBP
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Scott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Malcolm Forbes Chairman
Sean Christopher Wyndham-Quin Group Finance Director, Secretary & Director
John Michael Bishop Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Andries Petrus Liebenberg Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENEW HOLDINGS PLC9.28%366
VINCI6.75%52 645
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION7.72%38 405
LARSEN & TOUBRO-11.10%25 165
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD5.56%23 155
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-3.86%22 618
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.