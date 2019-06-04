Renew : Interim Report & Accounts

Renew Holdings plc
("Renew" or the "Group")
Interim Report & Accounts
Renew (AIM: RNWH), the Engineering Services Group supporting UK infrastructure,confirms that the Interim Report and Accounts for the six months ended 31 March 2019 were posted to shareholders on 3 June 2019. A copy is also available to download from the Company's website;www.renewholdings.com
Enquiries:
Renew Holdings plc
www.renewholdings.com
Paul Scott, Chief Executive
Contact via Walbrook PR
Sean Wyndham-Quin, Chief Financial Officer
Numis Securities Limited
Tel: 020 7260 1000
Stuart Skinner/ Kevin Cruickshank (Nominated Adviser)
Michael Burke (Corporate Broker)
Walbrook PR
Tel: 020 7933 8780 or renew@walbrookpr.com
Paul McManus
Mob: 07980 541 893
Lianne Cawthorne
Mob: 07584 391 303
About Renew Holdings plc
Engineering Services, which accounts for over 90% of Group revenue and over 95% of operating profit, focuses on the key markets of Energy (including Nuclear), Environmental and Infrastructure, which are largely governed by regulation and benefit from non-discretionary spend with long-term visibility of committed funding.
Specialist Building focuses on the High Quality Residential market in London and the Home Counties.
For more information please visit the Renew Holdings plc website: www.renewholdings.com