Renew : Interim Report & Accounts

Renew Holdings plc

("Renew" or the "Group")

Interim Report & Accounts

Renew (AIM: RNWH), the Engineering Services Group supporting UK infrastructure,confirms that the Interim Report and Accounts for the six months ended 31 March 2019 were posted to shareholders on 3 June 2019. A copy is also available to download from the Company's website;www.renewholdings.com

About Renew Holdings plc

Engineering Services, which accounts for over 90% of Group revenue and over 95% of operating profit, focuses on the key markets of Energy (including Nuclear), Environmental and Infrastructure, which are largely governed by regulation and benefit from non-discretionary spend with long-term visibility of committed funding.

Specialist Building focuses on the High Quality Residential market in London and the Home Counties.

