RENEW HOLDINGS PLC

(RNWH)
06/04 03:00:25 am
431.88 GBp   -0.03%
02:50aRENEW : Interim Report & Accounts
PU
05/16RENEW HOLDINGS PLC : half-yearly earnings release
03/27RENEW HOLDINGS PLC : half-yearly sales release
Renew : Interim Report & Accounts

06/04/2019 | 02:50am EDT
RNS Number : 9914A
Renew Holdings PLC
04 June 2019

Renew Holdings plc

("Renew" or the "Group")

Interim Report & Accounts

Renew (AIM: RNWH), the Engineering Services Group supporting UK infrastructure,confirms that the Interim Report and Accounts for the six months ended 31 March 2019 were posted to shareholders on 3 June 2019. A copy is also available to download from the Company's website;www.renewholdings.com

Enquiries:

Renew Holdings plc

www.renewholdings.com

Paul Scott, Chief Executive

Contact via Walbrook PR

Sean Wyndham-Quin, Chief Financial Officer




Numis Securities Limited

Tel: 020 7260 1000

Stuart Skinner/ Kevin Cruickshank (Nominated Adviser)


Michael Burke (Corporate Broker)




Walbrook PR

Tel: 020 7933 8780 or renew@walbrookpr.com

Paul McManus

Mob: 07980 541 893

Lianne Cawthorne

Mob: 07584 391 303

About Renew Holdings plc

Engineering Services, which accounts for over 90% of Group revenue and over 95% of operating profit, focuses on the key markets of Energy (including Nuclear), Environmental and Infrastructure, which are largely governed by regulation and benefit from non-discretionary spend with long-term visibility of committed funding.

Specialist Building focuses on the High Quality Residential market in London and the Home Counties.

For more information please visit the Renew Holdings plc website: www.renewholdings.com


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
MSCSSUFIDFUSELM

Disclaimer

Renew Holdings plc published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 06:49:12 UTC
