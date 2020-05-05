Renewable Energy : to Present at BMO Farm to Market Virtual Conference on May 14

Log in
05/05/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) today announced that its President and Chief Executive Office, Cynthia (CJ) Warner, and its Chief Financial Officer, Chad Stone, are scheduled to present at BMO Farm to Market Virtual Conference on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 8:40 AM ET.

The presentation will be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.regi.com/. The Company will also host virtual investor meetings throughout the day. Attendance at the virtual conference is by invitation only for clients of BMO. Interested investors should contact your BMO sales representative to secure a meeting time.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc., (Nasdaq: REGI) is leading the energy industry transition to sustainability by transforming renewable resources into high-quality, cleaner fuels. REG is an international producer of cleaner fuels and North America’s largest producer of biodiesel. REG solutions are alternatives for petroleum diesel and produce significantly lower carbon emissions. REG utilizes an integrated procurement, distribution and logistics network to operate 13 biorefineries in the U.S. and Europe. In 2019, REG produced 495 million gallons of cleaner fuel delivering 3.7 million metric tons of carbon reduction. REG is meeting the growing global demand for lower-carbon fuels and leading the way to a more sustainable future.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 083 M
EBIT 2020 182 M
Net income 2020 192 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 5,08x
P/E ratio 2021 3,71x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,43x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,37x
Capitalization 900 M
Chart RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 38,80  $
Last Close Price 23,06  $
Spread / Highest target 152%
Spread / Average Target 68,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 43,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cynthia J. Warner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Stroburg Chairman
Chad Stone Chief Financial Officer
Christopher D. Sorrells Vice Chairman
Randolph L. Howard Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.-8.83%900
ITM POWER PLC104.50%897
GLOBAL GREEN CHEMICALS-1.20%258
GREEN PLAINS INC.-57.29%198
PINNACLE RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.-35.29%151
GREENLANE RENEWABLES INC.-3.57%26
