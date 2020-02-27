Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Renewable Energy Group, Inc.    REGI

RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.

(REGI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Renewable Energy : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 02:01pm EST

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) today announced that the Company will present at the following investor conferences:

  • On Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 12:55 PM ET, the REG management team is scheduled to present at the Bank of America 2020 Refining Conference at the Bank of America Office in New York, NY. The presentation will be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.regi.com/. The Company will also host investor meetings throughout the day. Attendance at the conference is by invitation only for clients of Bank of America. Interested investors should contact your Bank of America sales representative to secure a meeting time.
  • On Monday, March 16, 2020, at 10:00 AM PT, the Company will present at the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference at the Ritz Carlton Hotel, Laguna Niguel in Orange County, CA. The Company will also host investor meetings throughout the day. Attendance at the conference is by invitation only for clients of Roth Capital Partners. Interested investors should contact your Roth sales representative to secure a meeting time.
  • On Wednesday, March 25, at 9:00 AM PT, the REG management team is scheduled to present on the Biodiesel Panel at the Piper Sandler 20th Annual Energy Conference in Las Vegas, NV. The Company will also host investor meetings throughout Tuesday, March 24 and Wednesday, March 25. Attendance at the conference is by invitation only for clients of Piper Sandler. Interested investors should contact your Piper Sandler sales representative to secure a meeting time.

Cynthia “CJ” Warner, President and CEO of Renewable Energy Group commented, “We are very pleased to start telling our story to a broader range of energy investors. Since day one, REG has been delivering high quality, lower carbon fuel that fits naturally into the current energy infrastructure. As the transition to cleaner energy builds momentum, biodiesel and renewable diesel are positioned to meet the growing demand for cleaner transportation fuels. An investment in REG is a unique offering to an energy investor and provides benefits both from the positive environmental impact our fuel offers and our commitment to operating a safe and sustainable company.”

Renewable Energy Group was recently named to the prominent Carbon Clean200 list published by Corporate Knights and As You Sow. Learn more about Renewable Energy Group at investor.regi.com.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc., (Nasdaq: REGI) is leading the energy industry transition to sustainability by transforming renewable resources into high-quality, cleaner fuels. REG is an international producer of cleaner fuels and North America’s largest producer of biodiesel. REG solutions are alternatives for petroleum diesel and produce significantly lower carbon emissions. REG utilizes an integrated procurement, distribution and logistics network to operate 13 biorefineries in the U.S. and Europe. In 2018, REG produced 502 million gallons of cleaner fuel delivering over 4 million metric tons of carbon reduction. REG is meeting the growing global demand for lower-carbon fuels and leading the way to a more sustainable future.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, IN
02:01pRENEWABLE ENERGY : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
02/18RENEWABLE ENERGY : Phillips 66 and Renewable Energy Group Withdraw Renewable Die..
PU
02/18RENEWABLE ENERGY : to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Resul..
BU
01/21Phillips 66, Renewable Energy Group Withdraw Renewable Diesel Project in Wash..
DJ
01/21RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01/21RENEWABLE ENERGY : Statement of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. President & CEO Cyn..
PU
2019RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2019RENEWABLE ENERGY : REG Blending Partner Becomes Boston's Official Heating Oil Pr..
PU
2019RENEWABLE ENERGY : Statement of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. President & CEO Cyn..
BU
2019RENEWABLE ENERGY : REG Blending Partner Becomes Boston's Official Heating Oil Pr..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 120 M
EBIT 2019 -86,8 M
Net income 2019 -103 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -10,5x
P/E ratio 2020 8,12x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,51x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,46x
Capitalization 1 085 M
Chart RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 40,20  $
Last Close Price 27,84  $
Spread / Highest target 108%
Spread / Average Target 44,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cynthia J. Warner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Stroburg Chairman
Chad Stone Chief Financial Officer
Christopher D. Sorrells Vice Chairman
Randolph L. Howard Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.3.30%1 085
ITM POWER PLC63.15%710
GREEN PLAINS INC.-20.41%432
GLOBAL GREEN CHEMICALS PCL--.--%334
PINNACLE RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.-3.44%239
DEINOVE33.14%19
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group