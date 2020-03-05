Renewable Energy : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

AMES, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) today announced that the Company will present at the following investor conferences:

On Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 12:55 PM ET, the REG management team is scheduled to present at the Bank of America 2020 Refining Conference at the Bank of America Office in New York, NY. The presentation will be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investor.regi.com/. The Company will also host investor meetings throughout the day. Attendance at the conference is by invitation only for clients of Bank of America. Interested investors should contact your Bank of America sales representative to secure a meeting time.

On Monday, March 16, 2020, at 10:00 AM PT, the Company will present at the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference at the Ritz Carlton Hotel, Laguna Niguel in Orange County, CA. The Company will also host investor meetings throughout the day. Attendance at the conference is by invitation only for clients of Roth Capital Partners. Interested investors should contact your Roth sales representative to secure a meeting time.

On Wednesday, March 25, at 9:00 AM PT, the REG management team is scheduled to present on the Biodiesel Panel at the Piper Sandler 20th Annual Energy Conference in Las Vegas, NV. The Company will also host investor meetings throughout Tuesday, March 24 and Wednesday, March 25. Attendance at the conference is by invitation only for clients of Piper Sandler. Interested investors should contact your Piper Sandler sales representative to secure a meeting time.

Cynthia 'CJ' Warner, President and CEO of Renewable Energy Group commented, 'We are very pleased to start telling our story to a broader range of energy investors. Since day one, REG has been delivering high quality, lower carbon fuel that fits naturally into the current energy infrastructure. As the transition to cleaner energy builds momentum, biodiesel and renewable diesel are positioned to meet the growing demand for cleaner transportation fuels. An investment in REG is a unique offering to an energy investor and provides benefits both from the positive environmental impact our fuel offers and our commitment to operating a safe and sustainable company.'

Renewable Energy Group was recently named to the prominent Carbon Clean200 list published by Corporate Knights and As You Sow. Learn more about Renewable Energy Group at investor.regi.com.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc., (Nasdaq: REGI) is leading the energy industry transition to sustainability by transforming renewable resources into high-quality, cleaner fuels. REG is an international producer of cleaner fuels and North America's largest producer of biodiesel. REG solutions are alternatives for petroleum diesel and produce significantly lower carbon emissions. REG utilizes an integrated procurement, distribution and logistics network to operate 13 biorefineries in the U.S. and Europe. In 2018, REG produced 502 million gallons of cleaner fuel delivering over 4 million metric tons of carbon reduction. REG is meeting the growing global demand for lower-carbon fuels and leading the way to a more sustainable future.

