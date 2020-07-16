Renewable Energy : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

- Conference Call to Follow at 4:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. CT –

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter 2020 after the market close on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. An investor conference call will follow at 4:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. CT. The call will be hosted by Cynthia (CJ) Warner, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Chad Stone, Chief Financial Officer.

Investors in the U.S. interested in participating in the live call should dial +1 (877) 407-2987. Those calling from outside the U.S. should dial +1 (201) 378-4918. A telephone replay will be available after the call concludes through August 11, 2020 by dialing from the U.S. +1 (877) 660-6853, or from international locations +1 (201) 612-7415, and entering passcode: 13689726.

A simultaneous live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.regi.com/. The webcast will be archived on the website for six months.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: REGI) is leading the energy industry's transition to sustainability by transforming renewable resources into high-quality, cleaner fuels. REG is an international producer of cleaner fuels and North America’s largest producer of biodiesel. REG solutions are alternatives for petroleum diesel and produce significantly lower carbon emissions. REG utilizes an integrated procurement, distribution and logistics network to operate 13 biorefineries in the U.S. and Europe. In 2019, REG produced 495 million gallons of cleaner fuel delivering over 4.2 million metric tons of carbon reduction. REG is meeting the growing global demand for lower-carbon fuels and leading the way to a more sustainable future.

