Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Renewable Energy Group, Inc.    REGI

RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.

(REGI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Renewable Energy : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

- Conference Call to Follow at 4:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. CT –

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter 2020 after the market close on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. An investor conference call will follow at 4:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. CT. The call will be hosted by Cynthia (CJ) Warner, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Chad Stone, Chief Financial Officer.

Investors in the U.S. interested in participating in the live call should dial +1 (877) 407-2987. Those calling from outside the U.S. should dial +1 (201) 378-4918. A telephone replay will be available after the call concludes through August 11, 2020 by dialing from the U.S. +1 (877) 660-6853, or from international locations +1 (201) 612-7415, and entering passcode: 13689726.

A simultaneous live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.regi.com/. The webcast will be archived on the website for six months.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: REGI) is leading the energy industry's transition to sustainability by transforming renewable resources into high-quality, cleaner fuels. REG is an international producer of cleaner fuels and North America’s largest producer of biodiesel. REG solutions are alternatives for petroleum diesel and produce significantly lower carbon emissions. REG utilizes an integrated procurement, distribution and logistics network to operate 13 biorefineries in the U.S. and Europe. In 2019, REG produced 495 million gallons of cleaner fuel delivering over 4.2 million metric tons of carbon reduction. REG is meeting the growing global demand for lower-carbon fuels and leading the way to a more sustainable future.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, IN
02:11pRENEWABLE ENERGY : Revises Outlook for Second Quarter 2020
PU
02:01pRENEWABLE ENERGY : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, A..
BU
07/13Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Renewable En..
PR
07/06RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Rene..
BU
07/06RENEWABLE ENERGY : Revises Outlook for Second Quarter 2020
PU
07/02GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Inv..
BU
07/02THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Renewabl..
BU
07/01Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Renewable Energy Gr..
BU
06/26REGI INVESTOR ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation..
PR
06/25Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Renewable En..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 030 M - -
Net income 2020 144 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,55x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 968 M 968 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 829
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 40,80 $
Last Close Price 24,79 $
Spread / Highest target 134%
Spread / Average Target 64,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cynthia J. Warner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Stroburg Chairman
Chad Stone Chief Financial Officer
Christopher D. Sorrells Vice Chairman
Randolph L. Howard Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.-8.01%968
ITM POWER PLC336.01%1 868
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG-3.75%811
GLOBAL GREEN CHEMICALS-21.83%324
PINNACLE RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.-54.50%111
GREENLANE RENEWABLES INC.19.05%36
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group